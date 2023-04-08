Maybe.

You can never be too sure around here; April and May have seen more than a few chilly, brisk, and stormy days and nights in the past. The worst of it appears to be behind us, with the forecast promising beautiful weather for the upcoming week.

We hope that’s the case, especially for all of the players, coaches, fans and officials who oftentimes endure miserable weather at the outset of the high school spring sports season.

*****

FROM AN UNKNOWN AUTHOR—

Spring is not the best of seasons.

Cold and flu are two good reasons;

Wind and rain and other sorrow,

Warm today and cold tomorrow.

*****

EARLY SEASON STATISTICS—The following pair of items in this week’s column includes tons of numbers, and keep in mind that some teams are more up-to-date than others on when their statistics are reported to the KHSAA.

There are also differing opinions on what certain teams consider hits, earned runs, etc. when reporting their stats.

For instance, one team will say their pitcher allowed one hit, while the opposing team will claim they had four hits.

Errors are also subjective when reporting stats, and some teams simply do a much better job with accuracy than others.

The following statistics are what teams have reported to the KHSAA website as of April 6th, and most teams have not yet updated their stats since traveling out of state this past week.

*****

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL UPDATE—The Mason County Lady Royals have shown they’re a much-improved team early in the campaign, with a 5-7 record before leaving on spring break to play in the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

They went 3-1 in the event to improve to 8-8 on the season.

A trio of players have led the hit parade for the Lady Royals, with sophomore Kenzie Gulley off to a sizzling start. Gulley is hitting .600, and she’s leading the state in three categories, with 39 hits, 35 runs scored, and 28 stolen bases in as many attempts.

Junior Marcella Gifford and senior Kennadi Kirk have also put up impressive numbers. Gifford is hitting .575, with 23 hits and 24 RBI. Kirk is hitting .446, with 25 hits, 25 runs, and 23 runs batted in.

Delana Rigg, an eighth-grader, is 5-5 in the circle and hitting .383.

*Bracken County junior pitcher Ella Johnson is 4-5 to go with a 2.40 ERA, and 88 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings.

Junior Kamryn Gordley is leading the Lady Bears with a .292 batting average, senior Maddie Johnson and freshman Jordan Ahrens are at .286, and seventh-grader Kyndall Johnson is hitting .280.

*St. Patrick is off to a 2-8 start, with sophomore Allie Cascio, sophomore Emma Gallenstein and freshman Lillian Klee leading the way in batting average.

Cascio is hitting .348, with Gallenstein and Klee tied at .321. Senior Makenna Roush leads the team with 10 RBI and senior Alex Arn has driven in eight runs.

*Augusta’s Laci Tackett has been close to perfect at the plate, hitting .875 (7-for-8) in four games for the 2-5 Lady Panthers. Sophomore Cora Bradford leads the team with seven runs scored and is hitting .455.

*Robertson County has begun its season at 1-4, but that one victory was one for the record books.

The young Lady Devils got past Newport 37-36 back on March 22; yep, you read that right, 37-36.

The 73 total runs scored shattered the previous single game record of 61 set in 2004, when Evarts routed Barbourville 46-15, according to the KHSAA.

The game featured 52 total walks, according to the statistics submitted by Robertson County; Newport’s stats say there were 66 bases on balls. That’s quite a difference, and yet another example of why high school scorekeeping should at times be taken with a grain of salt.

Lady Devils senior Emily Case established a new state record by scoring eight times.

There’s no word on just how long the game lasted, but that’s one I’m glad I didn’t have to cover. You have to feel for the umpires as well.

*Lewis County pitcher Emily Cole is off to an excellent start to her senior season.

The Marshall commit not only dazzles in the circle, but she is also dangerous at the plate.

Before the Lady Lions played four games in Pigeon Forge this week, Cole was 6-2 with a 0.29 ERA, to go with 100 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings, with both defeats one-run losses.

At the dish, Cole is hitting .520, with three home runs and a team-leading 13 RBI.

The top hitter for Lewis County is senior Kayla Sullivan, who has a .613 batting average, with five home runs and a team-leading 15 runs scored. Sullivan will be heading to Union College in the fall to continue her career.

*Fleming County has begun the season with a 2-6 record.

The Lady Panthers are led offensively by freshman Mallory Price, sophomore Abree Argo and eighth-grader Maggie McGlone. Junior pitcher Char Parker has picked up both wins in the circle for Fleming.

*****

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL UPDATE—Mason County has been enjoying their spring break in the Sunshine State, playing in St. Petersburg, Fla. in the Tampa Bay Spring Training Showcase.

The Royals headed to Florida with a 6-1 record, one of the best starts in school history.

Mason went 3-1 in Florida and they’re 9-2 heading into a Class 2A Sectional game at Estill County on Monday.

The team boasts a balanced offense to go with a deep and talented pitching staff. Five pitchers have notched at least one victory in the first seven games.

Leading the offensive attack through the team’s first seven games are juniors Landon Scilley and Eli Porter, and sophomore Cole Horch.

Scilley has clubbed three home runs and is hitting .391. Porter leads the Royals with 11 runs scored and is hitting .375, and Horch has the team’s top batting average at .421.

Scilley has led the team’s excellent pitching staff with 18 strikeouts in 10 innings, to go with a 1.40 ERA.

*Mason County’s primary competition in the 39th District, Bracken County, is off to a 6-2 start.

The Polar Bears are paced by three juniors at the plate.

Hank Krift, Ross Lucas and Josh Hamilton have begun the season on a tear through the team’s first four games. Krift leads the team with a .542 batting average and 18 RBI, Lucas is hitting .455 to go with a pair of home runs, and Hamilton is at .417 with two long balls.

Lucas has been impressive on the mound as well, with a 1.62 ERA, to go with 22 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Hamilton is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA, and 27 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

*Augusta is 3-5 in the early going, and the Panthers’ offense has been led by junior Kylan Hinson and sophomore Keeton Bach.

Hinson leads the team with 13 hits and a .520 batting average, while Bach is at .480 with 12 hits.

*Fleming County is 4-8 following its 8-6 win over Lewis County on Tuesday. The Panthers have been led offensively by senior Tyler Miller, senior Austen Robertson, sophomore Dylan Doyle and junior Brady Faris. Senior Hoss Morgan (2-1, 2.56 ERA) has been Fleming’s most consistent pitcher. *Lewis County is 5-5, and the Lions have gotten solid offensive production from sophomore Kyran Ferguson and senior Caden

Box. Ferguson and junior Xavier Prater have been Lewis County’s top pitchers.

*****

BAT CATS CONTINUE TO ROLL—The Kentucky baseball team is off to its best start in school history.

Overall, UK is 26-3 after Tuesday’s 13-6 win over Dayton, and 8-1 in the always formidable Southeastern Conference.

The Wildcats, AKA the Bat Cats. are currently ranked 10th in the country and travel to Georgia for a three-game series this weekend.

The climb to being rated 10th nationally is impressive, but UK is only the sixth highest-ranked SEC team in the Baseball America poll.

LSU tops the list, Florida is ranked second, Vanderbilt is fourth, Arkansas fifth, and South Carolina is sixth.

Kentucky returns home to face 17th-ranked Louisville on Tuesday evening, before heading to top-ranked LSU for three games from April 13-15.

*****

NO OFFSEASON FOR HOOPS—As any basketball fan around here will tell you, the season never really ends in Kentucky.

Even when teams stop playing games, there is always plenty of talk and speculation about what will occur next season.

The transfer portal provides even more talk in the offseason,

and players declaring for the NBA Draft are in the news daily.

Numerous players have announced that they have entered the portal in recent weeks, including Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Northern Colorado wing Dalton Knecht, Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua,

North Carolina guard Caleb Love, Washington State wing TJ Bamba, Oregon center Kel’el Ware and hundreds more.

Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace of Kentucky are among the growing number of players who have decided to head to the NBA. Antonio Reeves is testing the waters, but will likely return.

The biggest question is whether or not Oscar Tshiebwe comes back; he is reportedly making more money at UK than he would as a professional, and there is no guarantee he will even be drafted.

It is getting increasingly difficult to forecast whether or not a college player will turn pro, with all of the NIL money going to so-called amateur athletes these days.

*****

FUTURE CATS LOOK IMPRESSIVE—There are also high school all-star games in abundance, with the granddaddy of all occurring recently. That would be the McDonald’s All-American game held in Houston on March 28.

The game was one of the most competitive in memory, with the East squad making a remarkable second half comeback to defeat the West, 109-106.

Kentucky recruit D.J. Wagner was named co-MVP after leading the East to the victory, scoring all 19 of his points in the second half. Isaiah Collier, who is headed to Southern Cal, was the other co-MVP and scored a game-high 25 points for the West.

Three other future Wildcats—Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard—had their moments in a game that featured more defense than past All-American games.

*****

UNBEATEN PIONEERS WIN TITLE—The Transylvania women’s basketball team capped off a 33-0 season, and brought the Division III championship trophy back to Lexington after defeating Christopher Newport (Va.) in the title game, 57-52.

Senior guard Madison Kellione, who played at Harrison County, led the Pioneers with 17 points and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“The most interesting information comes from children; they tell us all they know and then stop.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“You always get a special kick on opening day no matter how many you go through. You look forward to it like a birthday party when you’re a kid. You think something wonderful is going to happen.”—Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio.