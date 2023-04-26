The St. Pat Saints faced off against the Bracken County Junior Varsity Polar Bears Monday night.

Bracken County established a lead early on, scoring four runs over the Saints in the top of the first inning. Their first came after Mitchell Steinhauer worked his way to second, to be batted in by Maddox Hesler. Hesler would then make it home to score after advancing all the way to third, running home off of a single hit into left field from Nash Jefferson. Both Jefferson and Noah Bachman would then go on to score the Polar Bears last two runs of the inning.

Bracken County catcher Justis Johnson then went on to pop out to Abi Ignacio, to end the top half of the inning.

Despite the Polar Bears having a bit of trouble early on from the mound, with Ben Cropper giving up two walks and a double this inning, the Saints were unable to bring their runners home to score. With the Bases loaded, Cropper found his stride and got two consecutive strikeouts to send Bracken County back on the offensive.

“We pitched pretty well, the biggest thing with us is we’re trying to teach just throw strikes and let the defense help you out. Walks 85-90% of the time in high school baseball walks are going to come around to score so, if can eliminate the walks, let your defense make some plays and throw strikes, good things are gonna happen for you.” said Polar Bears head coach, Brit Combess.

The Saints continued to fall behind in the top of the second, with the Polar Bears scoring two more runs this inning, to lead 6-0 heading into the bottom of the inning.

“The thing is, we’re trying to swing the bat. The guys have got to learn the game, and also make sure they step up and if the ball is there go ahead and swing. It’s still a learning process, but we’ve got some good kids here, and you gotta get a lot of good quality games in, to get a good feeling as to what’s going on.” said Saints head coach, Tom Posey.

The bottom of the second was where the Saints started making some progress offensively. With Bracken County pitcher Kirt Hamilton giving up three walks this inning, Kade Roush was waiting on third ready to score. An error from Hamilton allowed Roush to make it home to score. The Bracken County defense would go to work getting runners out along the baseline, and the inning would end with the Saints trailing behind the Polar Bears 6-1.

Despite Bracken County putting up three more runs in the top of the third, Saint Pat came alive this inning. Scoring four total runs in the bottom half of the inning, the Saints fought hard to bring the game back into a competitive position. Three consecutive walks from Landon Sorrell and a double from Anson Castle brought in three runs for the Saints, and a single from Asa Porter brought Anson Castle home to score, scoring the Saints fourth and final run of the inning. Sorrell would continue to struggle on the mound, walking two more batters and hitting a third. Jayden Dorantes would be the final out of the inning, getting called out due to offensive interference.

“Again it’s a learning thing. We’ve just got to get in these situations where we can have a chance to do the best we can and the guys learn to fight and learn how to win.” said coach Posey.

“We had a little bit of trouble, they scored some runs, they’ve got some kids that can hit. They were able to string together some runs after we made some walks but we were finally able to get our bats really going in the third or fourth inning.” said coach Combess.

Although the Saints continued to fight, the Polar Bears batting proved to be too much for Saint Pat’s defense.

In the top of the fourth, Bracken County scored ten runs this inning alone. Saint Pat was only able to make one out this inning, off of a pop up from Corbin Combess. Multiple walks and base hits later, the inning was called after the Polar Bears reached the top of their lineup. The Polar Bears sailed past the Saints this inning, and now led 19-5.

With Saint Pat being unable to make up for any lost ground in the bottom of the fourth, Bracken County continued to drive up their score in the top of the fifth. After Scoring six more runs to lead by twenty heading into the bottom of the fifth, Saint Pat knew they had to fight hard to avoid ending the game early.

The Saints did the best they could, battling from the batters box and putting two more runs on the board, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to Bracken County. The Polar Bears had pulled to far ahead for the Saints to compete, and won in the bottom of the fifth 25-7.

The Saints have two more games this week. Their first will be on the road tonight, taking on the Augusta Panthers, and then again tomorrow night, against the Paris Greyhounds.

POLAR BEARS 25, SAINTS 7

2B (BC) Sorell, Hesler, Dwenger (SP) Castle 2

3B (BC) Jerfferson, Hesler

R (BC) Combess, Steinhauer 3, Hesler 2, Jefferson 3, Bachman 3, Hamilton , Lewis 2, Sorrell 3, Williams 2, Jones, Dwenger 2, Bond 2 (SP) Ignacio, Ripato 2, Castle 2, Roush, Chinn

RBI (BC) Cmbess, Steinhauer 2, Hesler 4, Jefferson 3, Bachman, Hamilton, Cropper, Johnson, Jones 2, Dwenger 2 (SP) Castle 2, Porter