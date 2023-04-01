Happy April Fools’ Day, everybody!

According to history.com, April 1 has been celebrated for several centuries by different cultures.

The origins of the day are debatable, but speculation is that it dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar, which said the new year began with the spring equinox around April 1, to the Gregorian calendar.

People who were slow to get the news or failed to recognize that the start of the year had moved to January 1 became the butt of jokes, and were called April fools.

The dictionary defines the noun of the word fool as a person who acts unwisely or imprudently, while the verb definition of fool is to trick or deceive someone.

I can certainly relate, and I’m about to prove it once again.

This foolish guy is going to attempt to make Final Four and MLB predictions, despite past prognosticating misfires.

*****

WHO WOULDA THUNK IT?—Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, Connecticut, Miami.

Yep, believe it or not, those are the teams gathered in Houston to determine the 2023 national champions.

The opener features one of the most improbable matchups in the history of the Final Four, with the 9th-seeded Owls taking on the 5th-seeded Aztecs \this evening.

Pulling for FAU for a couple of reasons:

Jonathan Fraysure, a friend and former co-worker at the Ledger Independent, where he was the sports editor from 2005-2007,

is the Media Relations Assistant Director at the Boca Raton school.

Secondly, I’d love to see the biggest underdog still standing overcome the odds and emerge with the big trophy on Monday night.

The Owls have their work cut out, taking on a physical, defensive-minded San Diego State squad.

But if FAU shoots well from behind the 3-point arc, they have a good chance of pulling off another upset as the Owls attempt to become the lowest seed to ever win the championship.

Another key factor will be Florida Atlantic’s ability to rebound with the taller Aztecs, but they have shown to be up to similar challenges against bigger foes in the tourney.

In the nightcap, the Huskies and the Hurricanes will tangle in what should be a thriller.

Both teams have been playing superb basketball during the past several weeks, and both teams have been getting outstanding guard play along the way.

UConn, the highest seeded team remaining (4th) has looked unbeatable during its run through the tournament, outscoring its opponents by more than 22 points per game.

5th-seeded Miami, led by their charismatic 73-year-old head coach, Jim Larranaga, is known for its penchant to erase deficits after dispatching Texas in the Midwest Regional final.

Again, I’m going with the underdog and an all-Florida title game on Monday, despite what the experts and oddsmakers are saying.

Admittedly, I’m making this pick with my heart as much as my head, but it says here that the Owls hold off the ‘Canes for the

win to cap off the wildest, most unpredictable March Madness in history.

*****

HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL—Thursday signaled the beginning of another MLB season, and as always, no city in America celebrates the opener like my hometown.

The day is basically a holiday in Cincinnati, with a parade and pregame festivities that draw huge crowds into the downtown area.

Many questions remain when it comes to just how successful the Reds will be on the field, with most experts saying the team’s fans will be in for another long season.

The Reds are attempting to become a team that will be aggressive on the base paths and steal more bases, if spring training was any indication.

They really don’t have any choice, since there are no real power hitters capable of bashing 35 or more long balls in the lineup. The team plays its home games in one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in baseball, but don’t look for this Reds team to be hitting too many balls over the fence.

The hope is that Spencer Steer, Wil Myers, Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson can each provide some power to a lineup that desperately needs some pop.

However, none of the quartet is likely to hit more than 20-25 home runs and none of them hit from the left side of the plate, which is something the Reds sorely need, a power-hitting left handed bat.

The club has three promising young pitchers in Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft to lead the rotation, but after that trio, who knows what they’ll get.

Look for the Reds to have a better record than last year’s

62-100 campaign, which isn’t saying a lot.

The team needs to avoid last year’s historically horrendous start to the season to keep fans interested, and not dig themselves such a huge hole before June rolls around.

My most optimistic take is that the Reds surprise a few folks and go 75-87, if the team doesn’t get slammed with injuries to key players, and a few of their many question marks get answered in a positive way.

If the Redlegs can pull that off, they’ll at least be showing some progress while their young prospects develop.

The sooner we see Elly De La Cruz get his shot at proving himself in the bigs, the better. From all indications, the rangy shortstop is a superstar in the making.

*****

MLB PREDICTIONS—Okay, now it’s time to really get foolish.

Picking the division winners, Wild Card teams and eventual World Series participants is just something sports writers do this time of year, so here goes:

In the National League, the division winners look to be the Atlanta Braves in the East, the St. Louis Cardinals in the Central, and the San Diego Padres in the West.

The Wild Card teams in the NL will be the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The American League again looks to be the stronger of the two leagues, and my division winners include the Toronto Blue Jays

in the East, the Cleveland Guardians in the Central, and the Houston Astros in the West.

Wild Card participants will be the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners.

In the NLCS, I’m taking the Braves to get past the Padres, and in the ALCS the Blue Jays will edge out the Mariners

In the World Series, the Blue Jays beat the Braves in seven games.

We’ll revisit this in October to see just how foolish I was.

*****

SHARKS COMPLETE PERFECT SEASON—Florida and Florida State may have had disappointing seasons, but the Sunshine State still has plenty to brag about in the college basketball world.

In addition to having a pair of teams in the Final Four, the Division II champions hail from the state as well.

Nova Southeastern University, located in Fort Lauderdale, finished with a 36-0 record and won the D-II championship last week after outscoring West Liberty State 111-101.

The Sharks averaged more than 100 points per game and captured its first national title, scoring the most points in any NCAA championship game in history.

*****

MLS CONTENDERS—FC Cincinnati, which struggled in its first couple of seasons as a member of Major League Soccer, is enjoying an excellent start to the season.

Going into Saturday’s home match against Miami, FCC sports a 3-0-2 mark, good for second place in the Eastern Division.

The team opened the season with a 2-1 win over Houston

Dynamo FC on Feb. 25 in front of a sellout crowd of 25,513 on a

frigid night at TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati hosts a pair of other contenders in their next two

matches, with Miami in town tonight and Philadelphia

on April 8, with both matches beginning at 7:30.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“April 1. This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other 364.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“For many in baseball September is a month of stark contrast with April, when everyone had dared to hope. If baseball is a lot like life, as pundits declare, it is because life is more about losing than winning.”—Baseball historian John Thorn.