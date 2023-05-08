Lewis County first baseman Kaylen Case makes the catch to get a runner out at first against the Madison Central Lady Indians on May 6, 2023.

The Lewis County Lady Lions travelled to Owingsville to take part in the David Iery Classic.

The first game the Lady Lions took part in was the second game of the day, against the Madison Central Lady Indians. After holding off the Lady Lions in the top of the first, the Lady Indians got out ahead of Lewis County after a string of base hits. Kierstin Osborne hit a triple into center field, and a single from Jasmine Kaylor brought her home to score. Two more singles later, Kaylor would make it home, scoring the Lady Indians second and final run of the inning. The Lady Lions had their star pitcher, Emily Cole in the circle this game, who had a great time pitching this inning. Her, with the help of catcher Jerra Lucas, would be responsible for all three outs this inning.

Cassidy Hack would be tagged out by Lucas after a dropped third strike, and Cole would continue to deliver consistent strikes, racking up two more strike outs this inning.

“Other than a couple miscues out in the field I was very proud of our performance. Emily absolutely did her job today, I’m very proud of her, we just got to get better defensively moving into post season.” said Lady Lions head coach, Chad Case.

Madison Central would go on to put another run up over the Lady Lions in the bottom of the second, holding Lewis County to zero for the second inning in a row. Neither team would score another run until the top of the fifth, when Lewis County finally got their bats warmed up.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Lions got two runners on after a pair of singles. Addison Willis would make it all the way to third, after stealing second and would make it home to score on an error from the Lady Indians third baseman Cassidy Gentry, and Kayla Sullivan would then make it home after a sacrifice bunt from Rylie Patton. Kaylen Case would then hit another single into center field, and would be brought home after a double from Cole.

Lewis County successfully tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth, and was able to keep the game tied all the way through the bottom of the inning. The Lady Lions unfortunately would be unable to score any runs in the top of the sixth, and would give up five more to Madison Central in the bottom half of the inning.

“It was a very good softball team. Madison Central I think they’re in the top ten in the state right now. We knew how we were gonna have to play coming in, but I think we got a little relaxed in the field and let a few balls drop that we normally wouldn’t let drop. You can’t really do that against good teams like that because they take advantage of it and before you know it you’re down four or five runs and that’s what happened today.” said coach Case.

The Lady Lions needed to pull ahead of Madison Central quickly to avoid losing in the top of the seventh, but unfortunately they would be unable to pull it off. With Case grounding out at first, Weddington getting out advancing to second, and Summer Egbert striking out swinging, the Lady Lions were unable to execute offensively this game and lost to Madison Central 8-3.

The Lady Indians won in the top of the seventh leading 5 runs over Lewis County, winning 8-3. Madison Central then advanced to the championship round of the David Iery Classic, and Lewis County had to quickly prepare for their consolation game against Montgomery County.

LADY INDIANS 8, LADY LIONS 3

2B (LC) Cole

3B (MC) Osborne

R (MC) Osborne 3, Hack, Kaylor 2, Guilbault, Linton (LC) Weddington, Willis, Sullivan

RBI (MC) Kaylor, Speakman, Linton 2 (LC) Cole, Patton

RECORDS- Lady Indians: 18-6, Lady Lions: 19-7