With no glaring weaknesses on its roster, the Cincinnati Bengals can use the 2023 NFL Draft to upgrade and add depth to several positions.

We’ll attempt a few guesses on which way the team will go beginning Thursday night when the festivities commence in Kansas City.

This week’s column will also take a look at another professional franchise in the Queen City, the Cincinnati Reds, and its impressive list of prospects.

There’s no doubt they can’t get to Great American Ball Park quickly enough, with the Reds now playing a distant second fiddle to the Bengals.

The Men in Stripes have captured the interest of sports fans in Cincinnati and the region, while the Reds continue to lose fans.

Anger directed toward principal owner Bob Castellini and his son Phil has shifted to something even more problematic for ownership, which is apathy.

The recent 3-game series against the hottest team in baseball drew a measly total of 28,884, with the opening game vs. Tampa Bay setting an all-time low of 7,375 at GABP.

Yes, it was chilly, and it was a Monday night, but that number has to be a concern for management.

Fans are staying away in droves, and until the team starts winning consistently, that is unlikely to change.

*****

UPGRADING THE ROSTER—The Bengals made a splash in the free agent market, with their most important addition being left tackle Orlando Brown.

The club also signed five other free agent who will add depth to the roster. They include tight end Irv Smith Jr., safety Nick Scott, corner Sidney Jones IV, guard Cody Ford and defensive end Tarell Basham.

It’s possible the team will add to its offensive line depth with their first pick in the draft, but speculation is that they will take the player they consider to be the best one still on the board.

It all depends on who is taken before the Bengals’ selection, which doesn’t come until the 28th pick.

Early mock drafts had Cincinnati taking Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright, but in recent weeks, he has been mentioned as a top 20 selection.

Another possible first round pick is Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. The Covington Catholic grad is likely to be gone by the time the Bengals go to the podium to announce their selection, but he would be a popular pick with local fans.

Other tight ends being considered include Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Darnell Washington of Georgia, and Luke Musgrave of Oregon State.

If Cincinnati decides to upgrade its pass rush, which I feel is the team’s greatest need, the first round pick could be Northwestern’s Adetwomiwa Adebawore, which is indeed more than a mouthful. It would be lots of fun to hear longtime Bengals analyst Dave Lapham pronounce that name.

Several outstanding edge rushers will be gone before the Bengals’ pick, but if Nolan Smith of Georgia is still available, he could be the selection.

Another position of need is cornerback, which could mean that either Georgia’s Kelee Ringo or Emmanuel Forbes of Mississippi State will be their first round pick.

Many observers expect the Bengals to select a running back in either the second or third round, and several names have been mentioned, including Zach Charbonnet of UCLA, Alabama’s Jahmir Gibbs, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, and Israel Abanikanda of Pittsburgh.

There are couple of good reasons the Bengals are looking for a running back, with Samaje Perine signing a deal with Denver, and the likelihood that Joe Mixon’s time in Cincinnati is over.

They did re-sign running back Trayveon Williams, a player who will likely see increased playing time next season.

Expect the team to look at the wide receiver and safety positions in the middle to late rounds.

Wideouts Tyler Scott of Cincinnati and Nathaniel Dell of Houston are listed in a couple of mock drafts possibly going to the Bengals in the fourth round, and Ronnie Hickman of Ohio State could be a safety still available in the late rounds.

If they’re unable to find the tight end they desire in the first round, it’s likely the Bengals will take one in the later rounds, which could mean Cincinnati’s Josh Whyle could be staying home.

Overall, the 2023 NFL Draft will be one for the record books, with as many as five quarterbacks going in the opening round, and there will be several trades keeping things interesting.

*****

DOWN ON THE FARM—The Cincinnati Reds are struggling at the moment, but there is hope that the future will see a turnaround; it may be 2024 or 2025 before it occurs however.

Yes, I realize we have heard that before, but there are more than a few young, talented prospects in the Reds’ farm system, with Elly De La Cruz leading the way.

The 21-year-old switch hitter was recently proclaimed the top prospect in baseball, and is seen as a future MLB All-Star.

De La Cruz possesses all the tools, with exceptional power, blinding speed, and a rocket arm.

One aspect of his game is still a work in progress, and that is a tendency to strike out at a rather high rate. EDLC began the season with a hamstring injury, and joined the Louisville Bats on Thursday.

Matt McLain is the current Bats shortstop, but will be moving to second base when De La Cruz joins the team. McLain, a UCLA product, leads the Bats in home runs and RBI in the early going, and the 23-year-old could become a fan favorite in Cincinnati with his hustling style of play.

Noelvi Marte, who was part of the trade that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle, is another highly-rated prospect. Marte has moved to third base from shortstop for Class AA Chattanooga.

Edwin Arroyo, a 19-year-old also acquired in the Castillo deal, is a slick-fielding shortstop and needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the big league level.

The same could be said for the Reds’ top pick in last year’s draft, a left handed power-hitting third baseman, Cam Collier.

He’s the son of former major leaguer Lou Collier, and the 18-year-old is considered a natural hitter with tons of potential.

Another power-hitting prospect is first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The 22-year-old was acquired in the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, along with current Reds third baseman Spencer Steer.

Encarnacion-Strand was the talk of spring training after putting on an impressive hitting display in Arizona. He suffered an injury late in spring but should be ready to play soon. CES could help the big-league team that is in desperate need of a power bat sooner rather than later.

Outfielder Michael Siani saw limited time with the Reds last season and could help the team later this year.

The team’s greatest need continues to be pitching, and there are several prospects who could join the big league club in the near future.

They include lefties Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson, and right handers Chase Petty, Connor Phillips and Joe Boyle.

Reds fans will likely see Abbott in the starting rotation at some point this season. He’s off to a sensational start at Chattanooga, with 36 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched with a 1.15 ERA.

*****

A ROYAL CONGRATULATIONS—Mason County senior Riley Mastin recently announced he will be attending Centre College in the fall to continue his academic and basketball career.

The Danville school competes in NCAA Division III and finished with a 5-20 record last season.

Mastin has had an interesting high school career, which began as a seventh-grader at St. Patrick. As an eighth-grader, Mastin

averaged 10.1 points per game as a Saint. After sitting out his freshman season at St. Patrick, he transferred to Augusta.

Mastin averaged 16.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Augusta, and in his junior season as a Panther, he scored 15.5 points and grabbed 10.1 boards per game.

As a senior at Mason County, Mastin scored 529 points, averaging 15.1 ppg and 6.9 rpg.

He totaled 1,496 points during his high school career.

Mastin is an outstanding young man, and will be a positive addition to the Centre program. He has also steadily grown during his career, and he’s currently listed at 6-foot-7.

*****

SAMUEL CLEMENS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“A banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining, but wants it back the minute it begins to rain.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“I was thinking about making a comeback, until I pulled a muscle vacuuming.”—Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, when asked about Carlton Fisk breaking his career home runs for a catcher record.