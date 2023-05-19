Mason County sophomore Cray Fite celebrates his home run along the baseline in the 39th district championship game against the Bracken County Polar Bears on May 17, 2023.

For the third year in a row, the Mason County Royals and Bracken County Polar Bears faced off in the 39th district championship game.

Bracken County was able to get runners in scoring position, with Royals pitcher Landon Scilley walking Josh Hamilton, and Hank Krift nailing a ball into center field to advance Hamilton to second. With Thomas Rudd popping out to Mason County second baseman Westin Messer, and Scilley striking out Ross Lucas, Bracken County already had two outs on them, and needed to make a play to get Hamilton home to score. Colin Combess would then ground out at first to Scilley, ending the top half of the first inning.

Heading into the bottom of the first tied 0-0, Mason County pulled ahead of the Polar Bears quickly. After Trey Cracraft flew out to Bracken County left fielder Caleb Sutton, Scilley stepped up to the plate and battled against Polar Bears pitcher, Hank Krift. With a full count, Scilley nailed a pitch over the fence in left field to score on a home run. Eli Porter would then reach first on a line drive into center field, and Cray Fite would reach on an error from Cole Sharp, Carson Pugh would then bring Porter home to score after singling on a ground ball to Bracken County shortstop, Colin Combess.

Nate Bisotti would strike out swinging, and Cray Fite would get out advancing to home, ending the inning Mason County leading 2-0 over the Polar Bears.

“I felt good about our kids coming into tonight’s game because just, they had a different look in their eye. They were ready to do this.” said Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

Scilley had an outstanding time on the mound for Mason County this game, getting nine total strikeouts against the Polar Bears. Two of those strikeouts would come in the top of the second, with him striking both Evan Tarter and Maddox Hesler consecutively. Sharp then flew out to Cole Horch in right field, ending the top half of the second before the Polar Bears could reach first base.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve been hitting our butts off, it showed a little bit tonight, not as much as I wanted it to. Our approach was a little bit better against Scilley, he pitched well again like he always does. Just got some guys that are going up there not ready to hit, we gotta fix that. Gotta find some guys ready to hit.” said Polar Bears head coach, Rob Krift

Mason County continued to drive up their score over the Polar Bears, leading 5-0 over Bracken County heading into the top of the fourth. Bracken County would come alive in the fourth inning, with a double from Hamilton and a walk from Combess, getting two runners on. A sacrifice bunt from Tarter would advance the runners to third and second, with Hamilton making it home to score off of a ground ball from Hesler who reached first on an error from Messer. Combess would get out advancing to home for the third out of the inning, sending Mason County back to the batters box.

Not only did the Polar Bears offense finally get going in the top half of the inning, their defense went to work in the bottom of the fourth. Although they gave up two hits this inning to Fite and Pugh, grounding out Porter at first got their first out of the inning, and a swift double play would get both Cole Horch advancing to first and Pugh out advancing to second, ending the inning, holding the Royals to zero.

“We made a couple switches and it seemed to help, Ross came in and held them at bay, we made a couple plays there at the end to keep it where it was. Hoping to scratch a couple runs against their reliever but we didn’t.” said coach Krift.

Unfortunately for the Polar Bears, their hot streak would be short lived. With The Royals defense allowing no hits in the top of the fifth, Scilley striking out both Combess and Sutton, and Rudd flying out to Horch in right field, Bracken County was still down four heading into the bottom of the inning, and the Polar Bears were back on the defensive.

The Royals would come into the fifth inning swinging for the fences. Racking up five hits this inning, and scoring five more runs to pull their lead up 10-1 over Bracken County, the Royals exploded offensively.

A bunt from Cam Rosel would bring Bisotti home to score, after Rosel made it all the way to third on errors from the Polar Bears. A sacrifice bunt from Conner Butler would then bring home Rosel. Trey Cracraft then grounded out at first to get the second out of the inning. Despite having two outs already on them, the Royals were far from done this inning, with Scilley nailing a triple into right field, and being brought home by Porter on a line drive into center field. Porter would then be brought home by a massive home run from Cray Fite, who scored the Royals tenth run of the game.

“Six errors. That’s the name of the game right there. I know they hit two home runs, but six errors puts us in a bad spot. You can’t win making six errors.” said coach Krift.

“Before the game, my message to the kids was let’s win innings. I thought we did that the first few innings, and it really relaxed our kids at the plate. Obviously, Scilley, 3-2 count I believe it was, and that was a shot, he was on the mound and he helped his own cause in that manor. We played a little small ball, which we hadn’t done all season. That was really good to see, we’ve worked a ton on that all season and we’ve gotten maybe a handful of them down all year.” said coach Butler.

Cole Horch would strike out looking against Ross Lucas, ending the fifth inning.

With Cray Fite on the mound for Mason County in the top of the sixth, the Polar Bears played aggressively along the baseline, and were able to get two runners in scoring position. Unfortunately, Fite would find his stride pitching, and would rack up two consecutive strike outs, and Tarter would fly out to Porter in center field.

Neither team would go on to score another run, and the Royals would make the plays necessary to end the game in the top of the seventh.

Coach Butler was extremely proud of his teams performance, and took note of his seniors, Cam Rosel, Westin Messer, KG Walton, Carson Pugh, and Trey Cracraft dedication to the team throughout their high school careers.

Mason County won the district championship game over Bracken County 10-1 in the top of the seventh inning. Both the Royals and the Polar Bears now focus their efforts on the upcoming 10th region tournament, taking place at Harrison County next week.

ROYALS 10, POLAR BEARS 1

2B (BC) Hamilton

3B (MC) Scilley

HR (MC) Scilley, Fite

R (MC) Scilley 2, Porter 2, Fite, Pugh, Bisotti 2, Rosel, Butler (BC) Hamilton

RBI (MC) Cracraft, Scilley 2, Porter, Fite 2, Pugh, Rosel 2, Butler

RECORDS- Royals: 22-7, Polar Bears: 16-10