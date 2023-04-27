The Fleming County Lady Panthers took on the Bath County Lady Cats Tuesday night.

The Lady Cats took to the batters box, and came out swinging. Despite Fleming County working hard defensively early on, A single from Rae-Leigh Purvis and an error from Sadie Price, put the Lady Cats in the position to score. With Char Parker hitting the next batter up for Bath County, the Lady Cats had the bases loaded, and a base hit from Kirsten Vice brought in their first and only point of the inning. Vice would fly out to Fleming County center fielder Peyton Allison, and Kylee Hodson would pop out to Price, ending the top half of the inning.

The Lady Panthers would fight back in the bottom of the first, trying their best to tie the game up and pass the Lady Cats on the score board. Their bats were making contact this inning, but the balls they were hitting were finding more gloves than ground. With Ava Watson grounding out at first, and Price flying out in right field, the Lady Cats only needed one more out to end the inning.

A walk from Vice would put Ariana Adams on first, and a single from Mallory Price would allow Adams to advance to second, but Abree Argo would strike out swinging before Fleming County could capitalize.

“It was a pretty disappointing night. If you take back and look at some things, they had three earned runs. Mentally tonight we struggled, I’ve had some kids sick and I’m not saying that’s an excuse, but it didn’t help.” said Lady Panthers head coach, Josh Stamm.

The Lady Panthers were able to hold off Bath County in the second inning, but were still unable to round the bases themselves. In the top of the third, the Lady Cats continued to pull ahead of Fleming County, after a single from Ashtyn Barrett, and a home run from Taylor Hodson. Hodson’s homer brought the Lady Cats up 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Where Fleming County was finally able to start making up some ground.

“I think all in all, when they put two on us and we came back and got a couple more, they didn’t lay down, they kept battling but at the end of the day, we got what we needed.” said Lady Cats head coach, Kenny Williams.

In the bottom of the third, a walk from Bath County pitcher Kirsten Vice, and a double from Sadie Price, got the Lady Panthers where they wanted to be on the base line. A sacrifice fly from Adams would bring home Ava Watson, scoring Fleming County’s first run of the night. With the Lady Panthers finally putting some points on the scoreboard, and a runner on second, Fleming County felt like they were back in the game.

Sadie Price would advance to third on a fly ball from Mallory Price, and would make it home to score after a single from Argo. The Lady Panthers fought their way back and were now only down 3-2.

“We held them, and I really felt like we were gonna make a good comeback, but you know when you get that deep in the mental errors, against a team like this that’s hard to recover from. We had six errors, gave up nine runs. We take back those errors and just allow the three earned runs we win this ball game 4-3.” said coach Stamm.

The Lady Panthers unfortunately fell behind once again in the top of the fourth, giving up four runs and two errors. A walk and two singles, combined with a sacrifice fly and the Lady Panthers errors, allowed Bath County to bring four runners home this inning. Now down 7-2, the Lady Panthers needed to fight back hard to stay in the game. Fleming County would play strongly in the bottom of the fourth, and bring in two more runners to bring the game closer, but were still down three by the time the fifth inning came.

“We’re seeing the ball really well, we’re hitting the ball really well, and it’s a good time of the year to do that. There’s a couple things we needed to clean up there in the field and that’s probably a different score up there. Credit to them they put the bat on the ball.” said coach Williams.

Fleming County would be unable to bring home another run for the rest of the game, while Bath County worked their way up to nine. Scoring two more runs in the top of the fifth, Bath County led 9-4 for the remainder of the game. Both teams’ defenses worked hard to prevent the other from scoring in the final two innings, the game ending in the bottom of the seventh.

“I think we ended up with eight or nine hits, but Abigail comes in and goes four for four, so she has almost half our hits. She hit the ball well, and from top to bottom I feel like we’ve done fairly well. We still have some work to do but if you look at the way we started the year to now, totally different team as far as hitting. I’m content with the way we’re hitting the ball, you know I want to get better, but we can’t have the mental errors defensively that we’ve had, and expect to win.” said coach Stamm.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action tonight at Panther Field, taking on the Rowan County Vikings.

LADY CATS 9, LADY PANTHERS 4

2B (FC) Adams, S. Price

HR (BC) Hodson

R (BC) Barrett, Purvis 3, Hodson 2, Thompson 2, Dillon (FC) Watson, S. Price 2, Stamm

RBI (BC) Hodson 4, Rogers, Vice (FC) Adams 3

RECORDS- Lady Cats: 19-7, Lady Panthers: 9-11