The Mason County Royals tennis team took on the Montgomery County Indians at home Tuesday night.

With multiple teammates out or playing with injuries, Mason County really struggled Tuedsay, and the Indians came out on top 4-1. Montgomery County won every singles match they participated in, and one of two doubles matches. The Royals didn’t hand Montgomery County the match however, with an intense battle taking place on every court.

“It was a real tough break. We just gotta do a better job closing out matches. We got in a tie break at number one singles and struggled to get through that tonight. Can’t take anything away from Montgomery County, it was a solid match through and through. Clark had his kids ready and every match was really tight tonight.” said Royals head coach, Clay Boone.

Evan Smith took off in the first set of the number one singles match, flying past opponent Ty Greer winning the set 6-2. He would be unable to repeat his win in the second set, losing out to Greer 7-5 despite pulling ahead early on. In a really close tie break, Evan lost 10-7, giving the win to Montgomery County.

“I lost, even though I won the first set pretty handilly, it came down to a tie break and he pulled ahead.” said Smith.

Montgomery County’s coach was excited to see the win in the number one singles match, and felt that it set the tone for the Indians throuhgout the rest of the night.

“Ty really fought back, he was down 5-3 in the second set, came back won four straight games and then won the tie break. Last year he came in here and lost to the same opponent really bad, so to see the turn around he made there is super impressive. I’m really excited to see the growth he’s made.” said Indians head coach, Clark Howell.

Numbers two and three singles were also a struggle for Mason County, with Alex Holt losing out to opponent Isaiah Plank 6-3 in the first set, and 6-4 in the second. Holt held his ground, making Plank work for his points more often than not, but was unlucky on the court, and was unable to keep ahead of his opponent, despite pulling ahead early on in each set.

Sophomore Brody Thoroughman had just as tough a go at it as his fellow Royals single players, losing his first set 6-1. Coach Boone felt that the heat of the day and the length of the match got to his team, and when Thoroughman took to the court, he was already tired and needed to get warmed back up to finish his matches.

Thoroughman lost the second set 6-3, bouncing back and winning more games than the previous set. He was unable to pull ahead of his opponent, Payton Stigall however, and lost number three singles for Mason County.

“I thought Alex Holt played great tonight, that kid was just a little bit of a better player. He was more of a defensive player than we’ve played against, and he just kept everything in play tonight. Three singles tonight, Brody Thouroghman played consistant tonight, but he’s gotta clean his game up still, and there’s some work to do there still. Two doubles was the match that we really just let get away from us.” said coach Boone.

The fourth and final loss on the courts for Mason County Tuesday night was in the number two doubles match. Jake Hampton and Alex Wood took on Montgomery County’s Bryson Beasley and Braxton Gillum. After getting up 5-4 in the first set, the Indians came back and won the first set 7-5. Heading into the second set, the Royals were down mentally and were unable to stay in the fight, losing 6-4.

“That’s a tough one, when you lose a 7-5, 6-4 match and you’ve got some guys out in that position, you know that you can only do so much.” said coach Boone.

The night wasn’t a total loss for the Royals however, coming out on top in the number one doubles match. Sam Clarke and Cooper Rolph took home the first set after a dominating 7-2 tie break, winning the set 7-6. Following the tie break, Clarke and Rolph continued to make their opponents sweat and wont the second set 6-2.

“One doubles played great for us, they won that tie break and they controlled that match. They were really in control of the court most of the night. I don’t think anyone would disagree with that, and then they went up big 4-1 in the second set and they just rolled from there to 6-2. That was a solid match and those guys were good.” said coach Boone.

Mason County was disappointed in how Tuesday’s match went down, and are planning on taking the experience and building on it to become even better in both singles and doubles, in hopes to dominate the courts in the near future.

“It’s one match, this is one of those matches that’s gonna help us grow as individuals becuase these student athletes don’t like the outcome tonight.” said coach Boone.