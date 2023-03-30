Mason County senior pitcher Cameron Rosel has committed to Kentucky Christian University to play baseball for the Knights.

Mason County high school held a signing event in the library honoring Cameron and his achievements, with speeches from his coaches and teachers.

“When I talk to college coaches, the first thing they ask me is what kind of kid he is, what kind of teammate he is, what kind of work ethic he has and is he able to accept his role, and this young man sitting before you checks all those boxes.” said Royals head coach Jason Butler.

Rosel has been playing baseball throughout his entire high school career, and long before. Having taken consistent pitching lessons, playing on summer teams and a constant member of the Royals baseball rotation, Rosel’s already impressive natural talent in the game of baseball has dramatically improved throughout the course of his time with Mason County.

Rosel commented on what the event meant to him, having his family and friends in attendance showing their support.

“It means a lot to me, all these people coming out and supporting me today it shows that they really care about what I’m doing and it shows a lot.” said Rosel.

So far this season for the Royals, he has pitched in three of Mason County’s six games played so far with eleven total innings, having only given up nine hits, five runs and eight walks. Rosel has struck out 15 batters and has a 1.91 ERA.

With just six games under the Royals belts, Rosel and the team are off to a very strong start. Mason County is off to a fantastic 5-1 start to their season, and with Rosel and Landon Scilley on the mound, it’s no question as to why.

“It’s a smaller college, it’s not going to be that big of a college, they have my area of study which is really important and I met the coaching staff when I went on my visit and I just thought it was a really good fit.” said Rosel

Rosel will head to KCU this August to move in with fellow commit, current teammate and future roommate Westin Messer. Entering as a freshman athlete, Rosel is excited to get to play baseball at a higher level, and compete in a faster paced, more intense environment. He has chosen to major in business management, and is looking forward to furthering both his education and athletic career with the KCU Knights.

“I want to thank God for giving me this blessing, and the opportunity to get to play at the next level, and my friends and family for supporting me.”