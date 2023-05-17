Lewis County’s own Drew Noble is headed to Austria this summer to represent the United States in the United World Games.

A sophomore at Lewis County High School, Noble has cemented himself as top of the class. In the 2022-23 season, he led the Lions in scoring with 401 total points and 157 total field goals made. Noble was also the teams third most accurate free throw shooter, with a 70.2 free throw percentage, having made 85 of his 121 total attempted free throws. Noble isn’t just strong on the offensive end, leading the team in rebounds with 244 total by the end of the season.

In his time as a Lion, Noble has racked up honors and awards regarding his performance on the court. Having been named to the 2021-22 and 2022-23 1st Team All Eastern Kentucky Conference Boys Team, the 2022-23 EKC District Team, the 2022 Dan Swartz Classic Player of the Game, and the KHSAA Academic All-State-First-Team.

Having demonstrated his expertise on the court, and off, with a GPA higher than 4.0, Noble was an easy pick for STUDENTathleteWorld, who selects students nationally to compete in the annual United World Games.

Noble was selected to represent the United States this year based on his athletic ability, academics, leadership ability and character. All elements Noble has proven to excel in. The UWG will take place in Austria this summer, with athletes from thirty countries competing to make their nation proud. The UWG has competitors in twelve different sports, all competing in thirty total venues.

Kicking off on June 22 in Kärnten, Austria, countless athletes will flock to the fields, courts and sidelines to take part in what they love most – competition.

Noble will be representing the United States nationally, but will also be representing the state of Kentucky. of the 15.3 million high school students in the U.S., only a select few get to take part in an opportunity such as this. Noble is determined to do his country, his state and his county proud.