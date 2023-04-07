The Mason County Royals have been making waves in the sunshine state.

Having taken on teams from New York, Georgia, Virginia and Ohio, the Royals are showing the rest of the United States how Kentucky plays baseball.

Not only have the Royals been putting in the work on the baseball field, they have taken the opportunity to further their bond as teammates, and as coach Butler calls them, a family.

“This was something that we’ve planned since I got the job last October. I had a goal that I wanted to do this for these guys, a lot of them have had an unusual journey in baseball and their high school careers thus far, especially my seniors. They had a season cut short, and another one that was kind of hit or miss, so they’ve endured a lot, they’ve fought through that adversity and on top of that having outstanding kids, you want to be able to reward kids and be able to do something like this.” said Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

After struggling in their first game against the Mount St. Mary’s Lancers, the Royals took a step back and began to hit it hard, in an effort to start winning games the way they know how to.

Mason County had just traveled three states away, to take on a team they’d never seen before on a field they’d never touched before. Starting out on rocky legs would be normal for any team, but finding stable ground and beginning to come out on top as quickly as the Royals had shows just how well the Royals know the game of baseball, and how much work they’ve put into becoming one of the best teams in the region.

“New fields, big fields. We’re playing on major league sized fields down here, outfielders especially adjusting to playing the depth, as what we did back home on high school sized fields, if you put on in the gap you’re running a long way both as a runner and as a fielder, so adjusting to that I think played a part in our first game.” said coach Butler.

The Royals weren’t down and out by any means on Monday, with pitcher Cam Rosel pitching the first five innings, and maintaining a one run deficit until the last two innings.

“It was a very good baseball game, a 1-0 game heading into the sixth inning. There were just a couple uncharacteristic mistakes and it kinda snowballed from there.” said coach Butler.

After their loss, the Royals strung together two consecutive wins against Lake Oconee Georgia, and Wakefield Virginia.

Despite the unfamiliar atmosphere, the Royals did have one thing going for them that many of there opponents lacked, fans. Maysville natives and people from Mason County who now reside in Florida turned out in droves to support the Royals, and the support really helped the Royals get their nerves under control.

“A lot of family has come down here. The community support that has been here represented, teams that we’re playing don’t have hardly anybody in the stands, and here we’ve got twenty, twenty five people down here with us. Maysville you always hear is the center of the universe, and it’s really dictating that by what we’ve got down here with the support.” said coach Butler.

The game against Lake Oconee could have gone either way, with the Titans jumping ahead of the Royals 1-0 early on. Mason County worked overtime in the field and was able to keep the Titans from scoring another run this game, and slowly but surely scored two runs over the Georgia team two come out with a win.

“We were putting the ball in play, but we were playing a very good team that defensively was very good. Late in the game we pinch hit, Cole Messer had not had a lot of at bats for us in varsity games but he’s been working very hard in the cage and we served him as a pinch hitter, and Cole delivered with a runner on second to tie the game at one apiece, and of course Eli Porter has been what Eli Porter’s always been for me, my staff and our team. He’s been pretty much nails down on the mound and he threw a great game.” said coach Butler.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Royals got their second win of the series against Wakefield Virginia, in a game that started almost identical to the last.

Virginia scored the first run of the night, but Mason County’s defense held them there while their batters drove the score up, beating out Wakefield 5-1.

The Royals will have taken on the Normandy Ohio Invaders late Thursday afternoon in their final game of the trip.

“They’ve got a division one signee that throws in the low 90s, we’re probably gonna face that pitcher today, we’ll have to square him up in order to put it in play and hopefully our bats still have some life in them before we have to get on the plane and head back to Kentucky on Friday.” said coach Butler.

Regardless of the outcome of their games, the Royals will be walking away from Florida with an even tighter bond than they had before. After having spent a week playing the game that they love, alongside the people that they love, the family aspect of the Royals will be nothing but more secure when they step foot back in the bluegrass.

Mason County’s first game back in their home state will be against the Estill County Engineers on the road on Monday in the Kentucky 2A Sectional.