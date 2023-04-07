The Mason County Lady Royals softball team spent their spring break taking on teams from all over the country at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge Tennessee.

The Lady Royals had four games in the volunteer state, their first against the Franklin Monroe Jets from Pitsburg Ohio, followed by a contest against the Elliot County Lady Lions on Tuesday. Wednesday they took on the Our Lady of Mercy Monarchs from Rochester New York, followed by the Warren East Lady Raiders from Bowling Green.

Their first game of the week took place at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, against the Jets, in which they battled hard and pulled ahead in a 3-2 win.

Franklin Monroe pulled ahead with the bottom of the first, with Jocelyn Gray batting in Alea Beatty with a triple hit into deep center field. The Jets led 1-0 over the Lady Royals heading into the top of the second. With both teams best pitchers battling it out from the circle, it is no secret why the games score stayed so low. After an excellent defensive performance from both the fielders and pitchers on both sides in the second inning, Mason County would pull ahead in the top of the third after Jets pitcher Keihl Johnson walked Kylah Turner, and Lady Royals shortstop Kenzie Gulley hammered an inside the park home run into center field, to pull the Lady Royals ahead 2-1.

Mason County would stay on top of the Jets throughout the rest of the game, scoring another run in the top of the fifth to pull ahead 3-1, and the Jets would only go on to score one more run in the bottom of the fifth. After a single from Joanie Hall, and Gray batting her in on a double hit into left field. The Jets brought the game close, trailing behind Mason County 3-2.

Neither team would be able to round the bases again this game, and the Lady Royals took home the win after a pop out and two consecutive strike outs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Lady Royals continued to come out on top in their second and third games of the series.

The Lady Lions pulled ahead of the Lady Royals fast in the top of the first inning, putting up five runs against Mason County with a dominant performance in the batters box, nailing both a triple and a single to bat in runners, and the Lady Royals struggling on the defensive end. With two walks, an error from third baseman Stevie Foley, and a dropped third strike allowing a a steal of home, the Lady Royals were down and needed to work their way back up quickly.

And they did.

Mason County wouldn’t allow the Lady Lions another run until the top of the fourth, all the while they were continuing to drive their own score up. Mason County was down 5-2 heading into the bottom of the second, where they began to explode offensively. By the end of the third inning, Mason County was leading 12-5. The Lady Royals had built up a comfortable lead, but knew they couldn’t relax, having seen Elliot County’s ability to score runs quickly.

The Lady Royals ended their contest against the Lady Lions up 17-9 in the top of the seventh after an explosive and dominant game both offensively and defensively.

Mason County’s game against the Monarchs would look closer to their contest against the Jets than their game against the Lady Lions, with the Lady Royals winning 6-5.

Off of a passed ball, Lady Royals shortstop Kenzie Gulley put up the first run of the game for Mason County in the bottom of the first. The Monarchs would pull ahead of the Lady Royals in the top of the third. After a walk and two singles, the Monarchs had the bases loaded, and scored their first run of the game off of another single from Kirsten Crowley. The Monarchs would go on to pull ahead of Mason County after a ground ball from Kaitlyn Malucci, reaching on an error from shortstop Kenzie Gulley, and a triple slammed into right field from Bella Mitrano, sending the Monarchs ahead of the Lady Royals 5-1.

The Lady Royals would go on the defensive during the rest of the game, slowly bringing up their own score, and allowing the Monarchs not a single other run throughout the rest of the game. After a double and a walk in the bottom of the fifth, Mason County would tie the game off of a ground ball from Reese Hardeman, allowing Kennadi Kirk to score. Hardeman would steal home to pull ahead of the Monarchs 6-5.

The trip south wasn’t a clean sweep for the Lady Royals however.

In their final game of the series, against the Warren East Lady Raiders, the Lady Royals would not be able to score a single run, losing to the Lady Raiders 10-0.

The Lady Raiders would take the lead early, scoring one run over the Lady Royals in the bottom of the first, and would continue to pull further and further ahead of Mason County, all while maintaining control of the game on the defensive end. Mason County would not be able to make a comeback like they had done in games prior, and would lose out to the Lady Raiders in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Mason County will return to the bluegrass, and take on the Boyd County Lady Lions on Monday, a team the Lady Royals traveled to take on, and lost to after the Lady Lions made a huge comeback late in the game. Mason County hopes for a different out come this time around the diamond.