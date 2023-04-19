The Mason County Royals hosted All “A” champions the Bracken County Polar Bears Monday night.

Coming off of their high from the tournament over the weekend, the Polar Bears were confident coming into their contest against the Royals, but were unable to hold back the Royals bats.

“I told them before the game, it’s a tough situation and I’ve seen it too many times. You come off a super high on a double header on Saturday, and it’s hard to get your attitude back up to where you were on that high. I could see it coming, I tried talking to them, we were hitting good in the cage before we got here. Scilley’s one of the best pitchers in the region and I was really pleased with how we attacked him so that’s a very big positive.” said Polar Bears head coach Rob Krift.

Mason County put their first run up against the Polar Bears in the bottom of the first inning, with pitcher Landon Scilley making it home after a single from Roscoe Fite. Eli Porter would get out advancing to third to get the second out of the inning, and Cole Horch would fly out to Bracken County center fielder Thomas Rudd.

“I’m not so certain that first inning we couldn’t have had more runs come across the plate there, I’ll take responsibility for that, I was trying to be aggressive with our guys on the base pass, because it was early in the game. Obviously later in the game I’m not gonna be like that, and it fell in their favor holding us to just one run there in that first inning, so I take the blame for that but my guys responded.” said Royals head coach Jason Butler.

The Royals would continue to pull ahead in the bottom of the third, scoring five more runs over the Polar Bears, after holding them to zero in all of the first three innings, thanks to starting pitcher Landon Scilley, and all of the Mason County fielders.

Mason County would load the bases early in the top of the third, after a walk from Polar Bears pitcher Josh Hamilton, and both Scilley and Cracraft reaching on errors. Eli Porter would then bat in Butler and Cracraft after doubling on a line drive to center field. Another double from Fite would then bring in Scilley and Porter, to bring the Royals lead up to 5-0. The Bracken County defense would finally start getting some outs this inning, with Carson Pugh lining out to Polar Bears left fielder Caleb Sutton, and Nate Bisotti out on a sacrifice fly to center fielder Rudd

Bisotti’s fly ball would bring in the Royals sixth and final run of the inning. Myles Kern would then strike out swinging, ending the bottom of the third.

“It was just timely hitting. I thought we had a better approach at the plate today, as far as watching for the good pitch, and not helping out the pitcher on a bad pitch. Hats off to our guys, our guys played a very good baseball team against our neighboring Bracken County, and I thought our pitching was pretty good, and our defense was really good.

The Royals defense stayed on top of the Polar Bears during the entire game, and only allowed Bracken County one run throughout all seven innings.

The Polar Bears run came in the top of the fourth, with Ross Lucas making it home after a double hit into right field, and a single from Krift bringing him in to score. Scilley would then strike out two batters to end the top of the fourth, and would go on to put one more run up over the Polar Bears in the bottom half of the inning, with Connor Butler working his way to third after reaching first on an error, and Scilley batting him in off of a sacrifice fly.

“I think we made six errors on the game, and we haven’t done that all year, that was the difference in the game. I think it would’ve been a 2-3 ball game if it wasn’t for those errors that we made.” said coach Krift.

Neither team would be able to score again this game, with both team’s fielders working hard to hold back runners on the base line. The Royals and the Polar Bears would battle it out until the third out came in the top of the seventh, ending the game with the Royals up 7-1. Mason County was able to hold off the All “A” champions, and would remain undefeated in district games.

Mason County will be back in action tonight where they’ll head to Augusta to take on the Panthers, hoping to string together back to back wins. The Polar Bears next game will be tomorrow night against the Holmes Bulldogs on the road, with the team hoping to get back on the upswing.

POLAR BEARS 1, ROYALS 7

2B (MC) Porter 2, Fite (BC) Lucas

R (MC) Cracraft, Scilley 2, Porter, Fite, Butler 2 (BC) Lucas

RBI (MC) Scilley, Porter 2, Fite 3, Bisotti (BC) Krift

RECORDS- Polar Bears: 11-4, Royals: 12-4