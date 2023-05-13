The Mason County Lady Royals travelled to Morehead to take on the Rowan County Lady Vikings on Thursday.

The Lady Vikings came out of the gate swinging, getting out on top of the Lady Royals 3-1 in the bottom of the first. Kenzie Gulley scored the first run for Mason County in the top of the first, making it home to score off of s ground ball from Reese Hardeman. Rowan County took to bat after a fly ball from Olivia Hughes was caught by Lady Vikings center fielder Brynlee Walker.

After getting hit by a pitch, Diamond Wills stole third, and made it home to score off of a passed ball, getting the Lady Vikings first run of the inning. Lady Royals pitcher Olivia Hughes then walked Malana Hamm, and a double from Haven Ford brought her in to score. Ford’s double woke up the Lady Vikings bats this inning, with Lauryn Eastham nailing a fly ball into left field to bring Ford home to score. Fords run would be the last scored by Rowan County this inning. A sacrifice bunt and two fly outs would end the inning, and send Mason County on the offensive.

“Rowan County and Lewis County are one and two and the next three or four teams, they could all beat each other. They’ve only lost four games this season, for us to come here and battle, and have a chance to win, that’s more than I could ask for.” said Lady Royals head coach, Brian Littleton.

The Lady Royals battled back in the top of the second, pulling ahead of the Lady Vikings 6-3. A single and two walks would load the bases, and another walk from Rowan County pitcher Kassie Perkins walking another batter would bring in the Lady Royals first run of the inning. A series of base hits from Mason County and errors from the Lady Vikings would continue to bring in runs for the Lady Royals. A hard ground ball from Marcella Gifford hit into right field would bring in runs number five and six this inning for Mason County, with Gulley and Kylah Turner getting batted in. Rowan County then put Trinity Lambert in the pitchers circle, who delivered three consecutive strikeouts to end the top half of the inning

The Lady Royals would maintain their lead over the Lady Vikings all the way up until the bottom of the seventh. After holding Rowan County to zero all throughout the second, third and fourth innings, all while continuing to further their lead over the Lady Vikings.

Mason County scored two more runs in the top of the third, after Lambert walked Stevie Foley and intentionally walked Kenzie Gulley, Kennadi Kirk nailed a pitch into center field, bringing both Foley and Gulley home to score. Kirk’s double would put her in scoring position, but a ground out from Gifford would make for the third out of the inning, ending the top half before getting to capitalize.

Neither team would score another run until the bottom of the fifth, with Rowan County coming alive again to prove why they’re the number one ranked team in the sixteenth region.

Two singles would get runners in scoring position, and an error from Gulley would allow Eastham to reach first, and the first run for the Lady Vikings this inning. Haven Ford would then make it home to score, bringing the game closer, Mason County now only leading 8-5. The Lady Royals would score again in the top of the seventh, after two walks and a single, to bring their lead up to 9-5, and would head into the bottom of the final inning with a comfortable lead.

“It’s really hard to talk about. That’s not the first time that’s happened to us this year that we’ve had a “W” and turned it into a loss but again, I couldn’t be any happier with these kids and the time and effort that they’ve put in to get us where we’re at.” said coach Littleton.

Mason County would struggle from the pitchers circle in the bottom of the seventh. Hughes was getting high in her pitch count, and the Lady Royals cycled through multiple relieve pitchers this inning, finally landing on Delana Rigg to hopefully end it with the Lady Royals leading. Unfortunately the Lady Vikings knew just where to get the balls to land to allow them to reach base, and the Mason County fielders were having a hard time making plays. Rowan County battled back and scored the five runs necessary to come out with the win this inning, ending the game in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Vikings leading 10-9.

“If you would’ve told me when I got this job last year that we’d be knocking on the door to win twenty and competing against these top teams in the sixteenth and tenth region I’d say you’re crazy, but they’ve done it.” said coach Littleton.

LADY VIKINGS 10, LADY ROYALS 9

2B (MC) Kirk (RC) Ford

R (MC) Gulley 3, Rigg, Foley 2, Turner 2, Caskey (RC) Wills, Hamm 2, Ford 3, Eastham, Perkins, Lambert, Hughes

RBI (MC) Gulley, Kirk 4, Gifford 2, Hardeman, Turner (RC) Hamm, Ford, Eastham 2, Perkins, Lambert, Walker

RECORDS- Lady Vikings: 26-4, Lady Royals 19-16