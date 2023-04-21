The Echo Hall 5K Fun Walk/ Run will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Registration is live for the event, and people interested in participating are asked to either email Jacqueline McMurrin at [email protected], or texting 842-503-0439. There will be a $30 registration fee for adults, $15 for kids 12th grade or younger. Checks should be mailed to Jackie McMurrin, 201 West Second Street, Augusta Ky, 41002, checks payable to ACEHA, the Augusta College Echo Hall Association.

The Echo Hall Board of Directors asks that you provide your desired t-shirt size with your registration payment.

The $30 will cover cost of a custom t-shirt, and racing bib, with the remainder of the proceeds from the event going to help restore the historic Echo Hall in Augusta, Kentucky.

Echo Hall is the last surviving remnant of the old Augusta College, that burned down in 1852. Echo Hall was a private dormitory to house students at Augusta College, in an attempt for the school to offer affordable housing.

Augusta College claimed to be the first established college in Methodism in the world. While that remains contested, it remains certain that Augusta College was the first in the state of Kentucky.

Time has taken it’s toll on the building, and ACEHA have decided to take the preservation of our state’s history in their own hands. Hosting this race is only one of many ways the foundation have been working to save this historic building.

All paid participants will receive their t-shirt, racing bibs, and will be entered in a drawing for prized once the race has concluded.

The race route will begin and end at Echo Hall, with part of the route running parallel to the Ohio River.

The ACEHA invites anyone interested in historic preservation to come out and enjoy the festivities.