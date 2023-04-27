The Fleming County Panthers hosted the Morgan County Cougars on Tuesday.

With the Panthers coming off of three straight losses, Fleming County was bound and determined to come out on top this game. Although it didn’t look like it was going to go in their favor.

Morgan County put the first points up on the board this game in the top of the third inning, scoring four runs over Fleming County. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Morgan County this inning, and another single and a double brought in the Cougars’ first three runs. Cooper Fleming would then go on to score on a passed ball, bringing in Morgan County’s fourth and final run of the inning.

Leading 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third, the Cougars had built up a pretty strong lead early on this game. With no team scoring another run until the top of the fifth, Morgan County seemed to be in complete control of the game.

“I was pleased for the most part, we left some guys on, we had some opportunities where we could score a few more runs and kinda fell short on that but that happens, that’s baseball. I love my defense. Those guys play hard. they play as a team, we’ve had a lot of double plays this year, they’re just a good unit.” said cougars head coach, Shawn Conley.

Morgan County’s defense continued to hold off the Panthers, not allowing them a single run until the bottom of the fifth. By that time the Cougars already led 6-0, and Fleming County’s chances to end their losing streak seemed to be coming to an end.

The Panthers would be able to make up two runs in the bottom of the fifth, with courtesy runner Logan Applegate in for Austen Robertson working his way all the way to third, and making it home to score off of a double from Lester Doyle. Doyle would then go on to score after a single from Preston Croppper hit into center field. The Panthers already had two outs on them by this point, and a fly ball hit into right field by Brady Faris would be caught by Cougars right fielder Cole Adams, ending the fifth inning.

“Their pitcher, he’s solid. I’ve kept up with him throughout the year, he’s thrown against some good teams and competed against some good teams, I knew we’d have a battle with him and his off speed stuff kept us guessing. Earlier in the game we had the bases loaded and hit it into a double play that kinda killed our rally there, but once we got it going again, and put the pressure on him they were forced to take him out.” said Panthers acting head coach, Travis Cropper.

Morgan County put up one more run in the top of the sixth, Elijah O’Quinn scoring after Cooper Fleming hit a ground ball and reached on an error from Preston Cropper. O’Quinn’s run would be the seventh and final run for the Cougars this game. Fleming County’s defense came alive after O’Quinn made it home, getting two ground outs and a strikeout to end the top half of the inning. The Cougars led 7-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, and were on track to bring home an easy win, but their pitcher, O’Quinn was getting tired, and started to struggle from the mound.

The Panthers stumbled upon a stroke of luck this inning. An error and two singles later, Fleming County had the bases loaded again. O’Quinn struck out Nate Ruark for the first out of the inning, but that would be his last strikeout of the game. Another single, two more errors and five walks later, Fleming County now led 10-7, and still only had two outs on them. Austin James would then come home to score on a passed ball, advancing the runners to second and third. Austen Robertson would then ground out at first, ending the inning.

After being down 7-2, coming back to lead 11-7 in the last two innings was unlikely to say the least, but the Panthers pulled it off, and now only needed three outs to win the game.

“When you’re down like that, I try to encourage the guys just to stretch. Two or three runs an inning will get you back in the game. If your down 7-4, 7-5 heading into the last inning you’ve got a little hope and then when you bust out for nine it’s just great. Their pitcher struggled to throw strikes but it’s part of it. We’ve had games where we’ve walked nine or ten and didn’t give our defense a chance, and they had the same misfortune tonight and we’re benefactors. So, we’ll take what they give us and score from what we can.” said coach Cropper. Conner Fleming popped out to Hoss Morgan in the first at bat of the seventh inning. The Cougars would get two singles this inning, from both Cole Adams and O’Quinn, O’Quinn’s advancing Adams to second. A ground ball hit by Dawson Hampton got the runners moving for Morgan County, but a double play from Preston Cropper to Tyler Miller would end the game before Adams could make it home, the Panthers up 11-7.

The Panthers will head to Clark County tonight to take on the George Rogers Clark Cardinals, and will be back at home tomorrow taking on the Menifee County Wildcats in a double header.

PANTHERS 11, COUGARS 7

2B (MC) Yeary (FC) Doyle

R (MC) Adams, O’Quinn, Hampton, Conner Fleming, Conley, Trusty (FC) Morgan, Cropper, D. Doyle 2, James 2, Miller, Robertson, Applegate, L. Doyle 2

RBI (MC) Connor Fleming 2, Cooper Fleming, Yeary (FC) Morgan, Cropper 2, D. Doyle, James, Miller, Robertson 3, L. Doyle 2

RECORDS- Panthers: 7-13-1, Cougars: 10-11