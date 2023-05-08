Montgomery County first baseman Ryleigh Martin makes the catch for the out at first against the Lady Lions on May 6, 2023.

After losing their first game against the Lady Indians, the Lady Lions faced off against another set of Lady Indians, this time from Montgomery County.

The Lady Indians got out on top of the Lady Lions early, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. With Aubrey Hicks up on the mound for Lewis County, the first batter up for Montgomery County slammed a double into left field. Reaghan Oney was then intentionally walked, to allow the Lady Indians two runners on. A single from Ryleigh Martin would load the bases, and a walk from Hicks would bring home Montgomery County’s first run of the afternoon.

A grand slam home run from Taylor Pate would then bring in four more runs for the Lady Indians, heading into the bottom half of the inning with Montgomery leading 5-0 over the Lady Lions.

Lewis County would respond in the bottom half of the inning with a grand slam of their own, after loading the bases with a single and two walks. With two outs down, Addison Willis would slam a pitch over the fence in left field, for the second grand slam of the game. Unfortunately for the Lady Lions, Kayson Crawford would strike out swinging at the next at bat, ending the inning before the team would be able to tie.

“They have really good pitching. The same kid pitched against us a couple weeks ago in the tri-state showcase, and she’s really good. She’s got off-speed, she’s got speed, she keeps us off balanced. She’s very talented. Honestly I’m not sure I don’t think we scored against her before, hitting a home run, putting up a few runs built up a little confidence.” said Lady Lions head coach, Chad Case

The Lady Lions defense would go on to shine in the top of the second, getting both Oney and Sara Zink out in a double play, and getting Madison Cox out along the baseline. Their bats would also stay hot heading into the bottom of the inning, but unfortunately the balls they hit found more gloves than they did dirt. Rylie Patton would pop out to Zink at shortstop, and Kaylen Casewould then fly out to the Lady Indians right fielder Taylor Pate Kayla Sullivan would then hit a ground ball Zink, who unfortunately for Sullivan would make the pass in time to get her out at first.

The Lady Indians would get their offense moving again in the top of the third, with two walks putting runners in scoring position. Martin would steal third on a passed ball, and would make it home to score on an error from the Lady Lions third baseman, Kiya Noble. Lewis County would then go on to get two ground outs at first, and a strike out, to end the top half of the inning.

Lewis County would struggle offensively for the rest of the game, not scoring another run until the bottom of the sixth.

“They hit all the way through the lineup, and unfortunately we didn’t do that today and we come out on the losing side. It wasn’t our best effort, we had a lot of kids out of position today, we’ve had a few that were sick and I’ve had to make a lot of changes. No excuses there, but that’s a very good Montgomery County team. When you step on the field with them you’ve got to have your best game and we didn’t have that today.” said coach Case.

The Lady Indians would steadily continue to pull ahead of Lewis County, but would not get so far ahead as to end the game early until the top of the sixth. Montgomery County led 9-4 heading into the top of the sixth inning. For many teams a five point deficit that late in the game means game over, but the Lady Lions have proven that they are able to bounce back from situations like that more often than not. Sadly, for Lewis County, today was not one of those days.

The Lady Indians would go on to score nine more runs this inning alone, to pull ahead of Lewis County by 14. The Lady Indians didn’t quite make it to run rule territory, but unless the Lady Lions could make up five more runs in the bottom of the inning, the game was going to be called at mercy.

Lewis County would bring home one runner early on in the bottom of the sixth, and would subsequently load the bases, but would leave their teammates waiting while Montgomery County got their three outs to end the game.

The Lady Indians won 18-5 in the bottom of the sixth, leading 13 over the Lady Lions. Lewis County will be back in action this evening where they will head to Marysville to take on the Lady Royals.

LADY INDIANS 18, LADY LIONS 5

2B (MC) Cox Pate, Zink 2 (LC) Sullivan

HR (MC) Pate (LC) Willis

R (MC) S. Zink 2, R. Oney 2, Cox, Martin 2, Jones, E. Zink, Maynard, Pate 3, J. Oney 2, Sergent 2 (LC) Weddington, Switzer, Willis 2, Stidam

RBI (MC) S. Zink, Cox, Jones, E. Zink, Maynard, Pate 4, J. Oney 3, Sergent 3 (LC) Willis 4, Patton

RECORDS- Lady Indians: 24-4, Lady Lions: 19-9