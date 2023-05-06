The Lewis County Lions faced down the Bath County Wildcats Thursday night.

The Lions fell behind early, with the Wildcats putting up two runs in the top of the first. With the bases loaded, a walk from Lewis County pitcher Waylon Reeder brought in the first run for Bath County, and a fly ball from Memphis Beadle would bring in the second. Beadle would fly out to Lions left fielder Braedyn McGlone, getting the second out for bath county.

Despite Lewis County getting runners on base in the bottom of the first, a series of fly outs and pick offs would end the inning before the Lions would be able to capitalize. With the Wildcats leading 2-0 heading into the top of the second, the Lewis County defense needed to keep them in check to avoid being put out of the game. Bath County would work their way around the bases, and bring home one more run in the top of the second.

Despite giving up another run, the Lions defense played strongly this inning, making catches and plays necessary to avoid allowing the Wildcats to run away with the game.

“I wish at some point we can get over that hump because, we have the highest of ceilings of any team that I’ve been around, we have the lowest of floors. For me it’s just the mental errors we make. It is the not knowing the situation and going to tag third when there’s not a force play, and the pop flies dropping, I’m echoing Sammy’s sentiments I’m sure, but that stuff to me, that can’t happen.” said Lions assistant coach, Seth Wallingford.

The Lions finally made it onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, both Reeder and Braxton Egbert reaching on errors, and Reeder’s courtesy runner reaching home to score off of a ground ball from Caden Box, who reached first on yet another error. Andrew Collins would fly out to Bath County shortstop Adam Whitt for the third out of the inning before anyone else could make it home to score.

As the game went on, Lewis County continued to warm up, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third, with Colton Tackett bringing home Kyran Ferguson after a triple hit into deep left field. Tackett would then make it home after a dropped third strike. The Lions were now only down one, with the Wildcats leading 4-3. With Lewis County’s bats slowly finding the ball more often, it was anybody’s game.

Bath County got the offense rolling in the top of the fourth, scoring two more runs over the Lions. Three consecutive singles brought home the first run for the Wildcats this inning, and a sacrifice fly from Beadle would bring in the second. Leading out over the Lions 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats retook control of the game in the top of this inning. Lewis County was not about to roll over however, and exploded this inning. The Lions put up four runs this inning, to pull ahead of the Wildcats 7-6. With the Lions making numerous base hits, the Wildcats making two errors and hitting Tackett with a pitch, the Lions had total control over the bottom of the fourth.

“Our bats, I think if you take those three innings where we went one, two, four, in those bottom half of the innings, you look at those at bats those are great at bats. Those are at bats we teach. We had people willing to go the opposite way, we were finding barrels, and we lined out with a runner at second and third to left field. Kid looks at me and says ‘dang it’, i said it’s a barrel we can’t be mad at it. ” said coach Wallingford.

Unfortunately for the Lions the bottom of the fourth would be the last inning they would be able to score, with the Wildcats pitcher delivering consistent strikeouts, and the Bath County fielders working extra hard to prevent the Lions from rounding the bases.

The Wildcats would come back to tie in the top of the fifth, and would continue to pull ahead of the Lions, putting up one run in the top of the sixth, and two more in the top of the seventh. With Lewis County only down three, they had already demonstrated they could regain control of the game with that big a deficit, but after a controversial strikeout leading to head coach Sammy Holder being ejected, The Lions seemed to lose their stride in the bottom of the seventh, and would get three outs before anyone could make it to first.

“For the first time in probably the last five years we’ve scored a run in every inning. That’s hard to do, we were able to do that and I thought Brock Donohew came and threw the ball really well there in those last three innings. Put three zeroes up, that was huge, and probably won us the ball game.” said Wildcats head coach, Patrick Armitage.

The game ended in the bottom of the seventh, Bath County leading 10-7. The Lions will be back in action this afternoon in a double header against the Fairview Eagles.

WILDCATS 10, LIONS 7

2B (BC) Smith, Stigall (LC) Egbert

3B (LC) Tackett

R (BC) Sorrell 3, Donohew 3, Smith, Roussous, Stigall, Tipton (LC) Ferguson 2, Tackett 2, Prater, McGlone, Reeder

RBI (BC) Smith, Roussous 2, Stigall 2, Beadle 2, Carpenter (LC) Box, Tackett, Prater, McGlone 2, Egbert

RECORDS- Wildcats: 12-12, Lions: 9-17