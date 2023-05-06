Bracken County first baseman Kamryn Gordley snags the catch to get the out at first base against the Lewis County Lady Lions on May 4, 2023.

The Bracken County Lady Bears travelled to Lewis County to take on the Lady Lions on Thursday.

Thursday nights game was a battle of the pitchers to say the least. With both teams starting pitchers, Ella Johnson for Bracken County and Emily Cole for the Lady Lions.

In the top of the first, the Lady Bears racked up two hits, with both Kyndall Johnson and Kamryn Gordley reaching on singles. Unfortunately for Bracken County, the next three batters up would be put down on three consecutive strike outs from Cole, and the Lady Lions would take to the batters box.

Not only was both teams pitching on point, the gloves behind the pitchers were working extra hard as well. Ella would get her first two strike outs of the game in the bottom of the first, and the Lady Bears first baseman, Kamryn Gordley would make the play to ground out Summer Egbert at first.

“She does a fine job over there, this is a new position for her. She was an outfielder and we made her an infielder. I have the utmost respect for her taking the challenge. She’s taken the challenge from us and accepted it and thrived at it.” said Lady Bears assistant coach, John Greenhill.

The defensive prowess of both teams continued to dominate the game, with neither team scoring a single run until the bottom of the fourth, with Sarah Weddintgon reaching first on an error, and being batted in off of a home run from Cole. Cole’s home run would bring in the only runs scored this game, with the Lady Lions leading over the Lady Bears 2-0 from this point on in the game.

“That home run was a coaches mistake. I’ll take full credit for it, it wasn’t her fault. The ball was where I expected it to be and that was all my fault. She’s ground all year, coming off a nice state tournament run in the class “A”, our team has come around, of course it’s kind of obvious from the first of the year,we’re putting the bat on the ball, and the team is falling right in line and they got her back one hundred percent.” said coach Greenhill.

Both teams defenses continued to work hard and back their pitchers up, with Cole just barely beating out Johnson in number of strike outs. Cole ended the game with 15 total strike outs, giving up three hits and no runs. Johnson also gave up three hits, but gave up 2 runs with 14 strike outs. The Lady Lions took home the win in the top of the seventh, with Ava Tarter flying out to Weddington for the third out of the inning.

This game would make the second win in a row for the Lady Lions, and the third consecutive loss for Bracken County since their loss to Owensboro Catholic at the all “A”.

Bracken County will be back in action today taking on the Highlands Bluebirds at home, and the Lady Lions will be participating in the David Iery Classic in Owingsville.

LADY LIONS 2, LADY BEARS 0

R (LC) Weddington, Cole

RBI (LC) Cole

HR (LC) Cole

RECORDS- Lady Lions: 18-7, Lady Bears: 18-12