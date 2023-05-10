The Mason County Royals headed to Frankfort to take on the Panthers Monday night.

The Royals headed into this game coming off of a two game win streak, after defeating the third ranked team in the 16th region, the Rowan County Vikings 10-1, and district rivals the Bracken County Polar Bears 4-0. Mason County has been on fire this season, with just three regular season games left and a current record of 19-6. A large component of the Royals success this season has been their lineup of pitchers. Mason County has several arms they can put on the mound and can rely on each of them to deliver exactly what they need.

Landon Scilley, Cam Rosel, Westin Messer and Cray Fite have all been valuable assets for the Royals, and this game was no different.

Both teams pitchers were on fire on Monday, with eighteen total strikeouts this game. The Royals took to the batters box first, but were unable to score this inning, with Trey Cracraft grounding out at first, Scilley getting out advancing to second, and Johnathan Smith getting his first strikeout of the night with Fite striking out swinging.

The Royals then took to the field and went to work holding back the Panthers. Coach Butler not only commends his teams pitching ability, but he is also quick to brag on the Royals fielders. These two elements working together is what sealed the deal for the Royals this game.

The first batter up for Frankfort was Garrett Wellman, who grounded out at first thanks to Landon Scilley at shortstop. Cray Fite would then strike out the next two batters. The defensive strength of both teams would continue to prevent runs from coming in throughout the entirety of the second inning, with the only batter making it on base from Mason County being Nate Bisotti after getting hit by a pitch. Fite would give up two base hits in the bottom of the inning, but two strike outs and a fly ball caught by Eli Porter would prevent either runner from making it home.

The first run scored of the game would come in the top of the third inning, with Smith walking Connor Butler, and Butler going on to score after a triple from Landon Scilley who hammered a ball deep into right field. Scilley would then go on to score after a ground ball from Porter. Porter would unfortunately be called out at first, and Carson Pugh would also ground out, ending the top half of the inning before the Royals could bring any more runners home.

A strikeout from Fite and a swift double play from Scilley and Cole Horch would end the bottom of the third, the Royals leading 2-0.

Mason County would score their third and final run of the game in the top of the fourth. Cole Horch would get walked after a ball four, and would advance to third after a single from Cam Rosel. Horch would then go on to score on a passed ball, with Rosel advancing to second on the same pitch. Butler would then strike out swinging, and Cracraft would fly out to Panthers second baseman Garrett Wellman, ending the top half of the inning.

Mason County now led over Frankfort 3-0, and would continue to hold off the Panthers throughout the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Mason County’s gloves proved in the fourth inning why their coach gives them such high praise. With all three batters up for the Panthers getting out in just five pitches from Fite. James Sebree would ground out to Trey Cracraft at first, Steven Hamilton would then line out to Cracraft, and Drew Ludwig flew out to right fielder Westin Messer.

Another set of three up three down occurred in the bottom of the fifth, with a fly out, ground out and strikeout from the Royals, continuing to keep the Panthers in check. Frankfort would not score their first run this game until the bottom of the seventh, which by that time, was unfortunately too late. A pair of base hits from Hamilton and Ludwig got runners in the position to score for Frankfort. Hamilton reached first after hitting a single into left field, and courtesy runner Gavin Proffitt advanced to third after a double from Ludwig hit into right field. Proffitt made it home to score on a passed ball. Hancock would then hit a fly ball into center field, which would be caught by Eli Porter for the third out of the inning, ending the game.

Mason County won out against the Panthers 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Royals will be back in action this evening taking on the George Rogers Clark Cardinals at home.

ROYALS 3, PANTHERS 1

2B (F) Ludwig

3B (MC) Scilley

R (MC) Scilley, Horch, Butler (F) Proffitt

RBI (MC) Scilley

RECORDS- Royals: 19-6, Panthers: 15-11