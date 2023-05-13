It’s that time again.

What area high school baseball and softball teams have been looking forward to for several months commences next week.

It’s district tournament time, as teams vie to advance to region play. However, if you lose in the semifinals, it’s time to say “wait until next year.”

In Kentucky of course, both the district champs and runner-ups move on to the region tourney, but then it becomes win or go home.

That’s when things get interesting.

You will see jubilation from the advancing teams, and a few tears shed on the other side of the field.

It’s never easy for seniors to walk off the field for the final time, but that’s just part of growing up. It becomes time to look ahead to new challenges in the real world, whether they’re heading to college or the workforce.

In today’s column, we’re going to take a look at the postseason aspirations of 10th Region teams as they prepare for district play, as well as a few more items from the sports world.

*****

10th REGION BASEBALL OUTLOOK—The 39th District consists of three teams this season, which means top-seeded Mason County is already guaranteed a spot in the 10th Region tournament.

The Royals will meet the winner of Monday’s Augusta-Bracken County game in the title tilt on Wednesday at Mason County.

On paper, it looks to be a Mason-Bracken final, with the Royals owning a pair of regular season wins over the Polar Bears by 7-1 and 4-0 scores.

The 10th Region’s northernmost district, the 37th, is paced by Campbell County.

The Camels feature the likely 10th Region player of the year in Aydan Hamilton, who is heading to the University of Kentucky to further his baseball career. At deadline, Hamilton was hitting .443 with five home runs, 31 runs batted in, and 21 stolen bases.

Campbell meets Scott in the semifinals, a team they defeated 8-2 on April 18.

They will likely face Bishop Brossart in the championship game, with the Mustangs favored to eliminate Calvary Christian, who they dominated 10-0 early in the season.

That sets up a Campbell-Brossart final, with the Camels being a slight favorite. The Camels got past the Mustangs 3-2 on May 4th.

The 38th District has long been dominated by Harrison County, and once again the Thorobreds are the prohibitive favorites. They will enter district play with a 27-8 record and will be taking on the winner of the Nicholas County-Pendleton County game in the final.

The Bluejackets swept a pair of regular season games against the Wildcats, winning each of the contests by two runs.

The 40th District features the highest-rated team in the region, according to the RPI rankings put out by the KHSAA, the Montgomery County Indians.

Both of Montgomery’s region losses in the regular season came at the hands of Mason County, 13-3 and 6-5 in eight innings.

Bourbon County and George Rogers Clark are also contenders in the 40th, and will meet in one semifinal, while Montgomery will play Paris, a team the Indians have defeated twice by lopsided scores.

The Bourbon-Clark game is a tossup, despite GRC winning a pair against the Colonels during the regular season.

There is no clear-cut favorite in what appears to be a wide-open field, but the primary contenders are Campbell County, Harrison County, Mason County and Montgomery County.

Those four teams would present an intriguing semifinal round, where anything could happen.

The tournament will be played at Harrison County.

*****

10TH REGION SOFTBALL PREVIEW—We’ll begin with the 39th District, where Bracken County is considered the favorite to win another title. The Lady Bears will meet St. Patrick in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m. at Augusta on Tuesday evening. The teams squared off at Wald Park on April 4, with Bracken winning 12-1.

The second semifinal has the host school taking on Mason County, a team Augusta lost to 18-0 on April 27.

The title game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and it looks to be a matchup between Bracken and Mason. The teams did not face each other in the regular season.

The 37th District favorite is Campbell County, and the Lady Camels are heavily favored to get past Calvary Christian in one semifinal on Monday.

The other semifinal matches Bishop Brossart against Scott, and in the teams’ only meeting, the Lady Eagles outslugged the Lady ‘Stangs 11-9 on April 29.

The 38th District features two of the best teams in the region.

Harrison County, coached by former Bracken County coach Chad Persinger, and Pendleton County are expected to battle for the district title.

The Fillies eked out a 6-5 win over the LadyCats in Cynthiana on April 17, and won a 6-4, eight-inning thriller at Pendleton on Wednesday.

Montgomery County, the top-rated team in the 10th Region, is heavily favored to win the 40th District, and they will meet the Bourbon County-GRC winner in the championship game.

The 10th Region tournament semifinals will likely include four of the five teams among Campbell, Montgomery, Harrison, Pendleton and Bracken, and it will be highly competitive, with each of those teams featuring quality pitching.

The region tournament will be at Bourbon County.

*****

SHOT CLOCK SHOT DOWN—The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control met on Wednesday and released a survey from its member schools in which the majority of administrators voted against adding a 35-second shot clock.

The vote was 137-100 against for boys basketball and 141-91 against for girls basketball.

*****

MIDWAY BOUND—St. Patrick senior Isabella “Izzy” Riggs signed to continue her academic and basketball career at Midway University on Thursday at the school.

Riggs, a 5-foot-10 forward, averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the 16-16 Lady Saints during her senior season.

She will be joining an Eagles program that had a 23-9 record last season, and earned a bid to the NAIA National Tournament, where Midway lost a 117-108, triple-overtime shootout to the University of the Cumberlands in the opening round.

The Eagles are coached by Chris Minner, who has a 62-25 record in three seasons, and two consecutive appearances in the NAIA tourney.

*****

BENGALS TO FACE FORMIDABLE SCHEDULE—Following the Wednesday announcement that the Cincinnati Bengals will be going back to Kansas City in Week 17 for a New Year’s Eve clash at 4:25 p.m. against the Chiefs, the rest of the 2023 NFL schedule was announced Thursday night.

The Men in Stripes will open the season on the road against AFC North rival Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

Week 2 will feature another AFC North foe, when the Baltimore Ravens invade the Jungle for the home opener at 1:00 on Sept. 17.

In the third week, the Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m.

Other schedule highlights for Cincinnati include a Sunday night game hosting the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 5, a Thursday night game at Baltimore on Nov. 16, a Black Friday game at home vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 26, and another game on Monday Night Football at Jacksonville on Dec. 4.

For the complete NFL schedule, check out nfl.com.

*****

AT THE YARD UPDATE—If y’all will indulge me for a moment, it’s time to brag a bit on my eight-year-old (soon to be nine) grandson Owen Hamilton and the baseball team he plays for up the road.

Got a chance to head up to northern Kentucky last weekend to catch my grandson and his team, At the Yard, battle the Cincinnati Angels, and came away impressed, to say the least.

It was noticeable right off the bat just how much the kids love baseball when they were warming up before the game, and going through their drills.

The teams are part of an 8U league in Greater Cincinnati, and these kids play solid fundamental baseball. Both teams made some excellent defensive plays and the pitching was also solid.

I commented to my son Chris that I don’t remember kids throwing that hard when I was eight years old, but granted, that was a long, long time ago.

Another facet of the team that I enjoy is how the coaches move players around to get experience at different positions, and you can tell immediately when they’re warming up that the team is well organized.

Owen and his teammates held on for a 2-1 win by cutting down a pair of runners at second base in the final two innings, and At the Yard headed into the weekend with a 12-1 record.

*****

MUSTARD FACTOID OF THE WEEK—In addition to being delicious and adding pizazz to your sandwich, mustard is one of the healthiest condiments. Mustard has fewer calories than ketchup, mayonnaise or sweet relish.

Flavored mustards, such as honey mustard or beer mustard, are also low in calories but they do have more calories than brown or yellow mustard.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“It’s unbelievable how much you don’t know about the game you’ve been playing your whole life.”—Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle