After his rehabilitation stint in Louisville was cut short recently, Reds first baseman Joey Votto is back in Cincinnati.

The 39-year-old says he still isn’t quite ready to contribute at the big league level.

After suffering torn left rotator cuff and left biceps injuries last season, Votto has been rehabbing. He’s apparently working out at Great American Ball Park, but he remains unsatisfied with his progress thus far.

Even before his latest injuries, Votto’s numbers at the plate were declining, and it’s questionable when or if he will be able to come close to returning to his former productivity.

Is it time to hang up the spikes?

Possibly, but apparently the Toronto native is going to give it another try in the final year of his exorbitant contract with Cincinnati.

When that may occur is anybody’s guess at this point.

It just seems mysterious to this observer why he would suddenly stop playing at Louisville, unless he simply doesn’t yet feel comfortable to be on the field.

In his first plate appearance for the Triple-A club, Votto launched a long home run.

It was all downhill from there however. He went 7-for-38 in the 10 games he played, a .184 batting average. Votto did not hit another homer and drove in just five runs.

It is still debatable if Votto will be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame five years after his retirement, but his stats provide a decent argument for entry to the hall.

With a lifetime batting average of .297 to go with 2,093 hits and 346 home runs, it seems likely he will eventually be elected. It’s doubtful he will get in on the first ballot, because many of the voters are reticent to include players who played most of their careers on losing teams.

Votto also falls short of having either 3,000 hits or 500 home runs, which are considered to guarantee entry to the hall.

Even among Reds fans, there is a difference of opinion on whether Votto deserves a spot in Cooperstown.

Many Reds fans love the guy, and he has shown a much more personal side in the last several years, interacting with fans, joining broadcasters in the booth during games, etc., etc.

Votto is without a doubt one of the most interesting, intelligent, and at times, quirky players to ever put on a Reds uniform.

Some fans have always bemoaned the size of his contract since the day he signed the 10-year, $250 million deal when he was 29 years old.

It isn’t his fault the Reds offered that huge bundle of money; what was Votto supposed to do? Say, no thanks, I’ll play for less?

What most fans do not want to see is a one-time All-Star first baseman continue his attempt to play as his hitting skills decline significantly. Back in the day, it became rather painful to watch the once great Willie Mays attempt to hang on with the Mets long after his skills had diminished.

Votto is likely to leave on his own terms and it’s extremely doubtful he will continue to play if he doesn’t feel he’s making a solid contribution.

When he went down last season, Votto was hitting just .205 with 97 strikeouts in 322 at-bats. To his credit, he did come back from a lackluster 2020 season to hit 36 home runs and drive in 99 runs in 2021.

The question remains; can he do that again?

Most Reds fans are rooting for him, even though it remains doubtful he can put up the numbers he did several years ago.

It would just be a shame to see him fail miserably when he attempts to return to the lineup.

After all, he isn’t 29 anymore, and hitting a baseball is difficult enough to do on a consistent basis when you’re still young and healthy.

RABBIT TAKES OVER LADY JAYS—In a rather surprising development, longtime Mason County girls basketball coach Brian “Rabbit” Littleton has accepted the position to become the varsity head coach at Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School.

The personable Littleton, who has played an integral role in developing girls basketball players in youth programs for many years, is currently serving as the head softball coach at Mason County, where he and his staff have led an impressive turnaround.

The Lady Royals were coming off a 7-27 season in 2021, but the team improved to 15-16 last year in his first season at the helm.

Mason County was 13-12 heading into Monday’s game against Bath County, and is looking for its first winning record since 2005, when head coach Joe McKay led the team to a 12-11 season.

The Lady Jays basketball team finished with a 7-15 record last season and play in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Ripley’s top three scorers from a year ago return, led by Brooklynn Manning, who averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman.

Littleton is taking over for Chris Coleman, who is making the switch to coach the boys at Ripley.

UNDER THE LIGHTS AT WALD PARK—On Monday, May 1st, Wald Park will host its first high school night game, when St. Patrick will host Augusta at 8 p.m.

The lights were recently installed and St. Patrick coach Ronnie Clos came up with the idea for his Lady Saints to experience a game under the lights.

The longtime 39th District combatants met in Augusta on March 23, with St. Patrick winning 18-3 in three innings.

FROM A ROYAL TO A TIGER—Mason County standout football and basketball player Terrell Henry recently announced he will be continuing his academic and football career at Georgetown College.

The Tigers have a longstanding reputation as one of the best programs in NAIA football, and Henry will be joining an impressive class recruited by head coach Chris Oliver. Oliver took over the program last year and led Georgetown to a 7-3 record.

Henry helped lead the Royals to a 13-1 record last season, hauling in 26 passes for 666 yards and nine touchdowns. He also made 44 tackles for the Mason County defense.

Henry was also an All-Region performer on the basketball court, after leading the Royals to a 29-6 record, averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in his senior season.

ROUSH HEADING TO SPALDING—St. Patrick multi-sport athlete Makenna Roush recently signed with Spalding University to continue her academic and softball career.

Roush also played basketball, volleyball and soccer, and she was also a cheerleader, as well as being an outstanding student.

This is the fifth year (since the 2020 season was canceled due to Covid-19) that she’s been the primary pitcher for the Lady Saints, and the left hander also plays first base and in the outfield.

Roush had a 9-5 record in her sophomore season and was 7-7 last year.

The Louisville school is currently enjoying an excellent season (20-8) and competes in NCAA Division III. The Golden Eagles are coached by Art Williams, who is in his 15th season at Spalding.

MIDWAY LANDS GALLENSTEIN—St. Patrick senior Kaylen Gallenstein has signed to continue her academic and volleyball career at Midway University in central Kentucky.

Gallenstein showed tremendous improvement and resiliency during her career as a Lady Saint, capping it off with a superlative senior season. The 6-footer led St. Patrick with 96 blocks and also contributed 84 kills for the 15-19 Lady Saints, who won their third consecutive 39th District title.

Midway will have a new coach leading the Eagles in the upcoming season, with Kennedy Mang taking over the program.

The NAIA school competes in the River States Conference and finished 19-7 and a runner-up finish in the RSC tournament last season.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“I don’t perceive a lot of the things that a lot of people perceive as negative as a negative—and the inverse. I don’t think a lot of the things people think are positive are positive, necessarily.”—Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joseph Daniel Vott