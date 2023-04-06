The Lewis County Lions baseball team headed to Fleming County to take on the Panthers Tuesday night.

The Lions got the game started early, scoring one run in the top of the first inning. Caden Box slammed a pitch into left field and reached first on an error made by Logan Applegate. Box reached third on the same error, and was batted in off of a sacrifice fly from Lewis County catcher Colton Tackett, hit right into the glove of Fleming County right fielder Austin James.

The Fleming County defense was on fire from this point on, getting out the next two batters for Lewis County. Panthers right fielder Austin James shined in the first inning, after the sacrifice fly from Tackett, James caught yet another fly ball hit into right field by Lions pitcher Kyran Ferguson, scoring the second out for Fleming County. Fleming County pitcher Nate Ruark had a fantastic first five innings, and got his first strikeout of the night against Lions first baseman Xavier Prater.

“He’s our go to guy. I trust whole-heartedly in him. I think he’s a great ball player, he’s just gotta believe in himself. If he can believe in himself, and know he can go out there and chuck, get some strikeouts, get some outs and minimize big innings, then we’ll win a lot of ball games.” said Panthers head coach Zach McRoberts.

The Lewis County defense went into this game ready to play, and that showed clear in the bottom of the first. After Preston Cropper got out at first, Fleming County first baseman Tyler Miller crushed a ball directly into the glove of Lewis County shortstop Reis Bentley, who delivered the ball to second baseman Hunter Bivens for the double play.

The Lions ended the first inning up 1-0, and were playing competitively early on in the game.

Lewis County got another run over the Panthers in the top of the second, with two outs down and two runners on, the Lions third baseman Andrew Collins made it home on a passed ball, sliding in to score the Lions second run of the game. Ruark would end the top of the second striking out Lewis County right fielder Braxton Egbert.

Coming off of a 12-2 win against the Paris Greyhounds, the Panthers were looking to string together back to back wins, and pulled far ahead of the Lions in the second inning.

“I felt like we let one slip away. We kinda lolled through those middle innings after we booted it around early on, and just never battled back. Fleming County did a great job, they executed, played small ball and kinda punched us in the mouth. They got a lead and we just never fought back until the later innings and then it’s too little too late.” said Lions head coach, Sammy Holder.

Fleming County put up five runs in the bottom of the second. With only one out down and the bases loaded, Brady Faris scored on an error from first baseman Xavier Prater, advancing Austen Robertson to third. Zach Fryman reached first on an error from Collins, and sent Austen Robertson home to score the Panthers’ second run of the inning.

With Austin James on third, and courtesy runner Chase Grannis on first, Ruark slammed a fly ball into center field, reaching second base and sending home both runners for the Panthers. Fleming County now led 4-2, with a runner on and only one out. Preston Cropper would go on to bat in the fifth run for the Panthers this inning.

The Panthers now led 5-2, and would continue to build their lead over the course of the third and fourth innings, leading 8-2 all the way up until the top of the sixth inning.

The Lions were down, and struggled to contain the Panthers offense for multiple innings, but finally started to make up some ground late in the game, after Fleming County star pitcher Nate Ruark began to slip.

“He got a little tired, I think he let the previous at bat where he struck out affect him in the mound, I told him not to let that affect you but mentally he wasn’t there, the adrenaline rush was kinda down, he was getting tired and i needed to get a fresh arm in there.” said coach McRoberts.

The Lions battled back in the top of the sixth, After two singles and a walk from Ruark, the bases were loaded with no outs. Ruark went on to walk another batter, and was pulled from the mound. Senior Austen Robertson was put in to pitch, and walked in another run for the Lions. After a strike out, Robertson was replaced on the mound, and junior Brady Faris was put in to pitch. Faris struck out the next two batters for Lewis County, ending the top half of the inning.

The Lions defense worked hard in the bottom of the sixth, allowing the Panthers no runs, and then took to the batters box to continue their comeback.

“Our approach changed a little bit. We got Ruark out of the game, got his pitch count up and we started seeing pitches and hitting the ball the other way and that’s what it takes.” said coach Holder.

The lions made up two more runs in the top of the seventh, and looked like they were about to tie it up. With two runners on and two outs down, Lester Doyle was on the mound, and had to end the inning quick to keep the game in their favor. Lewis County left fielder Braedyn McGlone hit a ground ball to Hoss Morgan, who fired it into Tyler Millers glove, grounding out McGlone at first base, ending the inning, and winning the game for Fleming County.

The Lions will host the Paris Greyhounds Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Panthers will head to West Carter Friday night to take on the Comets.

PANTHERS 8, LIONS 6

2B (LC) Tackett, Ferguson (FC) Ruark

R (LC) Box 2, Tackett, Ferguson, Collins, Roberts (FC) Morgan, Cropper, Doyle, Faris, Robertson, James, Applegate, Grannis

RBI (LC) Tackett, Ferguson 2, Bentley (FC) Cropper, Miller, Doyle, Robertson, Fryman, Ruark 2

RECORDS- Lions: 5-5, Panthers: 4-8