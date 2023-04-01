The Fleming County Panthers hosted the Estill County Engineers Thursday night in the Kentucky 2A sectional.

The Engineers’ bats were on fire Thursday, with Tyler Brewer nailing a triple into center field in the first at bat of the night. Brewer would be sent home to score immediately after, following a single from pitcher Thomas Forehand. The Panthers fielders were working hard in an attempt to keep Estill County from continuing to score, and got the first two outs of the inning off of a double play. Braeden Waddle would get out advancing to second, and Hoss Morgan would fire the ball into the glove of first baseman Tyler Miller for the out at first base.

Fleming County pitcher Nate Ruark would strike out the next batter to end the top half of the inning.

Not only were Estill County’s bats on fire, the fielders were playing just as well. with a pop out to shortstop Ethan Henry and a fly out to left fielder Jax Niece, striking down the first two outs of the inning, all it took was a strikeout from pitcher Thomas Forehand to end the first inning. Despite Hoss Morgan’s best attempts to round the bases, he would be left waiting at third before the Panthers would be able to drive him home for the run.

“That’s probably the best game we’ve had all year. As far as the whole, as far as pitching, defense and hitting. I think we ended up with fifteen hits. We started off rough we played Catholic, Dunbar and Whitley right off the bat and kinda threw them to the fire.” said Engineers head coach, Brian Crowe.

With multiple errors allowing the Engineers to advance, and Estill County hammering balls deep into the outfield, the Panthers were really struggling both offensively and defensively Thursday night. By the end of the third inning, Estill County was leading 3-0. The Engineers scored their second and third runs off of a home run from pitcher Forehand, after a triple from Tyler Brewer. The Panthers would give up two more singles in the top of the third, but would be able to get two strikeouts and a ground out at first before the Engineers would be able to make it home for their fourth run.

“We’ve got to hit it, catch it and throw it all together. I had a coach back in my day that said if you can hit it, catch it and throw it, you’ll be fine, but we’re not there yet. We do one out of three things right, or two out of three things right, but we’re not three out of three yet. We’ve got some good athletes and some guys that want to play, and I’m trying to figure out who it’s gonna be.” said Panthers head coach, Zach McRoberts.

Both teams continued to battle it out as the game went on, with Estill County gradually pulling further and further ahead. With two consecutive triples in the top of the fourth, and a single hit by Forehand, Estill county made two more runs this inning, to lead over the Panthers 5-0.

“You just have to tip your hat to Estill County, right. We tried to put some guys in motion, they shut it down real quick. We did some bunting stuff, some hit and runs like we usually do, and they just shut it down. They played really good.” said coach McRoberts.

Neither team would be able to make any runs in the fifth inning, with both teams fielders doing everything they could to prevent each other from scoring. Engineers first baseman Jeremiah Stephens would get out at first on a dropped third strike, shortstop Ethan Henry would fly out in left field, and Fleming County pitcher Nate Ruark would strikeout Hayden Woolery to end the top half of the inning.

Similarly, the Engineers would ground out the Panthers first two batters of the inning the same way, with third baseman Kenny Rose firing the ball into Stephens glove to snag them out at first. Forehand would then go on to strike out Hoss Morgan, ending the inning.

Estill County would continue to pull away, while Fleming County continued to remain at zero. The Engineers would go on to score another run in the top of the sixth, ending the inning 6-0 over the panthers, and four runs in the top of the seventh, ending the first half of the inning up 10-0.

It would be the bottom of the seventh before the panthers would score their first run of the night. Estill County pitcher Forehand would walk two batters, and Lester Doyle would hit a single into right field, loading the bases. Preston Cropper would then go on to ground out at first, sending Austin James home to score. With two outs down, first baseman Tyler Miller took to the batters box, hopping to bat in another run for the Panthers, but would ground out at first, ending the game.

Estill County won out over the Panthers 10-1 in a long and grueling game. The Panther’s fielders did everything they could to get a leg up over the Engineers, but were unable to make anything work Thursday night.

“When you give up three triples and a home run, what can you do? You just have to tip your cap to Estill County, they hit the ball well one through nine. I thought we had a good advantage from five to seven to eight to nine, in their batting lineup, but they had good quality at bats and just beat us at our own game.” said coach McRoberts.

The Panthers will host the Paris Greyhounds on Monday, and are hoping to get in as much practice time as possible between now and then.

ENGINEERS 10, PANTHERS 1

3B (EC) Brewer 3, Woolery, Hix

HR (EC) Forehand

R (EC) Brewer 3, Forehand, Stephens , Woolery, Hix 3, Mills (FC) James

RBI (EC) Brewer, Forehand 5, Williams (FC) Cropper

RECORDS- Engineers 3-4 Panthers: 2-8