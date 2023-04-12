The Mason County Lady Royals hosted the Boyd County Lady Lions Monday night.

The Lady Royals started off the night great, holding off the Boyd county offense in the top of the first inning. After grounding out two runners at first base, and catching Kouns out stealing third, the Lady Royals took to the batters box, and began to drive runners around the bases.

Mason County scored three runs in the first inning, pulling ahead of the Lady Lions 3-0 heading into the top of the second. After two singles from Kenzie Gulley and Kennadi Kirk, Lady Royals pitcher Delena Rigg brought home Kirk to score off of a fly ball double hit into center field. Another single from Olivia Hughes would bring home Reese Hardeman, and Rigg would make it home after an error from Lady Lions second baseman Elyn Simpkins.

“I thought Mason County came out ready to play. They did a really good job early in the game and we kinda threw it around a little bit. Once we settled down, we started having really good at bats, one of the things we talk about all the time is commanding the batters box and getting good hit counts.” said Lady Lions head coach David Wheeler.

Boyd County responded in the top of the second, scoring two runs to help bridge the gap between the two teams scores. After two walks and a single, the Lady Lions had the bases loaded with two outs down. Both of the Lady Lions runs this inning came off of a double from catcher Kyli Kouns who hit a ground ball into left field, bringing both Makenna Mulhearn and Maddison Badgett to score. Jaycee Goad would fly out with a ball hit right into the glove of Mason County left fielder Reese Hardeman to end the top half of the inning

When the Lady Royals headed back to the dugout to take the offensive, they once again had a great time in the batters box. Mason County scored three more runs this inning, bringing their lead over the Lady Lions to 6-2. The Lady Royals runs this inning came largely from errors from Boyd County. After singling on a ground ball to left field, Karleigh Thomas advance to second off of a bunt from Destiny Dow. Thomas would advance all the way to home after an error from Lady Lions third baseman Savanna Henderson. Dow would then go on to score after an error from second baseman Simpkins, and Gulley would work her way all the way to third stealing bases, making it home after a sacrifice fly from teammate Kennadi Kirk.

Gulley would score the Lady Royals sixth and final run of the game.

“I think that we have lost nine games this year and I think five of those games we’ve shot our self in the foot, by either not throwing strikes or not hitting the ball with two outs at times and I think more than anything, our defense is laced out quite a bit this year on five of those nine games. Not to take anything away from those nine losses, those teams that we’ve shot ourselves in the foot are great teams. The East Carters, the Bath Counties and the Boyd Counties are great teams, top teams in the sixteenth region, but we are giving ourselves a chance to win and then just giving them the game.” said Lady Royals head coach Brian Littleton.

The Lady Royals have taken on the Boyd County Lady Lions once before this season, and that game went down in a similar fashion to this one.

Mason County built up a comfortable lead early on, and then lost control of the game and let Boyd County bounce back and pull ahead. That has been the script for both match ups between these two teams, with the Lady Royals struggling from the pitchers circle and in the field, allowing Boyd County to earn runs, and then having an equal battle in the batters box.

Boyd County’s pitching was on fire Monday night. Lady Lions pitcher Kylie Thompson had ten strike outs against the Lady Royals, compared to Delana Rigg’s two. Mason County’s pitching needs work before they’ll become the dominant team they know they can be, and with both of the Lady Royals pitchers being underclassmen, they have the time they need.

“We’ve done a fairly good job overall this year, but I think when you’re throwing a lot of balls, and you go 3-2 on a lot of the batters that does effect the defense. It’s not a good reason, a good excuse, but you tend to get on your heels when you’re pitcher’s throwing a lot of balls. We’ll fix that, they’re getting better each and every game, and they’re still young. We’re pitching an eighth grader and a ninth grader. They’re young, but we’ll get better, they’ve got good attitudes and they’ll work hard to get better.” said coach Littleton.

Boyd County pulled well ahead of the Lady Royals in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs over Mason County with two outs already behind them. Mason County’s defense really struggled this inning, and that gave the opposition the tools that they needed to advance the score. The Lady Lions would continue to drive up the score, scoring their nineteenth and final run of the game in the top of the seventh inning.

Mason County would continue to be unable to respond, with runners hardly making it out of the batters box from the third inning on.

The Lady Lions won out over the Royals 19-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mason County will have taken on the Greenup County Lady Musketeers in the Kentucky 2A sectional last night, and will host the Holmes Lady Bulldogs Friday night.

LADY LIONS 19, LADY ROYALS 6

2B (BC) Kouns, Mulhearn, Shivel (MC) Rigg

HR (BC) Goad

R (BC) Simpkins 2, Kouns, Justice, Goad, Bays 3, Henderson 2, Hamilton 3, Mulhearn 2, Shivel, Badgett, Thompson (MC) Gulley, Kirk, Hardeman, Rigg, Thomas, Dow

RBI (BC) Simpkins, Kouns 2, Justice 2, Goad 3, Henderson 2, Mulhearn 4, Shivel, Thompson (MC) Rigg, Hughes, Kirk

RECORDS- Lady Lions: 12-2, Lady Royals: 8-9