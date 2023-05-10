MAYSVILLE | Bolstered by the performances of Lexi Young, Austin Moreland and its relays, Mason County claimed a pair of Area 7 Track and Field Championship titles in dominant fashion on Friday night at the Mason County Intermediate School. The Royals and Lady Royals combined to win 20 of the 36 events. It was the third straight title for the Lady Royals and the first for the Royals since 2014.

Mason’s boys scored 172 points, with Greenup County taking second (85.5), Raceland third (66), Boyd County fourth (61) and Russell fifth (53.5). East Carter (46.5); Ashland Blazer and Montgomery County (46); Lewis County (38); Nicholas County (28.5); Augusta (19); West Carter (17); Bath County (13); Rowan County (10); and Morgan County, Bracken County, Fleming County and Robertson County (zero) rounded out the field. It is just the second year the Black Devils have sponsored a team and it was their first year at the meet.

In the girls’ competition, Mason County finished with 170 points, Russell tallied 109, Fleming County claimed 86, Ashland collected 66, with Boyd County, last year’s champ, notching 61, to cap off the top five. Following that group was Montgomery County (52); Rowan County (42); Raceland (30); Nicholas County (27); Greenup County (26); Bath County (14); Lewis County (11); Bracken County (two); and Morgan County (one). East Carter, West Carter and Robertson County did not score. Augusta did not field a girls’ team.

“I think we just had a really good solid team effort. We knew we needed to come in to this meet and make an impression, because all of the teams in our region were here tonight and we wanted to have a good showing,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said.

The home teams helped their cause by sweeping all eight relays, despite using only a handful of athletes more than once.

With Phillip Bierley, Ed Brannon, Dashawn Overly and Peyton Ullery, the Royals won the 4×800-meter race in 8:34.25, setting a new facility record in the process.

Isaac Marshall, Johnny Jones, Carson Hicks and Austin Moreland teamed to capture the 4×200-meter event in 1:34.90; while Keshawn Thomas, Marshall, Jones and CJ Arthur combined to claim the 4×100-meter competition in 44.68.

Moreland used a powerful last lap to surge to the front and cross the line in 3:42.04 just ahead of Greenup County (3:42.67) and Montgomery County (3:43.35) in the 4×400-meter contest. Hicks, Brady Sanders and Elijah Reed ran the first three legs.

The Lady Royal quartet of Layla Henderson, Kolby Galloway, Elizabeth Lavinder and Paige Decker dominated the field in winning the 4x800m by almost 40 seconds in 10:07.7. Avery Sims, Alexis Decker, Hadley Maher and Sarah Payne out-legged the pack in the 4x200m in 1:55.95. The 4x100m group of Madison Howard, Amirah Reed, Adrienne Perry and Neveah Wright, had the narrowest margin of the relay victories, eclipsing Ashland Blazer by just half a second to finish in 52.09. The 4x440m race capped off the night, with Payne, Maher, Brooklyn Young and Paige Decker forming the winning combination in a time of 4:34.55.

Young scored a total of 38 points to edge Fleming County sophomore Kalynn Pease for the girls’ individual high-point award. Pease finished with 36 points. The adversaries went head-to-head three times with Young winning twice and Pease once.

The pair are very familiar with each other, having raced multiple times over the years with each claiming her share of victories, but on Friday it was the Mason County freshman who came away with the overall edge. Young won the 200-meter dash (26.03), long jump (16’02.25”) and high jump (5’0”), while finishing second to Pease in the 100-meter dash (12.40). Pease captured the 100m (12.38) and 400-meter dashes (1:02.16), and took second in the 200m (26.22) and the long jump (16’00.00”).

Young set a facility record in the 200m, while the younger Pease accomplished the same feat in the 100m.

“The 200m is what I was most pleased about today. I did really good. I got a time of 26.03,” Young said. “I was really nervous and jittery about it coming down from high jump. All of my events were almost back-to-back. But I’d say, I did pretty good in the 200m.”

Kachler recognized Young’s achievement, considering the talent of Pease and her sister, senior Erin (who finished with 32 points by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.85 and triple jump in 31’08.50”, and taking third in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.14 and discus in 88’08”).

“We think she’s starting to round into form a little bit. On the 200m, she’s getting in better shape, better condition. And she had a little extra burst there at the end of the 200m,” Kachler said of Young. “To be running neck-to-neck with the Pease girls, both sisters, is nothing to sneeze at because they are both very good.”

Young had an interesting night in the high jump.

“The boys were jumping for a long time, so I went ahead and did long jump. So when we came back down to high jump it was dark and they were holding up flashlights (on their phones) for us to jump with, and it was just a really cool experience and it was fun. And I’m really glad something like that happened, even though my coach might not have liked it,” Young admitted.

“Her performances in the field events (were) a little bit off what she normally does but she got five feet in the high jump and ended up almost doing that in the dark,” Kachler added. “So, I think that was a great, gutty performance in that regard.”

Moreland was the high-point winner on the boys’ side with 25 points, just ahead of Greenup County senior Brock Thomas with 24.5 points.

The Royal senior won the 110-meter (16.23) and 300m (42.49) hurdles, while Thomas captured the long jump (19’9.25”) and triple jump, and tied for sixth in the high jump (5’8”).

“We knew how Austin has performed all year and he didn’t disappoint today,” Kachler said. “He won both of his hurdle events (and) anchored both winning relays. (It was) an excellent performance today.”

Moreland said he set a new “pr” in the 300m hurdles by half a second and in the 110m hurdles by three-tenths of a second.

“Obviously my hurdles were most valuable to me today,” he said. “I feel like my main focus is the 300m hurdles, so I was very pleased to ‘pr’ in that, but to ‘pr’ in the 110m hurdles was kind of a gift as well.”

The boys’ top individual honor was decided in the relays, where Moreland was the anchor for the victorious 4x400m and 4x200m races.

“The 4×4 had a nice finish and that wasn’t even really our main four, he said. “But more importantly was the 4×2. That was kind of the one relay, out of all four of our relays, that we weren’t seeded first in. So that definitely pleased me a lot to get first in that.”

In addition to the relays, Mason County boys captured eight individual crowns, including Arthur in the 100m (11.15) and 200m (23.08), Ullery in the 1,600-meter run (4:40.09), Trazon Lang in the high jump (6’0”), AJ Barrett in the pole vault (13’06”) and Carter Sanders in the shot put (48’06”).

The Lady Royals claimed a total of eight titles. Besides the victories by Young and the relays, senior Paige Decker won the 800-meter run (2:28.06).

In addition to Young, Moreland, Thomas, Arthur and both Peases, Boyd County junior Rolen Sanderson collected two top finishes, claiming the 400m in 53.79 and the 800m in 2:02.76.

Other individual winners included Ashland’s Aubree Hay in the 1,600m (5:24.49), Raceland’s Sophie Maynard in the 300m hurdles (49.21), Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston (11:31.69) and Lewis County’s Ethan Johnson (10:16.80) in the 3,200-meter run, Fleming County’s Lexi Williams in the shot put (29’11.50”), Russell schoolmates Celia Monte (101’00”) and David Harless (164’07”) in the discus, and Montgomery County’s Lacy Willoughby in the pole vault (11’07”).

Six facility records were broken, including Pease in the 100m, Young in the 200m, Mason’s boys’ 4x800m relay, Harless in the boys’ discus, Egleston in the girls’ 3,200m and Willoughby in the girls’ pole vault.

Typically, the Area 7 meet conflicts with some school activity, frequently prom, and therefore features a watered-down field. But this year, the issue was injuries as several coaches held out athletes to keep them fresh for the upcoming regionals.

At this stage of the season, it is all about gearing up for the post-season.

The 2A clubs will return to Mason County for their regional on May 20. Some of the Class A schools will have their regional at Mason on May 21, while others will head to Magoffin County on May 16.