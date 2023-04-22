The Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch will be holding the Sheriff Scramble at the Fleming County Golf Course.

The Sheriff Scramble will held on June 24, 2023. To register for the event, six person teams are asked to contact either sheriff Tim Smith at (606) 748-4890, Adam Donovan at (606) 748-4221, ranch director Jerry Wagner at (606) 267-6161, or the Fleming County Golf Association at (606) 849-8161.

There will be an $80 tax deducatable registration fee, which will cover green fees, carts, food, drinks, all contests, mulligans and gifts for participants.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch to help needy children in the commonwealth. The Boys and Girls Ranch is a summer camp in Marshall County, Kentucky. The camp is free for Kentucky children who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

The Boys and Girls Ranch’s goal is to better the lives of children in the state of Kentucky. The ranch aims to “to build their self esteem, moral character, and teach them to have respect for themselves as well as law enforcement professionals.”

Camp this year will be held in six sessions, beginning on June 12 and ending on July 20.

Everyone is invited to participate in the event, to come out and have a good time benefitting a good cause.