The Mason County Lady Royals tennis team faced off against the defending regional champions, the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals in the 10th region finals on Wednesday. The Royals number one girls doubles team, Bailey Boone and Tori Lavinder faced off against Clark County’s best, Cassie Lowe and Madelyn Settles. George Rogers Clark had gone undefeated in the region heading into the tournament, and Mason County was determined to pull off an upset.

Boone and Lavinder came into the tournament 6-0, having only played doubles together for two weeks prior to heading into the regional competition.

“We were down 4-1 in the first set and came back, it ended up being a 6-3 first set, however we were gaining momentum going into the 2nd set. We felt like we were just in and out deuce points the 1st set, and we had to clean that up. The second set we came out really playing well and got up 3-0 and had a chance to go up 4-1 at one point with a couple different sets but just didn’t make balls. We had a couple short angle volleys & short balls that we should have made and didn’t make tonight. That happens & we move forward.” said Royals tennis coach, Clay Boone.

Lavinder and Boone fell to Lowe and Settles 6-3 in the first set, and 6-4 in the second. GRC stayed patient in the second set to overcome the Lady Royals, winning the match.

While disappointed in the loss, Mason County coaching staff were still proud of the teams performance, and the amount of growth they’ve shown over the season.

“Very proud of the effort, as they fought through some adversity against an excellent team, we move forward to the state tournament.” said coach Boone.

Having made it to the regional finals, the 2023 10th region runners up, the Mason County Lady Royals will be heading to the state tournament held at the University of Kentucky on May 30th.

Mason County boy’s doubles players Sam Clarke and Cooper Rolph were eliminated Tuesday in their quarterfinal match against the Montgomery County Indians doubles team, Isaiah Plank and Ty Greer. Clarke and Rolph received honors at Wednesdays match for making it to the quarterfinals.

“I’m really proud of all our kids this season as they put the work in all off season. This is a tennis family, and these kids are family as they give everything for those opportunities that we had last night. We will be back in two weeks at state.” said coach Boone.