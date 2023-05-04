The Robertson County Lady Devils headed to Augusta to take on the Lady Panthers Tuesday night.

After taking to the batters box, the Lady Devils started the game off right Tuesday night, playing aggressively along the baseline. The first batter up for the Lady Devils, Emily Case was walked after a ball four, and immediately stole her way to third, charging around the baseline before the Lady Panthers could respond.

Case would then go on to score on a wild pitch, bringing in the first run for Robertson County. Augusta Pitcher Reagan Tackett would go on to walk two more batters before her first strikeout of the game, and Esther Dendler would make it home to score on a wild pitch for the Lady Devils’ second run of the night. Bella Mora would ground out at first, ending the top of the first inning before Addisston Flack could make it to home plate.

“I was really impressed with the difference in this game than the first game we played against them. I can see huge improvements in both teams. We’re still struggling with our pitching, but I think the girls did pretty good hitting the ball. Overall I’m pleased.” said Lady Devils head coach, Harley Flack.

The Lady Panthers would come back to tie in the bottom of the first, with pitcher Addisston Flack walking the first batter up for Augusta, and hitting two more, loading the bases. Flack would get two strike outs this inning, but would go on to hit two more batters to bring in two runs for the Lady Panthers, tying the game. Flack would then go on to strike out Ava Kiskaden swinging, to end the first inning.

The top of the second would be a struggle for the Lady Devils. Lady Panthers pitcher Reagan Tackett found her stride from the pitchers circle, and would strike out both Allison Miller and Haylie Sparks. Kaitlyn Miller would then go on to hit a ground ball along the third base line, but would be caught out at first before making it safe.

The Lady Panthers would then head back to the batters box, and begin pulling ahead of the Lady Devils.

“We do run the bases, and pay attention on the bases but we just gotta get there. If we’re not getting walked or hit we struggle to hit the ball. Hopefully we’ll get there in a week or so.” said Lady Panthers head coach, Josh Tackett.

Robertson County pitcher Addisston Flack was struggling some from the circle this inning, walking four batters, and hitting four more. Most of Augusta’s runs this inning came from walks, but a single from Tackett, and a few runners making it home to score off of wild pitches inflated the Lady Panthers score even more. Augusta led 8-2 over the Lady Devils by the end of the inning. While she was struggling, Flack was able to get two strike outs this inning, striking out Isabella Schweitzer swinging, and Caylin Sellers looking. Ava Kiskaden would then be caught out stealing first ending the seconding inning and sending Robertson County back on the offensive.

The Lady Devil’s bats would come alive in the top of the third, scoring two runs after three consecutive base hits. Emily Case slammed a double into center field, and was brought home by yet another double from Esther Dendler. Dendler would then make it home to score after a single from Flack. The Lady Devils would get five more hits this inning, bringing home several batters in the process. A double from Kaitlyn Miller would bring home the last two runs for the Lady Devils, tying the game 8-8. The Lady Devils already had two outs on them by this point, and Miller would be tagged out advancing to home, ending the top half of the inning.

With the game tied heading into the bottom of the third, and the Lady Devils stringing together consecutive hits, it looked like they would be able to stay competitive throughout the rest of the game, but with Flack walking eight batters and hitting six more, it wasn’t long before the Lady Panthers had pulled far ahead of Robertson County. Augusta would also get three base hits this inning, cementing their lead over the Lady Devils.

“I wanted to do better than we did, anytime Emily’s with us she’s pretty much the team mascot. She sets the morale for the team. I think all my girls did pretty well. We’ve improved overall as a team in our batting. The pitcher was struggling pretty bad, I was hoping our relieve pitcher would’ve got to pitch more than one batter, but she got a good hit and scored the runs for them to call the run rule.” said coach Flack.

By the end of the bottom of the third, Augusta led over Robertson County 24-8, with the game being called by the run rule.

The Lady Devils will be back in action tomorrow evening, taking on the Menifee County Lady Cats on the road, and the Lady Panthers will play their next game next Tuesday, May 9 where they will host the Holmes Lady Bulldogs.

LADY PANTHERS 24, LADY DEVILS 8

2B (RC) E. Case, Dendler, K. Miller

3B (A) Tackett

R (A) Bradford 4, Tackett 3, Schweitzer 2, Cooper 2, Gillivin 3, Waddel 3, Sellers 2, Kiskaden 2, Jett 2 (RC) E. Case 2, Dendler 2, A. Case, Mora, A. Miller, Cooke

RBI (A) Bradford 3, Tackett 5, Schweitzer 2, Cooper, Gillivin, Waddel, Sellers 3, Kiskaden 3, Jett 2 (RC) Dendler, Flack, Cooke 2, K. Miller 2

RECORDS: Lady Panthers: 4-10, Lady Devils: 2-13