This may not be the most popular sports topic for our readers, but we’re going to give it a go anyway.

For many of you, basketball season ended more than a month ago.

For others, there is still the National Basketball Association.

The NBA is smack dab in the middle of the conference semifinals.

There are some intriguing storylines, and the intensity is ratcheted up to an extremely high level.

It’s the same in all professional sports; the pressure to perform with titles on the line makes postseason play exciting, whether it’s the NBA, MLB, the NFL, or the NHL.

For UK basketball fans, there are numerous former players doing great things in the NBA, which makes one wonder why the Cats haven’t won more titles in the last 13 years or so.

Former UK guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk nearly led Sacramento to an upset win in the playoffs, before falling to Steph Curry-led Golden State in seven games. Another key performer for the Kings was former Kentucky forward Trey Lyles.

Way back in the day, the Kings were the Cincinnati Royals, and while growing up there, I was fortunate to see a lot of games as well as several future Hall of Famers.

The Royals had more than a few intense battles versus the Boston Celtics, and the Cincinnati Gardens would be filled to the rafters to watch the likes of Bill Russell, John Havlicek and

Sam Jones go up against Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas, Adrian Smith and more.

It was a sad day for yours truly when, in 1972, following a few lackluster seasons and dwindling attendance, that the Royals eventually packed up and relocated to Kansas City. From there, the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

But I digress.

The current conference semifinal matchups include Golden State taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, or as some are saying, the Steph-LeBron series.

The other Western Conference series features the Denver Nuggets facing off against the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets have taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, surprising some of the so-called experts.

Leading the way for Denver are former UK guard Jamal Murray and do-it-all center Nikola Jokic.

Even though it appears the Nuggets are in the driver’s seat, their coach Michael Malone cautions against that theory, saying, “We haven’t done anything yet.”

Jokic poured in 39 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Game 2, and Murray dropped in 34 in Game 1.

The Suns are led by former Kentucky guard Devin Booker, who scored 35 points in Game 2.

Phoenix point guard Chris Paul was injured in Game 2 and he is doubtful for the next few games as well.

The Lakers defeated the Warriors in the opening game of their series, led by yet another ex-Wildcat, Anthony Davis, who had 30 points and 23 rebounds. Former UK forward Jarred

Vanderbilt turned in an outstanding defensive performance, limiting Curry to 2-for-10 shooting when he was guarding him.

(Game 2 was scheduled for Thursday night, after the deadline for this column.)

In the Eastern Conference semis, the Philadelphia 76ers “stole” one on the road in Boston in Game 1 by knocking off the Celtics 119-115.

Again, it was a former Cat doing a lot of the damage.

Tyrese Maxey had a 26-point night and fellow guard James Harden put together an amazing 45-point performance in the Sixers win.

In Game 2, the Celtics redeemed themselves with a resounding 121-87 win over Philly to even the series.

Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 25 and 23 points, respectively. Harden cooled off dramatically, scoring just 12 points and finished 2-for-14 from the field.

Another interesting Eastern Conference semifinal series features the New York Knicks, fresh off their first playoff series win in 10 years, going against the Miami Heat.

After dropping the opener, the Knickerbockers got past the Heat in Game 2, with former Kentucky standout Julius Randle scoring 25 points, snatching 12 boards, and dishing out eight assists.

The Heat have several Kentucky connections, starting at the top, where former Rupp’s Runt Pat Riley presides over the franchise. The 78-year-old Riley has been the team’s president since 1995.

Former UK center Bam Adebayo starts for Miami, and scored 15 points and added eight rebounds in Game 2. Former Wildcat

shooting guard Tyler Herro, another member of the Heat, is currently on the injured list.

There is still much to be determined in the NBA playoffs before the finals finally begin in June, and plenty of tense moments before that gets underway.

*****

THE SUN SHINES BRIGHT…—Today’s the day.

We touched on the Run for the Roses a week ago, and the 20 horses will enter the gate later this afternoon to make that 1 ¼ mile gallop around the historic track.

The weather may actually be worthy of the state song as well, with the forecast calling for sunshine and 70-plus degree temperatures in Louisville.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby appears to be yet another wide-open field, where just about anything can happen. There is a lot of jostling that can occur when you have 20 horses competing.

Sure, there are a few horses that appear to have an advantage, including the favorite Forte, with odds of 3-1 as of Monday, when the post positions were drawn. Forte drew the No. 15 post position, and enters the first Saturday in May undefeated at 6-0 after winning the Florida Derby in impressive fashion, coming from behind on the outside.

The second choice is Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice at 5-1. He drew the No. 5 position and both of the top two favorites are trained by Todd Pletcher.

As usual, there are 20 horses entered into the field, with three more waiting in the wings in the event of scratches.

Louisville trainer Brad Cox has four horses in the field—No. 14 Angel of Empire (8-1 odds), No. 2 Verifying (15-1), No. 1 Hit Show (30-1) and longshot No. 12 Jace’s Road, which has 50-1 odds.

A popular pick in the area will be Two Phil’s, which drew the No. 3 post position. Two Phil’s won the Jeff Ruby Stakes (Steaks?) at Turfway Park and on Monday, had 12-1 odds.

Who is my pick?

It was pointed out a week ago that my gambling luck is not what you would define as profitable, but if I were betting, I would try some off-the-wall trifecta and hope for the best.

Maybe 3-15-14?

Post time for Derby 149 is set for 6:57 p.m., and it will be televised on NBC.

*****

39th DISTRICT SOFTBALL DRAW—And down the stretch they come!

No, not the ponies this time, but rather the high school softball and baseball seasons that are winding down.

The pairings are set for the 39th District softball tournament, with the semifinals getting underway on Monday, May 16 at Augusta.

The opener will feature Bracken County against St. Patrick at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mason County facing the host school.

The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Bracken County (18-12) and St. Patrick (6-11) met on April 4 at Wald Park, with the Lady Bears prevailing by a 12-1 score in six innings.

Ella Johnson picked up the win with three scoreless innings in relief of Kamryn Gordley. They each allowed one hit, while Bracken County banged out 10 hits, led by Jordan Ahrens, Maddie Johnson and Gordley, who each collected a pair of hits.

Mason County (18-14) cruised past Augusta (4-10) by a score of 18-1 in three innings on the road on April 27.

Delana Rigg hurled three no-hit innings for the Lady Royals and struck out six. The Mason County offensive attack was led by Olivia Hughes, who went 3-for-3, scored three runs, and drove in four.

If the same results hold true in the semifinals, it will set up a Bracken-Mason title tilt.

The longtime district rivals did not meet during the regular season.

They did face off in the 39th District semifinals a year ago however, with the Lady Bears winning 17-0 in three innings.

*****

ANOTHER LADY ROYAL MOVING TO NEXT LEVEL—We recently mentioned five Mason County track and field/cross country athletes who will be taking their respective talents to college in the fall.

Elizabeth Lavinder, who is headed to Georgetown College to continue her track career, makes it six Lady Royals making the leap to the next level.

You have to admit that’s rather remarkable.

*****

REDS STRUGGLE OUT WEST—Even back in the days of the mighty Big Red Machine, the Cincinnati Reds were seemingly not fond of playing baseball on the West Coast.

One factor has been the quality of the opposition, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants being their primary foes.

In recent years, the San Diego Padres can be added as being a major challenge as well.

The Reds split six games on their most recent trek to the Left Coast, but two of those wins were against the lowly Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas?) Athletics.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Redlegs let the third one slip away, setting off a huge celebration by the A’s. After all, it was just their sixth win of the season in 29 tries, so it’s understandable why they were so giddy.

Things were about to get a lot tougher for the Reds on Monday, when they traveled south to San Diego for a three-game series.

After dropping the opener, the Reds did put together an outstanding pitching performance, led by Graham Ashcraft, to win the second game, 2-1 in 10 innings.

The third game was more of the same from Luis Cessa in a 7-1 loss.

The team’s No. 5 starter continues to struggle, and it is way past time that the Reds trot out someone other than Cessa and his 1-4 record and 9.36 earned run average to the mound.

Cincinnati hopes to get well with a six-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets.

The Reds entered the three-game series against the Chisox last night with a 9-6 home mark, but they’re 4-12 away from Great American Ball Park.

Chicago limped into the Queen City with a 10-22 record.

*****

MUSTARD QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“I believe mustard to be one of the most amazing condiments.”—Justin Timberlake

Come on, Justin, it’s the most amazing.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“There is no sadder thing than a young pessimist, except an old optimist.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“The Bible never says anything about dinosaurs. You can’t say there were dinosaurs when you never saw them. Somebody actually saw Adam and Eve. No one ever saw a Tyrannosaurus Rex.”—Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Carl Everett