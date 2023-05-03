The Mason County Royals will be celebrating their seniors tonight during their home game against the Rowan County Vikings.

The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m., with the Royals looking to bounce back after their loss against the Red Devils. Mason County has had an outstanding season this year, coming into this game with a record of 16-6. ranking just below Montgomery County as second in the 10th region. Their success this season has to be contributed to the entire teams dedication to improvement, and their defensive prowess, but it’s not untrue to say that the Royals wouldn’t be where they are today without the commitment that their seniors have shown.

This year Mason County will be saying goodbye to five seniors. Trey Cracraft, Westin Messer, Cam Rosel, Carson Pugh, and K.G. Walton.

With the exception of Walton dipping his foot into baseball only recently, and Cracraft taking season off, each senior the Royals have, have been with the team for years. Their overall growth, and skill in the world of baseball is undeniable. With many of the kids already college commits, furthering their education, and continuing their baseball careers seems to be on the table for most of the Royals upcoming graduates.

In the 16th region, Rowan County comes in at a similar ranking to the Royals, coming in just behind Boyd County, with the Vikings in second place. Despite both teams ranking second in their respective regions, when it comes to scoring, Rowan has the Royals beat. So far this season, the Vikings have won 89 more points total than the Royals, but Mason County is used to that.

Coach Jason Butler knows his teams strengths and weaknesses very well. The team has been behind in several games this season, and more often than not have found ways to bring the game around in their favor. The Royals have a hard time scoring, their games more often than not remaining in the single digits, but where they lack in offense, they more than make up for it defensively.

With Mason County coming in at eighteenth overall in strike outs as a team, and pitcher Eli Porter coming in at thirty-sixth overall in strike outs individually, the Royals have en excellent lineup of pitchers, and some even better gloves behind the mound.

Rowan County is bound to be a tough opponent, but they are nothing the Royals haven’t seen before. They’ll be prepared, ready, and no doubt a little emotional as they say goodbye to five of their brothers-in-arms as the season winds down for the year.