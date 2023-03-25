The Saint Patrick Lady Saints took on the Augusta Lady Panthers on the road Thursday evening.

The Lady Saints were in control of the game from the very start, holding off the Lady Panthers in the top of the first, only allowing Augusta one run the entire game. With their starting pitcher out due to injury, the Lady Panthers were struggling more than they’d like to on the mound. After numerous walks and wild pitches, the Lady Saints were put in the position to score several times throughout the three inning game.

“We needed a win. I hate to do it that way, but I didn’t have any players to put in. I get a pretty bad beating most of the time” said Lady Saints head coach, Ronnie Clos.

“That’s the first time Mikinlee’s ever pitched. we’re missing a few, Reagan got hurt last night, she did play but she usually pitches. We tried some new stuff, but we’ve got St. Pat three times so we’ll just see how it goes from there.” said Lady Panthers head coach, Josh Tackett

The Lady Saints were crushing the balls that were thrown into the strike zone well into the outfield, and batting in runs left and right. St. Pat lead 8-1 heading into the top of the second, and were eager to continue to build their lead.

The second inning went just as well for the Lady Panthers as the first, St. Pat’s pitcher Makenna Roush delivering consistent, powerful strikes. The Lady Panthers were able to make it to the bases, but weren’t able to make it home again at any point during the game. The Lady Saint’s fielders were doing a phenomenal job at picking off runners on the baseline, and preventing them from running in the first place. Between Roush’s consistent strikeouts, and the fielders catching ability, it was no wonder St. Pat ran away with this game.

“We struggled with hitting, we’ve gotta work on that. We’ve got six players that have never played before, and I lost five seniors last year that had played a lot. It’s coming.” said coach Tackett.

The Lady Panthers did their best at the plate, but with so many new faces on the roster, they haven’t seen as much action as the Lady Saints. St. Pat’s lineup is loaded with upperclassmen, which gives them an edge over younger, less experienced teams. Coach Tackett said that playing games and seeing how different players play the game will get his team on track to winning soon.

“We’ll go back to hitting like we have been, work up some of these ones who haven’t seen many plate appearances. Some of them are seeing pitchers for the first time. We go to Newport and the pitcher throws it one way, and then Makenna does what she does, so they’re seeing different ones so it’ll get better I think.” said coach Tackett.

While St. Pat and Augusta’s rosters are vastly different in terms of age range, the two teams are just as similar as they are unalike.

Both schools are very small, and it’s hard to keep a small school’s team together. Often times, teams like Augusta have to rely on their younger team members to be able to continue their program. In St. Pat’s case, they have been relying on younger teammates for a long time, and those who have played and stuck with the game have seen hours of game play and countless pitchers. These seasoned vets are what has helped St. Pat stay on top of similarly sized teams in the area, and the work the put in is noteworthy.

“We’ve been in a lot of games lately, getting more swings in and practicing a whole lot. We did pretty good tonight, our pitcher did well, Makenna did well.” said coach Clos.

The Lady Saints stayed well ahead of the Lady Panthers the entire game, winning 18-1 in the third inning. A crushing home run from Makenna Roush brought in four runs for the Lady Saints, bringing their score up to 18. This would be St. Pat’s second win of the season after two consecutive losses. The Lady Saints walked off the field with their heads high, and are going to be hitting the field as soon as the weather allows them to to prepare for their next games against Paris and Bellevue.

Weather permitting, the Lady Saints next game will be Monday night against the Paris Ladyhounds at Wald Park. Paris has a reputation for being a tough team to beat, and if the Lady Saints want to come out on top, they will need to put every ounce of effort they have into the contest.

The Lady Panthers next game will be at home against the Newport Ladycats, the only team the Lady Panthers have beaten so far this season. Augusta’s main challenge is getting their newer, younger players familiar with the game. Once they develop confidence in their ability, the Lady Panthers will start winning more and more.

RECORDS – St. Pat: 2-4, Augusta: 1-3