The Mason County Royals hosted the George Rogers Clark Cardinals Wednesday night.

Both teams came out swinging early on, with GRC putting up their first run of the night in the top of the first. Kamden Mcalpin hammered the second pitch thrown in the first at bat of the game over the fence in center field, setting the tone for Wednesday’s offense heavy contest. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, starting pitcher Cam Rosel and relieve pitcher Westin Messer would bring their game on the mound, and get two consecutive strikeouts. Spicer would then fly out to Eli Porter in center field to end the top half of the inning.

Mason County would battle back in the bottom of the first, after GRC pitcher Lochlan Hansel delivered two strikeouts to Trey Cracraft and Landon Scilley. Eli Porter would get walked after a ball four, and batted in to score off of home run slammed over the fence from Cray Fite. A ground out from Carson Pugh would end the first inning.

“It was the exact same game as we played in the regional first round last year. Both teams are emotional, up and down, one team hits here comes the other team. Two good teams, two good post season teams and hopefully we’re there at the region to take a shot, same with Mason County.” said Cardinals head coach, Chris Varney

The Cardinals would come back to tie in the top of the second after a series of base hits got runners in scoring position. Ben Fulks would single off of a hard ground ball to Mason County shortstop Landon Scilley, and would reach second after Westin Messer walked Chase Wheeler. Another single from Jake Sears would bring home Fulks to score, tying the game 2-2.

GRC pitcher Hansel would go on to dominate the bottom of the second inning, striking out all three batters up for Mason County. The Royals would take back to the field, in an attempt to hold off the Cardinals offense.

Unfortunately for the Royals, a home run hit by Spicer would bring in two more runners for GRC, pulling the Cardinals up to lead 5-2. The Royals gloves would go to work following Spicer’s homer. First baseman Cole Horch would snag the first out of the inning after a pop up from JP Gaines found it’s way into his glove, and Eli Porter would do the same from center field after a fly ball was hammered into the outfield from Fulks. Landon Scilley would make the play for the third out of the inning after Wheeler hit a ground ball down the baseline.

“For whatever reason, they seem to hit against us, they bring out their best with bats. We’re capable as you’ve seen all year long of battling back and I thought we did for the most part. We had one bad inning, didn’t get the outs that we needed to get at the time. They hit the ball, they hit it hard. They’re a seasoned team, I think we had three pure outs in the infield today, everything else they found a hole in between short and third.” said Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

The Cardinals would then go on to pull well ahead of Mason County in the top of the fourth, scoring five runs this inning alone to lead 10-4 heading into the bottom half of the inning. GRC would get the bases loaded off of a pair of singles and a walk, and would send a barrage of base hits into the field. The first run scored by GRC this inning would come off of a single from DAVIS, who would bring in Sears. Two ground outs from Spicer and Howard brought in two more runs. With two outs down, Gaines hammered a triple into center field to bring in the teams fourth run of the inning, and a single from Fulks brought in courtesy runner Marcus Wells. Messer would then strike out Wheeler for the third out of the inning, sending Mason County back on the offensive.

“We’ve found ourselves in a lot of games this season, being in the hole. Credit to my kids they never give up, they’re always in the fight, staying in it somehow, someway. Tonight I don’t know how many runners we left on base, I know it was enough to close the gap even more, we just couldn’t find a way to put the bat on the ball, and find a hole and advance those runners.” said coach Butler.

Mason County battled back some in the bottom of the fifth, after giving up two more runs to GRC in the top of the inning.

The Royals strung together base hits, and played aggressively along the base line, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth, now down 12-8 heading into the top of the sixth. Coach Butler believed that if they could hold off the Cardinals offense, that their bats would come alive and they would be able to bring the game back in their favor. Unfortunately, GRC would bring in two more runs off of a double hit by Davis into left field in the top of the sixth, and Mason County would be unable to score in the bottom half of the inning.

Despite giving up two more runs in the top of the sixth, the Royals proved why their coach has such high opinions of their gloves this inning. Both shortstop Landon Scilley and left fielder Connor Butler made tremendous saves this inning. With Scilley diving for the ball and securing the catch as he hit the ground for the line out, and Butler “dangling over the fence” as coach Butler said, to catch the fly ball in foul territory.

Mason County would prevent the Cardinals from scoring in an inning for the first time this game in the top of the seventh, GRC leading 14-8 heading into the bottom half of the inning. Despite giving up two walks, Cardinals pitcher Howard would deliver three strikeouts this inning, ending the game.

George Rogers Clark won out against the Royals 14-8 in the bottom of the seventh, after an impressive offensive display from both teams. Mason County will round out the regular season, with their last game before the district tournament tonight at home against the Lewis County Lions.

CARDINALS 14, ROYALS 8

2B (GRC) Davis (MC) Scilley, Bisotti

3B (GRC) Gaines

HR (GRC) Spicer, Mcalpin (MC) Scilley, Fite

R (GRC) Mcalpin 2, Davis 3, Howard, Spicer, Fulks, Sears 3, Mullens 2 (MC) Cracraft, Scilley 2, Porter 2, Fite, Pugh, Butler

RBI (GRC) Mcalpin, Davis 3, Howard 2, Spicer 5, Gaines, Sears (MC) Scilley 3, Porter, Fite 2, Bisotti

RECORDS- Cardinals: 21-11, Royals: 19-7