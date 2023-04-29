As spring weather struggles to find its way to the Bluegrass, the ponies are warming up at Churchill Downs for what is referred to as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.”

One week from today, upwards of 150,000 people will crowd into the venerable racetrack to wager, imbibe, and wear crazy hats at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The biggest winners in the River City will be the track counting all the money they made from wagers (and mint juleps) on Derby Day and the day before, when the fillies race in the Oaks.

The Oaks draws more than 100,000 people, allowing the historic racetrack to make a bundle that day as well.

All-sources betting on the 2022 Kentucky Derby card reached a record $273.8 million, a 9% increase over the previous record of $250.9 million in 2019.

There will be quite a few bettors who cash in winning tickets, but ultimately, the track makes by far the biggest haul of all.

If you’re planning on betting, don’t ask this guy who to pick. Gambling has seldom served me well, but if I were a betting man, I would probably go for a longshot in the Run for the Roses and hope for the best.

If you’re looking for an authentic handicapper, check out Jody Demling at cbssports.com. The current favorite is Forte at 5-2, but Demling likes the chances of 11-1 shot Tapit Trice, and his pick among the longshots is Two Phil’s, at 21-1.

Demling has an excellent reputation in the horse racing world, and if you would like more of his advice, visit the website.

*****

ROYALS CONTINUE TO ROLL—The Mason County Royals are putting together one of the best seasons in school history.

The Royals defeated Montgomery County, the top-ranked team in the 10th Region for the second time this season on Wednesday, 6-5 in eight innings.

A game against Russell, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved up to Thursday in an attempt to beat the incoming rain. Mason County fell to 16-6 after the Red Devils slipped past the Royals 3-2.

Jason Butler took over the program last season, when he and his staff led the Royals to a 17-14 mark. The improvement has

carried over to this season, making Mason County a legitimate contender in the 10th Region.

The Royals feature a deep, balanced and talented pitching staff, led by Landon Scilley, Roscoe Fite, Eli Porter, Westin Messer and Cameron Rosel.

Scilley is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA and he has fanned 46 batters in 26 innings. Fite has a 4-1 record to go with a 2.69 ERA; Porter has 44 strikeouts in 26 innings and a 1.88 ERA; Messer is 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA and has whiffed 32 in 26 innings, and Rosel has 25 punchouts in 26 innings.

The team earned run average is an outstanding 2.39.

At the plate, the Royals have been led by Scilley, who is hitting .394, with four home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Porter is hitting at a .365 clip, and leads the team with 20 RBI.

Several other Royals are contributing at the dish as well, including Carson Pugh, Cracraft, Fite and Cole Horch.

Pugh is hitting .325; Cracraft is at .322; Fite has a pair of home runs to go with a .280 batting average, and Horch checks in at .265.

(The above statistics are through the Montgomery County game because the numbers from Thursday’s game against Russell were not yet available at deadline.)

*****

LOCAL PLAYERS AMONG STATE LEADERS—Mason County softball standout Kenzie Gulley continues to lead the state in hits, runs and stolen bases.

The sophomore shortstop has collected 57 hits, scored 53 runs, and swiped 48 bases in as many attempts.

The Lady Royals are seventh in the state in runs scored, and the team ranks eighth in hits. They improved to 15-13 after routing Augusta 18-0 in three innings on Thursday.

*Bracken County pitcher Ella Johnson is fifth in the state in strikeouts, with 188 in 104 innings. She is 12-8 with a 2.22 earned run average as well.

*Lewis County notched their most impressive win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Rowan County 4-3. The Vikings have been sitting at the top of the 16th Region the entire season, and dropped to 21-3-1.

Emily Cole was fantastic in the circle against Rowan County, going the distance while allowing five hits and one earned run. The Marshall signee also fanned nine and lowered her ERA to 0.92, which is fifth in the state.

Cole ranks third in the state in strikeouts; she has punched out 216 batters in 113 2/3 innings. She is also fifth in wins with 14.

Offensively, the 16-6 Lady Lions are paced by Cole and Kayla Sullivan, who will be playing at Union College next year.

They have each clubbed nine home runs, and Sullivan is among the state leaders in hits, doubles and slugging percentage.

*****

NKU INKS TRIO OF LADY ROYALS—Mason County track standouts Paige Decker, Layla Henderson and Avery Sims recently signed to continue their academic and track careers at Northern Kentucky University.

They join teammate Neveah Wright in taking their talents to the next level. Wright signed earlier to attend Georgetown College.

Another teammate, Morgan Carpenter, will be signing her

letter of intent on Monday to attend Transylvania University in

Lexington.

These developments are merely more examples of the

continuing excellence in Mason County’s track and field and

cross country programs, headed up by coach Mark Kachler.

The Lady Royals set three school records in the Heart of the

Bluegrass Tournament in Harrodsburg recently.

The 4×800 relay team of Decker, Kolby Galloway, Layla

Henderson and Elizabeth Lavinder set a new record with a time

of 10:04, Ava Thompson set a record in the pole vault (10’6”),

and Lexi Young also set a record with a 5’6” high jump.

*****

LADY BEARS TREK TO OWENSBORO—The Bracken County Lady Bears’ softball team will roll into the All “A” Classic state

tournament on a 10-game winning streak after knocking off George Rogers Clark 10-4 on Wednesday evening in Winchester.

Coach Tony Green’s Lady Bears are 15-8 on the season, and have three games scheduled today in the Owensboro event, which features a round-robin format.

Bracken will meet Lexington Christian at 8:30 a.m., Livingston Central at noon, and Russellville at 3:30 p.m.

Along with the strong pitching from the aforementioned Ella Johnson, the Lady Bears’ offensive attack has made great strides during the season. The team scored in double figures in eight of the 10 games during the win streak, and several players have put up impressive numbers.

Jordan Ahrens leads the with 27 hits and a .429 batting average; Kyndall Johnson has 26 hits, a team-leading 32 runs, and is hitting .419; Maddie Johnson is at .412; Ella Johnson is at .407; Kamryn Gordley leads in runs batted in with 21 and is hitting .321, and Kiersten Bess is hitting .315.

The team batting average has improved to .342.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“Worrying is like paying a debt you don’t owe.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“He would watch every single Reds game. He was the first person to teach me how to play baseball. I played catch with him on a daily basis when I was really young. He was a big fan. He was in love with what I did and me. He was a great father to me.”—Reds first baseman Joey Votto, after his dad passed away in 2008.