The Mason County Royals took on the Rowan County Vikings on Wednesday during their senior night celebration.

All season long, Royals head coach Jason Butler has commented on his teams inability to score in the first inning. The Royals being a head strong bunch, have made it their mission to do everything in their power to prove their coach wrong.

This was the case in their game against the Vikings.

“We’re capable of that, it’s having the approach of not falling behind in counts and staying ahead of the pitcher. When we do that we’re capable. We had a great day of batting practice on the field yesterday, I didn’t know what to expect today, we hadn’t played since last Thursday. Maybe some rest did our mindsets well.” said coach Butler.

Mason County successfully fended off the Vikings bats in the top of the first after a swift double play, and and absolute bomb of a throw from center fielder Eli Porter into the glove of catcher Carson Pugh to get Chance Furnish out advancing to home. The Royals then took to the batters box swinging for the fences.

The Royals brought in three runs in the bottom of the first, after a double from Trey Cracraft, and Vikings pitcher Kevin Lambert walking Landon Scilley, another double from Eli Porter would bring both Scilley and Cracraft home to score. Porter would then be able to make it home after a sacrifice fly from Pugh. The Royals now had two outs on them, and a fly ball from Cam Rosel would be caught by #5 to end the first inning.

With Mason County leading 3-0 heading into the top of the second, and Rowan County missing some of their key players due to injury, the Vikings were in a tough spot already.

“Anytime we can do a do a job at the plate it kind of relaxes our pitcher. Rosel came in there today and he’s been very good all season. Scoring early, scoring often, and getting involved at the plate is gonna relax any kind of pitching. Eli I think really set the tone for us with that rocket, it was a straight line to the plate. That got our dugout rowdy, and got everybody involved and really set the tone for us.” said coach Butler.

One thing thing the Royals hope their coach is never wrong about however is their strength defensively. Butler has commended his teams pitching all year, and even more so the gloves behind the mound. Porter’s rocket from center field was only the beginning of the Royals defensive prowess Wednesday night, and Mason County continued to keep the Viking in check as the game progressed.

Rowan County wouldn’t score their first run this game until the top of the fifth, with Jayson Ingles reaching third after stealing second, and Abram Norden reaching first on a dropped third strike. Ingles would make it home to score on a wild pitch, Mason County leading 5-1. The Rowan County offense would get one more base hit this inning, but would be unable to capitalize, with Colby Wilburn grounding out at first, ending the inning before the vikings could score any more runs.

This would be Rowan County’s only run of the game, with the Royals gloves finding the ball to make the catch, making quick passes for double plays, and their pitching, whether that be Cam Rosel, or Westin Messer delivering fast and consistent strikeouts.

All the while the Royals would continue to drive up their own score, bringing home two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, and three in in the bottom of the sixth.

The Royals had runners waiting on third, and had the chance to end the game in the bottom of the sixth, but the vikings shortstop Colby Wilburn would get Cracraft out at first before the Royals could score their eleventh run of the night, guaranteeing Rowan County a chance to come back in the top of the seventh.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, a double play from Trey Cracraft and a strikeout from Messer would end the inning quickly, preventing the Vikings from scoring any runs.

Mason County would take home the win in the top of the seventh, leading out over Rowan County 10-1.

“I’m very proud of the guys coming out here on senior night, and sending our seniors off with a convincing win. I’m not sure the last time that Rowan County has taken a loss to us, and that’s another example of growth within our kids and growth within our program. When we’re engaged, and locked in and have a great mindset, we’re tough, we’re gonna be a tough out.” said coach Butler.

The Royals will have taken on the Bracken County Polar Bears last night in Brooksville, and will be back in action again next Monday, May 8 taking on the Frankfort Panthers on the road.

ROYALS 10, VIKINGS 1

2B (MC) Porter, Cracraft (RC) Furnish, Goldy

R (MC) Cracraft 2, Scilley 2, Porter 2, Fite, Pugh, Crabtree, W. Messer (RC) Ingles

RBI (MC) Porter 4, Pugh, W. Messer

RECORDS- Royals: 17-6, Vikings: 20-8