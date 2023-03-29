The Bracken County Polar Bears headed to Allen Field to take on the Augusta Panthers on Monday.

Augusta took the field first, with an excellent defensive game during the top of the first inning. The first out of the inning was a caught fly ball from Thomas Rudd hit to center field, followed by a ground out at first from Ross Lucas. Where Augusta’s defense really started to shine was the third out of the inning however, after pitcher Will Kelsch picked off Ben Cropper at second base to end the top half of the inning.

“Well we mowed through most of the first three of their lineup. We had a great first inning, that just shows you how quick baseball is.” said Panthers head coach Robin W. Kelsch, II.

The Polar Bears were not going to let Augusta dictate the game however.

Bracken County Pitcher Ross Lucas was on fire Monday night, and threw a dominating no-hitter. After striking out Nicholas Mains for the first out of the inning, and walking Grayson Miller, Lucas and the Polar Bears fielders began to work overtime. Lucas picked off Miller at first base, and Rudd snagged the ball out of the air to end the inning after a pop up from Augusta short stop Noland Young.

“He came in and shot them down from the get go. He threw a no hitter with one walk, and turned around and picked him off, Ross is one of our studs, and to come down here and not even give them a chance is what we expect from him.” said said Polar Bears head coach, Rob Krift.

Bracken County exploded in the top of the second inning, scoring 11 runs to pull well ahead of the Panthers.

“Our bats have come a long way in the last couple years. We were in a lot of games last year and we struggled to score runs and we emphasized the last two years hitting. We hit and we hit and hit all year, and its finally starting to pay off on us, especially our top five, they’re really seeing the ball right now. I’m really proud of all the work that they’ve put in, and it’s paying off for them.” said coach Krift.

The Polar Bears scoring in the second inning came largely from two home runs, the first scored by Lucas to bring in Caleb Sutton and Rudd to bring the Polar bears score up to 7-0. Immediately after Lucas’ homer, Josh Hamilton slammed another one deep into centerfield, way beyond the fence to score the Polar Bears’ eighth run of the inning. The ninth and tenth runs of the inning would be scored on an error from catcher Nicholas Mains, with Hank Krift stealing home, and Colin Combess advancing to third. Combess would also score on the error, after Mains tried to pick him off at third, with third baseman Keeton Bach missing the catch. Maddox Hesler would score Bracken County’s eleventh and final run this inning after a line drive to center field hit by Sutton.

The Panthers would take to the batters box after the third out of the inning was caught by left fielder Mike Sandlin. On the mound, Lucas would continue to pitch with expert proficiency, striking out all three batters in the lineup. Augusta’s batting has been in the works this season, due to the loss of multiple star players. The Panthers are in the process of rebuilding their team, and have the potential to be as great as they were last season, they just need to take the time to get there.

“I’ve said it before, we’re working to get to what Mason and Bracken got, hats off to them they play baseball, some of them kids play all year round. We were one or two plays from beating them in the district last year and I firmly think that it’ll be a different ball game when the time comes. We don’t hit the ball, that’s something we need to work on. We’re hitting the pitching machine, we’re soft pitching, hitting off the tee all the things you’re supposed to do it’s just a matter of timing.: said coach Kelsch.

The Augusta defense woke back up in the third inning, and was able to hold the Polar Bears off, only allowing one run this inning. Bracken County pitcher Ross Lucas scored off of a sacrifice fly hit by Krift to bring the Polar Bears lead up 13-0.

Despite their defense going to work, the Panthers were still unable to pull the game out from under themselves, with Lucas firing pitches in the stike zone with intense proficiency. The bottom of the third would be a repeat of the second for the Panthers, with Lucas getting three strikeouts in a row.

Bracken County would take off yet again in the top of the fourth, putting up eight more runs to bring their score up 20-0 heading into the bottom of the inning. Their pitcher still on fire, the Polar Bears would get three more strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth to end the game on the run rule.

The Polar Bears won out against the Panthers 20-0 in just four innings, an outcome both coaches seemed to expect.

“They’re a good hitting baseball team and we knew that so like I said, all I can say is hats off to them. They work hard and do a good job, but we work hard and we’ll get better.” said coach Kelsch.

“It feels good to come down here and take care of business, that’s what we were hoping to do. We’ve been seeing a lot of faster pitching the last three games so we kinda had to back it off because we knew the pitching wasn’t going to be as fast. The first inning showed that, we kinda struggled and then once we settled in we started hitting the ball.” said coach Krift.

Bracken County will host Manchester Ohio tonight at 6 p.m. and will try to continue their four game win streak.

Augusta will head to Nicholas County to take on the Blue Jackets tonight at 6 p.m. in the Gary Huhn Tournament.

POLAR BEARS 20, PANTHERS 0

2B (BC) Krift, Hesler 2.

HR (BC) Hamilton, Lucas, Combess.

R (BC) Rudd 2, Lucas 3, Hamilton, Krift 3, Combess 3, Hesler 3, Thompason 2, Sutton 2.

RBI (BC) Rudd 2, Lucas 4, Hamilton 4, Krift 2, Combess 2, Tarter.

RECORDS Polar Bears: 4-0, Panthers: 1-3.