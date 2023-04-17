The Augusta Panthers hosted the Bath County Wildcats Friday night.

The Panthers starting pitcher, Keeton Bach had an excellent time on the mound early on this game, getting two strikeouts in the top of the first. Bath County third baseman Corbin Sorrell also grounded out at first, ending the top half of the inning before the Wildcats could score a run.

“We came out tonight and were able to get a bunch of guys in the game, got some guys that have been struggling some good at bats. Their pitcher threw the ball well, he’s really good, he kept us off balance.” said Wildcats head coach Patrick Armitage.

Despite their first batter up striking out swinging, Augusta would pull ahead of the Wildcats in the bottom of the first. After a single from Kylan Hinson, and Noland Young getting hit by a pitch, Hinson was in scoring position and made it home off of a ground ball from Bach. Young would get out advancing to second, getting the Panthers second out of the inning. Grayson Miller would then go on to ground out at first, ending the inning with the Panthers up 1-0.

“Number one I was impressed with Taylor and Shaff that stepped up and filled in for their first starts and, I know the result won’t show it but Bach had some gas and looked more like his normal self, had one bad inning there, and when seven eight and nine hit the ball the way they do, they’re a classy bunch. I’m proud of the kids they don’t quit, they keep their heads up and they’re working hard.” said Panthers head coach Robin Kelsch.

Augusta would hold off the Wildcats and give up no runs until the top of the third inning, but would also be unable to drive their own score up. Still leading 1-0 heading into the top of the third, the Panthers fell behind this inning after several base hits fr0m the Wildcats.

Bath County put up three runs in the top of the third. Brock Donohew made it to third after reaching first on a fly ball to Kylan Hinson, and a double from Jayce Smith. Both Donohew and Smith would be batted in off of a single from Braden Roussos, pulling the wildcats ahead 2-1. With Roussos waiting on first and two outs already down, the Wildcats would hit two more singles, allowing him to score.

The Wildcats now lead 3-1 over the Panthers heading into the bottom of the third, and Bath County’s defense was not allowing the Panthers any breathing room. Augusta would once again be unable to round the bases, and headed back out to the field down two.

“That’s Bath County baseball. We’re kinda a slow starting bunch, not the easiest to road trips, and we kinda got off the bus and didn’t take the infield, that’s not an excuse but we were kinda sleepwalking there early, but we got it together ended up playing a pretty good game.” said coach Armitage.

The Panthers really fell behind in the top of the fourth, with the Wildcat’s getting several base hits this inning, and Augusta’s defense struggling to get runners out on the baseline. Bath County put up ten runs this inning, off of numerous singles, two doubles, and a home run from senior Preston Roussos.

Despite the driving force behind the Bath County offense, Bach kept his cool on the mound and continued to throw strikes. The final two outs of the inning would fall on the back of Bach, who got two more strikeouts this inning. Bach was pulled from the mound in the top of the fifth, in an effort to save his arm after the long and grueling battle he put up in the top of the fourth.

Augusta would be held back in the bottom of the fourth, with both Grayson Miller and Will Kelsch striking out, and Mike Sandlin flying out to Wildcats first baseman Isiah Williams

“We battled early and we have the ability to be competitive. I just ask them to stay focused and stay in the game, sometimes when those innings get long it gets hard but just have fun, stay loose and move on to the next play.” said coach Kelsch.

“We put it together, and that was the home run inning. Of course, that kid, he’s a singles hitter, and the smallest player in my lineup, but he’s a senior and he works really hard and he actually hit one out of the park so we’re proud of him, and he hasn’t played a lot of baseball, so we’re happy for him that he was able to find the ball.” said coach Armitage.

Bath County put up three more runs in the top of the fifth, pulling ahead 16-1, to lead by fifteen heading into the bottom of the inning. The Panthers would be able to score again this inning, after two walks from Wildcats pitcher, Isiah Williams. Augusta courtesy runner Mason Colemire would reach home on the throw, scoring the Panthers second run of the night. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they would be unable to make up enough of their lost points to avoid ending the game early, with both Hunter Bryant and Young striking out, and Miller hitting a fly ball into the glove of Wildcats left fielder Clay Manley

The game ended after the bottom of the fifth, with Augusta down fourteen, to lose 16-2. The Panthers will be back in action tonight, after they head to Maysville to take on the Mason County Royals.

WILDCATS 16, PANTHERS 2

2B (BC) B. Roussos, Sorrell, Smith 2

HR (BC) R. Roussos

R (BC) Sorrell 2, Donohew 2, Smith, B. Roussos, Williams, Carpenter, P. Roussos 2, Thompson, Highley 2, Razor (A) Hinson, Colemire

RBI (BC) Sorrell 2, Donohew 3, Carpenter, Smith 3, B.Roussos 4, P. Roussos 3, Manley, Thompson, Highley (A) Hinson, Bach

RECORDS- Wildcats: 12-6. Panthers: 3-9