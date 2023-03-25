It is apparent that several changes are necessary if the

Kentucky basketball program hopes to regain its prominence as one of the elite programs in college basketball.

The offense that head coach John Calipari stubbornly clings to is not an efficient one. Tossing the ball into the post and shooting too many long 2-pointers are not conducive to sustained success on the offensive end.

The Cats also have a tendency to slow down the offense if they get a lead, usually resulting in the opponent making a comeback. They need to keep their collective foot on the gas when they get the opportunity, but this year’s team had a difficult time doing that.

It was a strange season; you never really knew how they would play in a particular game, and there was talk that the team chemistry was less than desirable. Injuries were also a factor and the Cats never gelled the way everyone thought they would in the preseason.

It seems that throwing the ball into the post to Oscar Tshiebwe was their main offensive play the past couple of seasons, and teams were more and more ready for it. Yes, he’s a great rebounder and a good offensive player, but ultimately, the Cats’ inability to hit open outside shots did them in.

Tshiebwe also proved to be a defensive liability, especially against an effective pick and roll.

Many observers, including other coaches, have hinted that the game has passed Calipari by, and they have a point.

He is a Hall of Fame coach, and when he arrived at UK, he made a huge splash right off the bat. His success at finding the best talent and getting them to play as a team was admirable.

What Calipari and the Cats accomplished in his first three years at the helm is nothing short of remarkable. Kentucky went to the Elite 8 in his first year, the Final Four in year two, and won the national championship he next season. His record was a glittering 102-14, somewhat spoiling the rabid fan base.

In recent years however, Coach Cal seemingly has lost his motivational touch, and his refusal to change his offense is an ongoing issue. He’s never fully embraced utilizing the 3-point shot, the team is stagnant in the half court sets, and oftentimes his lineup choices are head scratching.

On the defensive end, the team needs to be more disruptive, use some traps, and press on occasion in an effort to create turnovers. That could lead to some easy buckets on the offensive end, thereby increasing their offensive efficiency numbers.

Kentucky, which has always played solid defense in the half court, was less than mediocre this season, finishing an abysmal 103rd in the country in the defensive efficiency rankings.

Calipari also does not adapt well in game situations, make necessary adjustments at the half or at crunch time, while opposing coaches continue to get the better of him.

It has often been said that Calipari is an excellent recruiter, but his in-game approach is lacking. Based on recent results, it is difficult to argue with that assessment.

In the past several seasons, his recruiting also raises question marks. Calipari has not been getting the best of the best, like he did when he first arrived at Kentucky.

It shows on the court, where other programs in the SEC and elsewhere have caught up or bypassed UK in terms of talent.

The Wildcats have a 57-36 record over the last three seasons, which may be OK at some schools, but it’s a long way from acceptable at a program that Calipari himself as defined as the gold standard.

We have heard repeatedly how next year’s class will be the one to return the program to where it was before its recent struggles, such as the 9-16 season and early exits in the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.

Calipari better hope that’s true, but we’ve heard this story before. On paper, it’s a talented bunch, but how well they play together and mesh with the returning players will define whether or not the team makes great strides.

Kentucky fans are looking forward to at least a much better passing team that this year’s team, which never really clicked on a consistent basis. They ranked a lackluster 37th in the nation in offensive efficiency.

When you look at all the talent that has come through Lexington (and thrived in the NBA), the results in recent years have been far less than what UK fans have come to expect.

Coach Cal isn’t going anywhere unless he makes that decision, but he needs to adapt better than he has in the past few seasons for the program to get back to where it was.

The college basketball landscape is quickly changing, with the transfer portal and NIL; even more importantly, the game on the court is evolving as well.

How well Calipari and his staff adjust to the changes in a positive way will be critical to the future success of the program.

*****

BULLY BALL TAKING OVER—While watching a lot of college basketball this season and numerous March Madness matchups last week, the physicality of the game is becoming more and more noticeable.

After listening to the comments made by the studio hosts following Tennessee’s win over Duke, you would’ve surmised that the Volunteers invented what has become known as “bully ball.”

Their point was that the main reason Tennessee won the game was because of the Vols’ ability to push the younger Blue Devils around by being more physical and intimidating.

True enough, but is that really what fans are clamoring to see?

Tennessee has gained the reputation for being a team that will do whatever it takes to keep its opponents off the boards, especially 7-foot-1 senior center Uros Plavsic.

Plavsic mixed it up with Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in the paint a couple of times this season, and it seems the best aspect of his game is fouling. He is an instigator, and admittedly, it appeared to be an effective way of getting into Oscar’s head, causing him to retaliate at times, which is exactly what Tennessee wanted.

Plavsic’s game reminds me of a role player on the Boston Celtics during their heyday, when they dominated the NBA.

Jim Loscutoff was known as one of the best “hatchet men” in the league; he would come off the bench and essentially be an intimidating presence, and he was never shy when it came to moving bodies in the paint, even if it meant picking up a few fouls.

After watching numerous games last week, I cannot remember seeing so many players hitting the deck, either from collisions, flopping to the floor trying to draw a charge, and other times, by being shoved or pushed.

At the risk of dating myself too much, I recall the game being one of finesse; it is turning into an attempt to survive without incurring bodily harm.

I realize we’re never going to go back in time to where teams would score 85 or 90 points on a regular basis, but to me anyway, it’s a lot more fun to watch teams get up and down the court, execute effectively offensively, and actually score points.

Many games are simply not aesthetically pleasing for fans to watch.

Parades to the foul line, players battling in the post, officials constantly going to the monitor to look for flagrant fouls, and games dragging on is not my idea of an enjoyable experience.

Officials are certainly put into an unenviable position trying to control the action on the court.

Post players are constantly leaning on each other, defenders are grabbing and hand checking, and the battles in the lane resemble wrestling matches.

When to blow the whistle and when not to make a call has to be a continuous challenge for even the best officials.

Just when do you call a foul, or when do you let them play, even if it is an obvious violation on someone getting too physical?

Something also needs to be done about the block/charge conundrum. I don’t claim to be intelligent enough on precisely how to solve the issue.

Apparently, the interpretation of the rule is entirely up to whomever is calling the game.

I sympathize with referees who are saddled with the burden of making an instantaneous, judgment call when the players are much bigger, stronger, and quicker than players of the past.

*****

CONGRATULATIONS—Lewis County point guard Liv Campbell will continue her academic and basketball career at Wittenburg University in Springfield, Ohio in the fall.

Campbell averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the 22-10 Lady Lions during her senior campaign. She shot 35.6 percent from the floor and made 77.5 percent of her free throws.

Campbell will be joining a Tigers team that finished with a 21-5 record, led by first-year head coach Melissa Kolbe. Former George Rogers Clark standout Lexxus Graham is an assistant coach at Wittenburg, an NCAA Division III program that competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

*****

REDS HAVE HELP ON THE WAY—In 2024 or 2025 perhaps.

In the early spring training games, the Cincinnati Reds have shown they have more than a few outstanding prospects, most of which aren’t quite ready for prime time.

While it remains true that sometimes prospects turn out to be suspects, the Reds do have hope for a brighter future.

Here’s hoping they can follow the example set by the Cleveland Guardians, who were picked by most to finish in last place in the AL Central a year ago, but instead easily won the division with a 92-70 record.

There remains a substantial difference between the Guardians and the Reds however, especially on the mound. Cleveland boasts an outstanding bullpen to go with its excellent starting staff, while the Reds, well, not so much.

Cincinnati is banking on three young starters—Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft—with a world of potential, but the other two starters and the bullpen depth remain a mystery.

The Guardians also have a much better everyday lineup than the Reds, led by superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez, while the Reds don’t have any superstars and very little power in their lineup.

Another advantage Cleveland enjoys over Cincinnati is manager Terry Francona, one of the best in the game.

The immediate problem for the Reds front office is keeping their waning fan base interested, while the young talent develops.

The ticket office is attempting a few new wrinkles, but as everyone knows, fans are drawn to winning teams, and the Reds are still a long way off from contending for any titles.

Fans have gone from being upset at the ownership group to being downright angry, but what is even more worrisome is keeping the fan base from becoming apathetic.

*****

MAKING THE WRONG PICKS—It didn’t take long to see my NCAA tournament bracket shattered last week; I picked just half of the Sweet 16 correctly, and completely whiffed on the four teams advancing in the East Region.

Two of my picks to make the Final Four (Gonzaga and Texas) are still alive though, so I suppose that’s something at least. Personally, by the time this is in the paper on Saturday, I’m hoping Texas will have been eliminated late Friday night by my hometown team, the Xavier Musketeers, but that’s going to be a huge challenge.

Gonzaga had to survive a determined TCU squad to advance to the Sweet 16, and they were slated to meet UCLA on Thursday night, after this column was submitted.

I did have much better success at predicting the Kentucky Boys’ Sweet 16, where I correctly guessed the semifinal teams and the eventual state champions, Warren Central.

*****

MARK TWAIN QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“The human race has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter.”

*****

SPORTS QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“More than any other American sport, baseball creates the magnetic, addictive illusion that it can almost be understood.”—Thomas Boswell, the author of several outstanding

baseball books.