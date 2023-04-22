The Lewis County Lions hosted the Ashland Blazer Tomcats Thursday night.

The game stayed tight for much of the early innings, with Ashland Putting one run up over the Lions in the top of the first off of a home run from Ryan Brown, the top of the Tomcats’ lineup.

The Lions defense played really well early on this game, holding the Tomcats to one until the top of the fourth. Ashland would then go on to score another run in the top of the fourth, after Lions pitcher Ayden Cole hit two batters, and Tomcats center fielder Kyle Cordial hit a line drive into left field to bring home Jayse Mays.

Despite holding back the Tomcats offense early in the game, the Lions were struggling at the plate, and were unable to score until the bottom of the fourth, bringing in one run off of a ground ball from Cole.

“I felt like we didn’t execute well. Ayden Cole is a true freshman, I told him we’re kinda throwing you to the wolves, this is a really good offensive lineup, and I thought he battled for us, he kept them in check but our at bats weren’t very good. That’s kinda what I was disappointed in, we only scored one run through six innings, had a little life there later on but it was too little to late. Was super proud of Ayden but we gotta get better at executing at our at bats.” said Lions head coach, Sammy Holder.

The Tomcats would begin to pull away from the Lions in the top of the sixth, after Cole hit two batters, and a sacrifice bunt advanced both Jayse Mays and Austin Pack to second and third. With two outs down, a double from Ryan Brown would then bring home Mays and Pack, bringing the tomcats lead up to 4-1. A strikeout from LaBryant Strader would end the top of the sixth, and send Lewis County back on the offensive.

“We were finally able to get some balls down, we had hit some balls hard right at guys earlier and we finally got a couple to drop. Their guy probably got a little tired, and that’s just the way the game goes sometimes and you just gotta keep playing for the next opportunity.” said Tomcats head coach, Shane Marushi.

Lewis County would once again struggle from behind the plate, and be unable to bring anyone home to score this inning, despite getting Braedyn McGlone on base, and two batters making contact with the ball. Unfortunately for the Lions, both of their hitters would ground out at first, and Andrew Collins would strike out looking, ending the inning before the Lions could capitalize.

“We left a lot of runners on. You know we got to second and third with two outs, and I bunted with one out, which is uncharacteristic I usually don’t like to do that, but you get Kyran Ferguson up at the plate and you expect him to do some damage, I think he just missed a breaking ball and he popped out and he didn’t have a real good night at the plate but he had some opportunities. Usually when he’s at the plate we have all the confidence in the world and we will continue to do that but clutch hitting is a big thing in baseball and we just never got that.” said coach Holder.

The Tomcats cemented their lead in the top of the seventh, sailing past Lewis county 10-1. Ashland put up six runs this inning alone, after numerous base hits and a struggle from the mound from Lions pitcher Hunter Bivens. Bivens would walk two batters, and hit two more. This, combined with the Tomcats bats coming alive this inning put the Lions in a tough situation.

Lewis County would get their first two outs this inning off of a double play from shortstop Kryan Ferguson, snagging the ball for the out at second, and then firing it into the glove of first baseman Brody Detillion for the out at first. The Lions would then get a runner out advancing to home, tagging Cash Compliment as he slid into home plate.

Lewis County would finally start making some headway in the bottom of the seventh, but like coach Holder said, it was too little too late.

Lewis’ bats started to come alive, with the Lions putting up four runs this inning. Tomcats pitcher Sawyer Edens would walk three batters this inning, and a double from Bentley hit into left field would send three runners home to score for Lewis County. Another double from Andrew Collins would bring home Bentley, scoring the Lions fourth and final run of the inning. McGlone would then strike out looking, ending the game.

The Lions put up a tough fight, and would have kept the game close if not for Ashland pulling ahead late in the game.

“These kids never give up. That’s one thing I’ll give to them, it might be too little too late but they executed in the bottom of the seventh. That’s what I tell each hitter that goes up there two outs, extend the game, find away to extend the game. We don’t like to strikeout looking but we ended the game on that. That’s one of those things that goes back to execution, but we’ll go back to the drawing board and get things figured out.” said coach Holder.

Lewis County will have travelled to West Carter last night, and will be back in action next Monday, April 24, taking on the Greenup County Musketeers.

TOMCATS 10, LIONS 5

2B (A) Brammer, Brown, Strader (LC) Bentley, Collins

HR (A) Brown

R (A) Brown, Howard, Edens. Mays 3, Pack 2, Brammer 2 (LC) Box, Tackett, Bentley, Collins, Plank

RBI (A) Brown 4, Marushi, Mays, Brammer, Cordial (LC) Bentley 3, Collins

RECORDS- Tomcats: 10-14, Lions: 8-10