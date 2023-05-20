Teams in Major League Baseball have played 42-45 games heading into the weekend, giving us a bit of an idea as to who is who.

Yes, there’s still a long way to go, but several teams are already playing their way out of having much hope, while others are showing they will likely remain contenders as the weather heats up.

We’re going to look back at the picks I made back in March, and see just how wrong I am at the approximate quarter pole of the long season.

I will never be confused with Nostradamus, and you’re about to see exactly why.

The records below are through games played as of Thursday, May 19, with the exception of the two night games.

HITS ‘N’ MISSES IN THE AMERICAN LEAGUE—One team I whiffed on completely?

That would be the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays have gotten off to a sizzling start, and I don’t know what I was thinking by leaving them out of the playoffs.

Apparently I wasn’t thinking too clearly, because I also

had the Chicago White Sox getting a Wild Card spot.

Oops!

The team on the Southside of the Windy City has been awful, and they’re trying to avoid the division cellar with their 16-29 record.

The Rays have cooled off slightly, but they still lead the best division in baseball with a 32-13 record.

All five teams in the American League East have .500 records or better, with the Baltimore Orioles (another team I left out of my playoff picks) just 3 1/2 games behind the Rays.

Right behind the young O’s are the Toronto Blue Jays (my projected World Series champs) and the New York Yankees. The Red Sox are in last place in the AL East, but they’re far from a pushover at 24-20.

The AL East promises to be an absolute dogfight the entire season, with any of the five teams capable of going on a winning streak.

My pick to win the AL Central was Cleveland, but they have struggled most of the season. The Guardians are in second place behind Minnesota, but neither team has been overly impressive. The 24-20 Twins lead both Cleveland and Detroit by 3 1/2 games.

Another team I apparently missed on are the surprising Texas Rangers, who have gotten off to a 26-17 start, two games ahead of the somewhat disappointing Houston Astros, the team I had winning the division.

Close behind those two are the 23-22 Angels and the 21-22 Mariners. I still have high expectations for Seattle, which is why I had them earning a Wild Card spot back in March.

My ALCS matchup had the Mariners taking on Toronto, with the Blue Jays winning.

NATIONAL LEAGUE MISFIRES—I also made a couple of picks in the Senior Circuit that appear to be rather egregious.

First and foremost was predicting a Wild Card for the New York Mets, a team that has been hit by the injury bug and simply hasn’t played well up to this point.

Despite spending an exorbitant amount of money on veteran pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the 22-23 Mets have not jelled at all.

The Metropolitans currently sit in third place in the NL East, a game and a half behind the surprising Miami Marlins. Miami is 4 1/2 games behind the impressive Atlanta Braves with a 23-21 record.

At least it appears I made one solid choice, by picking the Braves to not only win the division, but also to advance to the World Series. Atlanta (27-16) looks like a team that will cruise to the division title.

Another disappointing team early in the season is the 20-23 Philadelphia Phillies, but they had a similar start last season before eventually making a run to the World Series.

My pick in the NL Central got off to a horrendous start, but the St. Louis Cardinals are showing signs of righting the ship.

The Redbirds (16-26) are coming off a series win vs. the division-leading Brewers and look to be moving out of the division basement in the near future.

They have their work cut out, with a couple of important

four-game sets that began with a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night, and a road series in Cincinnati next week.

The Pirates are fading after a hot start, and they’re a game behind Milwaukee at 23-20.

The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds both sit five games behind the Brew Crew.

The Cubs have dropped eight of their last 10, while the Reds slipped to 19-24 after getting drilled by the Rockies 11-6 Wednesday afternoon, before returning home for three games against the Yankees, and four against rival St. Louis.

Perhaps the Redlegs can get things going in a positive direction since they’ll be back in GABP, where they’re 12-9 going into last night’s game, but a woeful 7-15 on the road.

Cincinnati also debuted their new Nike City Connect uniforms last night, and we’ll have more to say about that in the next column.

In the NL West, I made what could be called the fashionable pick at the time, taking the San Diego Padres to win the division.

Not so fast, my friend.

The 28-16 Dodgers are the hottest team in the league and lead the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks by three games, while the Padres are just 20-24 thus far.

I did have LA getting a Wild Card, but picked the Braves to defeat San Diego in the NLCS.

At the present time, the teams playing the best baseball are the Rays, Orioles and Rangers in the American League, and the Dodgers, Braves and D-Backs in the National League.

Still a long, long way to go however, and things can change quickly.

As this column was getting sent to the newspaper, we knew the baseball and softball teams advancing to the 10th Region

tournaments, but the matchups will not be set until the draws are conducted later today.

10TH REGION BASEBALL LINEUP—The field will include district champions Campbell County, Harrison County, Mason County and Montgomery County, along with runner-ups Bishop Brossart, Nicholas County, Bracken County and Bourbon County.

In the 37th District final, the Camels whitewashed the Mustangs 8-0, the 38th saw the Thorobreds blank the Bluejackets 4-0, in the 39th, the Royals cruised past the Polar Bears 8-1, and in the 40th, it was the Indians winning a 1-0 pitchers’ duel over the Colonels.

The 10th Region baseball tourney will be played at Harrison County.

It is certainly a well-balanced and wide-open field, with four or five teams having a legitimate shot at advancing to the state tournament.

10TH REGION SOFTBALL FIELD—The tournament, which will be held at Bourbon County, will be made up of district champs Campbell County, Harrison County, Bracken County and Montgomery County, along with runner-ups Scott, Nicholas County, Mason County and George Rogers Clark.

The Lady Camels won the 37th District final getting past the Lady Eagles 7-6, the Fillies pummeled the Lady Jackets 10-0 in five innings in the 38th; the Lady Bears held off the Lady Royals 7-3 in the 39th, and the 40th saw the Lady Indians outslug the Lady Cardinals 15-9.

Similar to the 10th Region baseball tournament, there are several title contenders, led by Montgomery County, with its 30-5 record.

NBA CONFERENCE FINALS—The NBA is down to its own version of the Final Four.

The Western Conference Finals feature a team many thought was dead in the water a few months ago, the Los Angeles Lakers, facing the upstart Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets are the top-seeded team in the West, with the Lakers coming in as the seven seed.

That will mean little once the games tip.

The best-of-seven series tipped off in Denver Tuesday night. The Nuggets prevailed, holding off Anthony Davis and the Lakers, 132-126. The former Kentucky Wildcat did his part, pouring in 40 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for LA.

Denver was led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who had a triple-double with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Another former Wildcat, Jamal Murray, tossed in 31 for the Nuggets.

Game 2 was scheduled for Thursday night, after this column was submitted.

The series shifts to La La Land for Games 3 and 4, and the Lakers may need to win both of those games to have a realistic shot at upending Denver.

The Eastern Conference Finals pits heavy favorite Boston against eighth-seeded Miami, but I wouldn’t count the Heat out. They have proven they are more than capable of playing

solid team basketball throughout the playoffs, and the Celtics have yet to play like a 1 seed.

In the opening game of the series on Wednesday night at Boston, the Heat “stole” one on the road, winning 123-116, making Game 2 (which was played last night) a must win for the Celtics.

As usual, it was Jimmy Butler leading the way for Miami, dropping in 35 points and showing why he’s a prime-time postseason performer.

Former UK center Bam Adebayo added 20 points and eight boards for the balanced Heat.

The television folks are probably hoping for another Lakers-Celtics Championship Series, but the Nuggets and Heat have other ideas.

ALWAYS DELICIOUS AT THE BALL PARK TOO—Gulden’s is the oldest continuously operating mustard brand in the United States. Now owned by food industry giant ConAgra Foods, Gulden’s is known for its spicy brown mustard, which includes a blend of mustard seeds and spices. The Gulden’s recipe has remained a secret for more than 140 years.

***** “I would rather have my ignorance than another man’s knowledge because I have so much more of it.”—Mark Twain

“Kids are great. That’s one of the best things about our business, all the kids you get to meet. It’s a shame they have to grow up to be regular people who come to the games and call you names.”—Charles Barkley