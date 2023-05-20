The 16th regional tournament will be kicking off next week, with both Fleming County teams, and the Lewis County Lady Lions competing for a shot at the title, and a chance to play in the state tournament later this summer.

Both the Fleming County Panthers and Lady Panthers had a similar run in the 61st district tournament, facing off against Bath County in the semifinal round, and Rowan in the Championship game.

The Panthers flew past the Bath County Wildcats, a team they had faced off against, and come out on top of two times prior this season. Fleming County came out swinging, scoring their first two runs in the bottom of the first after Bath County pitcher Braden Roussos nailed two consecutive strikeouts. A triple from Austin James would bring home Brady Faris for their first run this game, and a ground ball from Tyler Miller would bring James home for the second.

Fleming County put up one more run in the bottom of the second, and would explode offensively in the bottom of the fourth, racking up four more runs this inning alone.

The Panthers successfully held off the Bath County offense throughout all seven innings, winning 7-0 over the Wildcats in the top of the seventh inning.

Their skill would then be quickly tested in the championship round, with the Rowan County Vikings, who had gone undefeated in both the district and the region hungry for another 61st district title. Rowan County quickly overcame the Panthers, leading 7-0 by the bottom of the second inning. A series of base hits and home runs pulled the Vikings ahead, and a strong pitching performance held the Panthers back.

Rowan County won out over the Panthers 9-0 in the top of the seventh in the 61st district championship.

On the softball side for Fleming County, the Lady Panthers gave up two runs to the Lady Cats in the bottom of the seventh, but had accumulated seven runs heading into the final inning, and won out over Bath County 7-2.

The Lady Panthers then faced off against the number one ranked team in the region, the Rowan County Lady Vikings, who quickly got out past Fleming County, and won 10-0 in just five innings.

Both Fleming County teams are 61st district runner-ups, having beaten Bath County in the semifinals and falling to Rowan in the championship round. As such, both teams now get to compete in the 16th region tournament, with the Lady Panthers taking part in the quarterfinal round tonight against the Boyd County Lady Lions, and the Panthers facing off against the East Carter Raiders tomorrow afternoon.

In the 63rd district, the Lewis County Lady Lions faced off against the Greenup County Lady Musketeers in the semifinals and the Raceland Lady Rams in the championship round, having held both to zero. The Lady Lions won 4-0 over the Musketeers and 1-0 over the Lady Rams to bring home the 63rd district title for the fourth season in a row.

Lewis County will face off against the West Carter Lady Comets this afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the 16th region softball tournament.

With star pitcher Emily Cole on the mound for Lewis County, the second ranked team in the 16th region is going to be a tough team to beat. Each team competing in the 16th region tournaments have earned their right to compete after tough seasons, facing off against some of the strongest opponents in the state.

The quarterfinals of each tournament will take place today and tomorrow, with the semifinals of the softball tournament taking place on Monday at Lewis County, and the championship round kicking off Tuesday evening. The 16th region baseball tournament will be held at Morgan County, with the semifinals taking place Monday, and the championship round following on Tuesday.