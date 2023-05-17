The Bracken County Polar Bears defeated Augusta 8-1 in the first round of the 39th district baseball tournament, and will face off against the Mason County Royals tonight in the championship game.

Bracken County came out of the gate strong, and put two runs up over the Panthers in the bottom of the first inning. After holding the Panthers to zero in the top of the inning, with Gage Scudder getting picked off at first, and pitcher Josh Hamilton striking out both Noland Young and Nicholas Mains, the Polar Bears headed to the batters box, and began slamming pitches into the outfield.

Keeton Bach walked Ross Lucas, and a single from Hamilton on a hard ground ball put Lucas in scoring position. A sacrifice fly from Hank Krift then brought in Lucas to score and advanced Hamilton to third. A double from Colin Combess then brought in Hamilton for the Polar Bears second run of the inning. A ground out from Evan Tarter would then end the bottom of the first, sending Augusta back on the offensive.

“I’ve said this at the beginning of the year, I’ve said it the last two years, Bracken and Mason are the class of our district and we’re closing the gap. Last year it was a nine inning game, a little closer score than this but one or two plays here and there this isn’t a blowout game by any means. There was a time where we were happy to play seven innings and not get short gamed, I can’t take my hats off to these boys enough.” said Panthers head coach Robin Kelsch, II.

The Panthers would continue to struggle offensively in the top of the second, with Grayson Miller lining out to Polar Bears second baseman Corbin Combess, and Hamilton delivering two consecutive strike outs from the mound. Augusta would come alive defensively in the bottom of the second however, holding Bracken County to zero in the bottom half of the inning.

Two strikeouts from Keeton Bach and Augusta right fielder Eli Cline making the catch to get Cole Sharp out on a fly ball ended the second inning, Bracken County still leading 2-0 heading into the top of the third.

“Kudos to them, they put a heck of a fight up. Keeton pitched really well, mixed it up against us. They’ve improved dramatically throughout the year, from the first game we played them, to this game they’ve really improved.” said Polar Bears head coach, Rob Krift.

Once again it would be three up three down for Augusta in the top of the third, with Mike Sandlin popping out to Polar Bears first baseman Hank Krift, Hamilton striking out Scudder, and Kylan Hinson grounding out at first. The Polar Bears would make some headway in the bottom half of the inning, scoring one more run over the Panthers this inning.

After a single from Thomas Rudd and a walk from Panthers pitcher Keeton Bach, Rudd would be waiting on second in scoring position. a ground out from Krift would bring Rudd home to score, bringing the Polar Bears lead up 3-0. Colin Combess would then strike out swinging, ending the third inning.

Bracken County’s bats would really come alive in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs this inning alone to pull their lead up over the Panthers 7-0. Their first run this inning would come from a sacrifice fly, bringing in Tarter who had worked his way to third after having been walked. A series of base hits from the Polar Bears would then bring in their next three runs, with a single from Lucas batting in both Rudd and Caleb Sutton, and a single from Hamilton bringing in Lucas.

Panthers center fielder Scudder would make the catch to get Krift out on a fly ball, ending the inning. Bracken County now led 7-0 over Augusta and cemented their lead over the Panthers.

“I was hoping for a big inning at some point, we were kinda poised for it, we got a couple guys from the bottom of our order on and kinda turned it around, and that’s usually when good things happen for us. When the bottom of our order gets on, and it turns over to the top of the order that’s usually when we do our damage. It’s tough doing it, putting all the pressure on the top part, but time and time again when that bottom half gets on we do well.” said coach Krift.

It wouldn’t be until the top of the sixth that Augusta would be able to score, with Scudder reaching first on a ground ball to center field, and making it home to score on an error from Bracken County third baseman Cole Sharp. Young would reach third on the same error, but with Bach striking out swinging and Mains popping out to Polar Bears shortstop Ross Lucas, the inning was over before the Panthers could bring him home.

“That’s what happens when you let the lead off runner on. Time and time again it happens every time. The lead off runner reaches, he usually comes around to score.” said coach Krift.

Bracken County would score one more run this game in the bottom of the sixth to lead 8-1 over the Panthers heading into the top of the seventh. Augusta would once again be unable to score, ending the game in the top of the seventh inning.

Augusta will head home and reflect on this season, and will begin putting together a game plan for next year. The Panthers will only lose one starter next year, GAGE?, and will continue to grow their program and build upon their experience.

“We lose Gage and Gage has been here when we weren’t very good and stuck with it, that’s the kinda people we want in our program. He came every day, played hard, his bat got hot at the end of the year, played an excellent outfield and stole a lot of bases in his career. We’ll miss him for sure, but on a positive note we’ve got eight out of nine starters back and a lot of them are sophomores so that’s something we’ll build on.” said coach Kelsch.

Bracken County will face off against the Royals tonight in the 39th district championship game.

POLAR BEARS 8, PANTHERS 1

2B (BC) Combess (A) Young

R (BC) Rudd 2, Lucas 2, Hamilton, Tarter, Sutton (A) Scudder

RBI (BC) Rudd, Lucas 2, Hamilton, Krift 2, Combess, Sharp

RECORDS- Polar Bears: 16-9, Panthers 8-15