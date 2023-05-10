Coaching high school sports can be a rewarding experience, not monetarily, but in several other ways.

Good coaches, of which there are many, help young people learn important life lessons, such as teamwork, perseverance, setting goals, self-confidence, self-discipline and more.

When a coach sees that what he has been stressing to his players in practice carries over to positive performances in games, it is extremely gratifying.

Communicating and motivating student-athletes to accomplish things they didn’t think possible is probably the best thing about coaching.

I always had tremendous respect for coaches back when I was covering games on a regular basis, and I was always impressed at just how patient and understanding coaches are with their players.

After getting a taste of coaching volleyball for seven years alongside Angie Brant at St. Patrick, I got a firsthand look at what it takes to coach today’s young student-athletes.

We coached both middle school and high school teams, and we learned more each and every year.

It wasn’t always easy but we tried to stay positive and encouraging, and it eventually paid off with a 20-3 season in 2020.

Accomplishing what we did at a small school is something we will both be proud of for the rest of our lives, and we cannot thank the young ladies enough for how hard they worked at getting better every single season.

There are some coaches who do a fantastic job and they have a true love for teaching young people, and they stay in it for decades. Coaching is in their blood, and young student-athletes who play for those types of coaches are fortunate.

That is not occurring with great frequency these days however.

Why are more and more coaches in various sports leaving the profession?

There are several reasons, with the primary one being they simply want to spend more time with family.

Health concerns is another factor given by coaches upon resigning from coaching.

Coaching takes an inordinate amount of time, and can be quite stressful as well.

There are other factors, one being the pressure and constant scrutinization that comes from parents and fans.

Examples have sprung up across the nation in recent years of bad behavior at games from overly zealous fans, many of which are also parents of players.

Parental pressure and disrespect has long been a problematic situation for coaches, but it has been on the increase in recent years.

After researching the issue, I have discovered more than a few examples of outstanding coaches who have stated their primary reason for leaving is parental harassment.

One excellent example of the growing problem is the case of Kori Clemens, who was a player on a national championship volleyball team at the University of Nebraska.

Upon graduation, Clemens accepted the volleyball head coaching position at the high school she starred at in Amarillo, Texas.

After a successful 33-14 season at her alma mater, Clemens abruptly stepped down.

Her primary reason for the resignation?

We’ll let her explain.

“I cannot and will not compromise the integrity of my decisions based on a parent’s political pressure or position. I believe strongly in the value of athletics, that being a part of a team is a privilege, and playing time is earned.”

There are a few key words in that statement, with the first one being “integrity.”

That is a quality that’s not only missing in athletics today, but in society in general.

It is also important to note what Clemens said about “being a part of a team is a privilege, and that playing time is earned.”

That is something that some parents will never quite understand.

*****

39th DISTRICT BASEBALL PAIRINGS—The Mason County Royals got a dominating pitching performance in their 4-0 win at Bracken County last week, and in the process, clinched the top seed in the three-team 39th District tournament.

Landon Scilley tossed four innings, blanking the Polar Bears on three hits and struck out 10. Eli Porter pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit and fanned eight.

The teams also met in Maysville on April 17, which resulted in a 7-1 Mason County victory.

The Polar Bears will meet Augusta on Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m., with the winner of that game advancing to play the Royals on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 in the championship game.

Bracken County defeated the Panthers 20-0 in four innings at Augusta on March 27. They’re also scheduled to host Augusta in their final regular season home game this evening.

*****

CLARIFICATION—The 39th District softball tournament semifinals at Augusta will be held on Tuesday, May 16, with the championship game on Wednesday, May 17.

The Tuesday games will feature Bracken County vs. St. Patrick at 5:30 p.m., and Mason County taking on Augusta at 7 p.m.

The title game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

*****

NEW LADY ROYALS VOLLEYBALL COACH—Mason County High School recently announced that Nellie Book will be taking over the volleyball program at the school.

Book, along with her husband Josh as the assistant coach, had an excellent six-year run at Lewis County from 2010-2015. They took over a program that had struggled for years, and finished 13-12 in their first year. Over the next five seasons, the Lady Lions improved every season.

Lewis County finished 24-11 in her final season in Vanceburg, and Book, a former player at Kentucky Christian University, had a 121-75 record in her six years at the helm.

She takes over a Mason County team that went 4-20 last season. The Lady Royals are seeking their first winning record in the sport since beginning varsity play in 2010.

On a personal note, I recall covering the Lady Lions when the Books were leading the program, and not only did they demonstrate they were excellent coaches, but they were always a cordial and accommodating couple.

*****

UK ROSTER STILL IN FLUX—After missing out on Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson, who announced he’s heading to Kansas next season, the Kentucky basketball roster is almost set for the 2023-24 season.

The biggest question mark remains the status of Oscar Tshiebwe, who appears to be heading back to Lexington for a third season. If Tshiebwe decides to depart, the Cats will be looking for another big, especially since Damion Collins and Lance Ware have both entered the transfer portal.

There is already a center on the roster who will potentially provide a shot-blocking presence in 6-foot-11 sophomore Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso. Onyenso is also a solid rebounder but still needs work on his offensive game.

Another question mark going into next season is the status of 6-6 sophomore Chris Livingston, who is reportedly leaning toward keeping his name in the draft. Livingston could be a key piece to the success of next year’s team, and start at the four spot if he returns.

The deadline to return to school is May 31st, and UK fans are keeping a close eye on announcements from Tshiebwe and Livingston in the coming weeks.

Coach John Calipari may also be looking at getting another shooter in the transfer portal to join the team. The team’s

primary 3-point shooter, Antonio Reeves, is expected back, but another dependable outside shooting threat is a definite need.

There has also been speculation in recent days that 6-8 power forward Keshad Johnson of San Diego State has interest in transferring to Kentucky.

The Wildcats will likely utilize a three-guard lineup, since the backcourt, although inexperienced, looks to be a strength.

Joining Reeves, who will be on the wing if he returns, will be freshmen D.J. Wagner, Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

Dillingham will likely run the point most of the time, although Wagner and Sheppard are also capable of playing well at both the point and at shooting guard.

Two other freshmen will also be integral to Kentucky’s quest to return to prominence after several disappointing seasons.

Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards are expected be frontcourt starters immediately and it remains to be seen how the pair handles the pressure and lofty expectations.

Bradshaw needs to add some bulk to his thin frame, but there’s no doubt the 7-footer is an extremely skilled athlete. He can even step out on the perimeter and knock down threes.

The same goes for the left handed Edwards, a 6-7 small forward who could emerge as the team’s primary scoring threat. He’s a player who plays with a lot of energy and he’s also an excellent defender.

Added depth will come from 6-6 sophomore Adou Thiero, a versatile player with a world of potential.

The next several weeks will go a long way in determining the final roster, and it has become exceedingly important for the head coach to get it right.

*****

MUSTARD FACTOID OF THE WEEK—Mustard is good for you because it contains several antioxidants that provide various health benefits including anti-cancer, antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and wound-healing properties.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“If the world ever comes to an end, I want to be in Cincinnati, because it will happen there ten years later.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“Baseball is like church; many attend but few understand.”—Hall of Fame manager Leo Durocher