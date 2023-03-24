The Bracken County Lady Bears softball team took on the Bourbon County Lady Colonels Wednesday night.

The Lady Bears started the game strong, with an excellent pitching performance from junior Ella Johnson, striking out the first three batters in just nine pitches. The Lady Bears would then take the plate, and fight a tough battle against the Lady Colonels pitcher, Emma Dahlstom. Bracken County senior Maddie Johnson would be caught out at first, and the Lady Colonels would get two more strikeouts to end the first inning.

The first points of the game would be claimed by Bourbon County junior Katie Witt, and sophomore Kendall Fowler. Witt would make it to second on a double hit into the outfield, and sophomore Abby Hays would bat them both in after getting out at first. The Colonels led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second.

“Our bats are really slow right now. We’re not catching up to anything, we faced some good pitching last night, faced a girl in the strike zone tonight, our bats aren’t catching up. We’re gonna catch up, we just gotta trust it.” said Lady Bears head coach, Tony Green.

Coach Green recognizes his team’s struggle at the plate, and had them out on the field early Wednesday afternoon to practice their swinging. The Lady Bears struck out 13 times Wednesday night, and need to get their swing speed up. Although they have won two of their four games so far, the Lady Bears still have a lot to teach their younger players, and are still working on perfecting certain areas of the game.

The third inning would be a great one offensively for Bourbon County. Junior Kaydance Durrum would be walked to first after ball four on a full count, and would advance to second after a single from sophomore Emma Dahlstrom. An error at third base would send SEXTON to first, and Witt would be hit in the foot by a pitch, and Durrum would make it home to bring the score up 3-0.

Bracken County came out swinging in the bottom of the third, in an effort to make up their lost runs. K. Johnson and M. Johnson would both get out at first, K. Johnson would ground out, and M. Johnson would hit a pop fly into the outfield, caught by Addison Puckett. Ella Johnson would be walked to first, but the Lady Colonels struck out Lippert before the Lady Bears were able to make any headway.

The fourth and fifth innings would be excellent defensively for both teams, neither giving up any runs. Bracken County would strike out two batters, and ground out Kayley Herrington in the top of the fourth, moving the game along, and heading to the plate. Their time playing offense would be short lived however, with Bourbon County’s pitcher striking out all three batters. The fifth inning went very similarly to the fourth, with Bracken County grounding out two batters at first, and striking out the third. K. Johnson would pop out, and M. Johnson and Tarter would both strike out, sending the game into the sixth inning.

“We had about three bounces that went against us. Ella’s gonna give you what she’s gonna give you out there, but when them bounces come against us we’ve got to over come the plate to help ourselves and help our pitcher.” said coach Green.

The Lady Colonels would score one more run in the sixth to bring their lead up 4-0, and would continue to hold off the Lady Bears defensively. Bracken County would be unable to score the entire game, either getting caught out at first, or striking out consistently. The Lady Bears weren’t able to stay in the offensive position long enough to score, and were unable to get runners in position to score at any point during the game.

This wasn’t due to a lack of trying however.

Bracken County was swinging for the fences every at bat they had. Despite coach Green noting their slow bat speed, when the Lady Bears were batting, they were trying their absolute hardest to pull the game out in their favor at every opportunity. Although they were struggling most above the plate, the Lady Bears lost the game on the defensive end.

Bracken County had numerous errors Wednesday night, which allowed runners to advance. These errors allowed the Lady Colonels to Bat runs in, and caused Bourbon County to pull ahead out of reach of the Lady Bears.

Bracken County’s next game will be against the Conner Lady Cougars Saturday, March 25 at home. The Lady Bears are going to have to continue to put the work in if they want to turn the tide of this season in their favor.

BOURBON COUNTY 4, BRACKEN COUNTY 0

2B (BoC) Witt,

R (BoC) Durrum, Witt 2, Fowler

RBI (BoC) Hays 2

RECORDS: Bourbon County: 3-1, Bracken County: 2-2