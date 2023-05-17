I had already started banging out this blurb on the keyboard, but in the final hours before my deadline, the Cincinnati Reds made me change it up by finally making a positive move to give the lineup a boost.

At least, that’s what the team and fans alike are hoping for.

Matt McLain, the 23-year-old shortstop who has been terrorizing Triple-A pitching this season, has been brought up to the big club. He was immediately inserted into the starting lineup, and made his debut Monday evening against the Rockies in Denver, after this column was submitted.

It’s about time.

Kevin Newman and Jose Barrero have both been given ample opportunities, especially Barrero, who was supposed to be an excellent defensive shortstop.

However, this season he has not only faltered in the field, but also at the plate. He strikes out far too often, and he may be playing his way out of the team’s plans going forward.

Newman is a decent utility player, but the former Pirate is not a big-league starting shortstop.

Getting back to McLain, the former UCLA standout has been putting up big numbers at Louisville. He’s hitting .348 with 12 home runs, 40 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases, and he’s another young player with a reputation for playing hard.

The Reds need to give him every opportunity to show what he can do, just like they did with Barrero.

A lot of fans are hoping that McLain is just the beginning of an all-out youth movement, with Elly De La Cruz, Christian

Encarnacion-Strand, and possibly other prospects joining him in Cincinnati later this season.

*****

PLAYING THE GAME THE RIGHT WAY—The Cincinnati Reds are far from the most talented team in Major League Baseball (duh, really Chuck?), but they deserve a tremendous amount of credit for being a team that will give it all they got.

You have to appreciate the fact that these guys try to do the little things that help you win, such as going from first to third on a base hit, stealing bases, and even bunting occasionally (mostly TJ Friedl, who has proven to be a more than capable centerfielder as well.) Unfortunately, the speedster was just placed on the injured list with an oblique injury.

This team really doesn’t have much of a choice if they want to stay competitive, simply because they’re lacking any big boppers in the lineup. (Lately however, Jake Fraley may have something to say about that.)

The Reds continue to impress early in the season, especially in the late innings, when they have won more than a few times by never giving up. They have come from behind in the seventh inning or later seven times, which leads the majors.

With the National League Central Division being mediocre at best this season, the Reds are proving they are much better than they were a year ago. I’m not saying it’s time to print World Series tickets, but the club will have a say in who emerges from the fray.

The Milwaukee Brewers appear to be the favorite, with the Pittsburgh Pirates (as expected) beginning to fade. The Chicago Cubs are no better than a .500 squad, and the St. Louis

Cardinals are beginning to show some life after a miserable start.

There’s certainly no dominating team in the division, and it could actually evolve into a five-team race to the finish.

I realize that’s being a bit optimistic when it comes to the Redlegs, but stranger things have happened.

For the Reds to finish at or near the .500 mark, it needs to keep playing aggressive baseball and hope the timely hitting late in games continues as well. If this team can win 75-80 games this season, it would indeed be a tremendous improvement over last year’s disaster, and give fans hope for the future.

Help is on the way, but the team still needs to improve its overall defense, and in the offseason, spend some money on a power bat, preferably an outfielder.

Wil Myers has been given an opportunity to be the everyday rightfielder, but he does not appear to be the answer.

Neither is Henry Ramos; I would much rather see the younger players being given the bulk of the playing time.

As it always does, it will come down to having a consistent pitching staff.

The bullpen has been surprisingly effective in recent games, but with starter Nick Lodolo going on the injured list and the fifth starter remaining a question mark, the starting rotation has become problematic.

Counting on Luke Weaver is risky, but the veteran righthander has made a couple of impressive starts in his last two outings.

It appears the Reds are going to give lefty Brandon Williamson a shot, but the team’s #1 pitching prospect, Andrew Abbott, is still in Louisville.

Abbott has dominated minor league hitters early in the season, striking out 65 batters in 35 2/3 innings and the southpaw will likely be given his chance in the Reds rotation sooner rather than later.

*****

FROM A PANTHER TO A PIONEER—Augusta senior guard L.J. Conner recently signed to further his academic and basketball career at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg.

Conner led the 18-14 Panthers in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game, and he also made the most three-pointers, canning 64 in 194 attempts. Overall, he shot 47.4 % from the field.

Campbellsville University Harrodsburg is still a rather new, but quickly growing four-year college in Mercer County.

The Pioneers compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association, and the men’s basketball team finished 11-17 during the 2022-23 season.

*****

ROSTER REVAMP—Rick Pitino has been a busy man since taking over the St. John’s basketball program.

The former Kentucky and Louisville coach has signed nine players from the transfer portal, and the most recent may be the best one he’s brought in.

Jordan Dingle, whose father Dana played for John Calipari at Massachusetts, transferred from Penn, where he was named the Ivy League Player of the Year.

Dingle is going through the draft process but is expected to join St. John’s for his senior season. The 6-foot-3 guard was the second leading scorer in the nation last season, averaging 23.4

points per game, making him one of the premier players in the portal.

Pitino has also added wing players RJ Luis from UMass, Glenn Taylor Jr. from Oregon State, and Sean Conway from VMI, along with guards Nahiem Alleyne of UConn and Daniss Jenkins, who played for Pitino at Iona.

Three other former Iona players followed the Hall of Fame coach to St. John’s, including 6-9 Quinn Slazinski and 6-3 Cruz Davis.

The top returning St. John’s player is 6-11 senior center Joel Soriano, an All-Big East second teamer who averaged 15.2 ppg and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Brady Dunlap, a 6-7 small forward high schooler from California, has also signed with the Red Storm.

Now it will be a matter of developing some chemistry with all those newcomers, but I would not bet against Pitino.

The Red Storm may not win the always solid Big East in his first season at the helm, but look for them to give a lot of teams fits with his pressing style.

*****

MUSTARD FACTOID—While refrigeration will help maintain flavor, it’s not necessary to refrigerate if you prefer to consume your mustard at room temperature. The recommended shelf life from the date of manufacture of French’s Mustard is 18 months in a squeeze bottle, and 24 months in a glass jar.

*****

“Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn’t.”—Mark Twain

*****

“There are three types of baseball players: those who make it happen, those who watch it happen, and those who wonder what happened.”—Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda