I made a conscious decision that this column is just going to be all over the place.

The old brain has a lot scrambling around in there, so I thought I would attempt to rid myself of some of it and express it here.

As I am banging this out on the keyboard, it is Monday, May 1st, even though it feels a lot more like March 1st.

The weather forecasters are promising much better weather by the weekend, which will lift the mood of the 150,000 or so folks heading to Churchill Downs for the Run for the Roses on Saturday.

We’ll have more to say about that in Saturday’s column.

As always, there is a ton happening in the wide, wonderful world of sports.

With that in mind, here are a few observations on a variety of topics.

*****

TRANSFER PORTAL RUN AMOK—Thousands of college football players, along with hundreds of basketball players, have entered the transfer portal.

The primary reason for the surge is playing time, or the lack thereof.

Another factor is coaches moving here and there and everywhere.

Is it a good thing for college sports?

That depends on who you ask.

Certainly, the student-athletes would give a resounding yes as the answer to that question, while the coaches, well, not so much.

For fans, it can be a rather dizzying experience attempting to keep up with their favorite teams, and who will be on the roster in the future.

Many student-athletes simply cannot make up their minds on exactly where they want to go, with a perfect example being Rashaud Marshall.

The four-star basketball recruit committed to Mississippi, then de-committed, before re-committing, de-committing one more time, and re-committing again.

It’s enough to make your head spin.

Marshall isn’t the only one however.

Look at how many players have played at three (or more) schools during their college basketball careers.

A recent example is former Covington Catholic standout C.J. Frederick, who began his career at Iowa before moving to Kentucky, and now is heading to Cincinnati.

Another reason for the massive increase in transfers is NIL money, which I admittedly don’t have a good handle on.

Where does all that money originate?

It appears on the surface that it’s a way for boosters to legally pay players, and the NCAA has simply given up on regulating boosters or enforcing much of anything.

Don’t get me wrong; I am not totally against student-athletes getting what they’re entitled to, because a free education and room and board don’t seem to be nearly enough these days.

The entire transfer portal/NIL conundrum is apparently here to stay, so I suppose we just need to get used to it.

*****

BENGALS ADDRESS NEEDS—By all accounts, the 2023 NFL Draft served the Cincinnati Bengals extremely well.

Draft experts and national writers who write about NFL football for a living are giving the Bengals high marks for their haul.

In Round One, Cincinnati surprised many of the so-called pundits and mock draft aficionados by selecting edge rusher Myles Murphy of Clemson.

It was thought by many that the Bengals would pick tight end Michael Mayer of Covington Catholic and Notre Dame in the first round. He was passed for what is a bigger immediate need for the club, which is a better pass rush.

Cincinnati continued to emphasize defense with their next two selections, and both look to be immediate starters.

The second round pick was Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner, and in the third round, safety Jordan Battle of Alabama. Turner is a speedster and Battle has a reputation of being a smart player and solid tackler.

The Bengals are undoubtedly trying to find less expensive defensive players in order to keep their offensive weapons in the fold.

They did turn to offense in the fourth round with the selection of receiver Charley Jones. Jones caught 110 passes in his senior season at Purdue, and he’s a burner who will play in the slot and return kicks as well.

In the fifth round, Cincinnati chose running back Chase Brown of Illinois, and Brown rushed for more than 1,600 yards last year. He is reportedly a good pass catcher and blocker as well, and will see the field early and often.

There is still some doubt about Joe Mixon, even though head coach Zac Taylor gave the veteran a vote of confidence following the draft. Mixon may have another decent year left in him, but his off the field issues remain a concern.

The Bengals went for a tall, athletic receiver in the sixth round, Andrei Iosivas of Princeton. He can be utilized in four-and-five wide sets and be an asset in the passing game.

The second pick in the sixth round was Michigan punter Brad Robbins, and he is expected to replace last year’s starter, Drue Chrisman. Robbins excels in hang time, and didn’t have a single touchback last season.

Miami cornerback D.J. Ivey was the seventh round selection, and he reportedly has an excellent chance to add depth.

Overall, this appears to be a draft class that should provide immediate depth, three or four starters, and players who will be helping the Men in Stripes for years to come.

The early grades given the Bengals’ selections are excellent, but we won’t truly know how good or bad the class is for a few years.

*****

BRACKEN MAKES GOOD SHOWING—The Bracken County Lady Bears made an impressive run in the All “A” Classic state tournament in Owensboro last weekend, winning three games in the event.

The Lady Bears went 2-1 on Saturday, including wins over Lexington Christian and Livingston Central, before winning a third on Sunday morning when they defeated Raceland 7-2.

That set up a key matchup against the hometown school, Owensboro Catholic, and the Aces prevailed, 5-2.

Owensboro Catholic proceeded to win the championship and go 6-0 in the tournament, defeating Bethlehem in the title game, 7-1.

The Lady Bears have nothing to hang their heads about, and they’re looking forward to getting back to Owensboro next season.

Pitcher Ella Johnson is a junior, so she will return along with several other key players for Bracken County, which is now 18-10 on the season. Johnson is currently 15-9 with a 2.12 ERA to go with 234 strikeouts in 106 innings in the circle.

*****

PIRATES ON TOP—With the calendar turning to May, it’s time to take an extremely early peek at the National League’s Central Division.

(The following records are through the Sunday, April 30 games.)

The most surprising team in all of baseball has to be the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have the best record in the National League at 20-9. The Bucs have been consistent in every aspect of the game, but whether they can continue on this path remains to be seen.

Right behind the Pirates in the NL Central sit the Milwaukee Brewers at 18-10 and the Brew Crew has to be considered the division favorite. It seems that they’re always contending, despite being a so-called small market franchise.

The Chicago Cubs are next at 14-13, and the Cubbies will likely finish at or near the .500 mark. They’re better than they were a year ago, but how much better is still to be determined.

At 12-16, the Cincinnati Reds possess a much-improved record over last year’s disastrous 3-22 start.

The Reds remain inconsistent however, and they’re still on the prowl for fourth and fifth starters who can provide solid innings.

Lefty Andrew Abbott may be given a shot in the rotation in the near future. He may or not be ready, but we’ll never know until he gets his opportunity.

The Redlegs’ bullpen has been showing signs of improvement in recent games, but they still must prove it over the long haul.

It will be interesting to see if or when the Reds make some moves to bring up a prospect or two to see what they can do against big-league pitching.

The St. Louis Cardinals currently reside in the basement of the NL Central, and that cannot be going over well in that baseball-obsessed town.

The “Dirty Birds” are 10-19, but you have to think they will turn it around in the weeks and months to come.

*****

THE RETURN OF MUSTARD—Some of you may recall columns I wrote way back in the day, when I would offer a mustard factoid and pontificate about my love for the tasty condiment.

Well, by popular demand, here we go again.

We’ll begin with a quote about mustard, which refers to the biblical saying on having faith the size of a minuscule

mustard seed.

“With faith the size of a mustard seed, you can indeed move a mountain, but you can hardly be expected to garnish your sandwich.”—Author Jarod Kintz

Very true, Mr. Kintz, this guy needs a lot more mustard than that on his sandwiches.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter—‘tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“I guess there is nothing that will get your mind off everything like golf will. I have never been depressed enough to take up the game, but they say you can get so sore at yourself that you forget to hate your enemies.”—Will Rogers