All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _
New York 4 2 .667 2
Toronto 4 3 .571 2½
Baltimore 3 3 .500 3
Boston 3 4 .429 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 3 4 .429 2
Detroit 2 5 .286 3
Kansas City 1 6 .143 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _
Texas 4 2 .667 _
Houston 3 4 .429 1½
Oakland 2 4 .333 2
Seattle 2 5 .286 2½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 6 1 .857 _
Miami 3 4 .429 3
New York 3 4 .429 3
Philadelphia 1 5 .167 4½
Washington 1 6 .143 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 1 .833 _
Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 1
Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1½
Chicago 2 3 .400 2½
St. Louis 2 4 .333 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _
San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½
Arizona 3 4 .429 2
Colorado 3 4 .429 2
San Diego 3 4 .429 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 3
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Garcia 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fujinami 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 16, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 1, Washington 0
Atlanta 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.