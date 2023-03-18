The Robertson County Lady Devils kicked off their softball season with a double header against the Harrison County Fillies Thursday evening.

The Lady Devils couldn’t make it past three innings in either game, with the Fillies pulling ahead by 15 runs early on both times. Robertson County head coach Harley Flack said that he was expecting a tough game, and knew his girls were in for a struggle.

“I think my girls handled it well, we was kinda prepared but a lot of my kids this was their first game ever playing. I wanted all of them to get a taste on this first game, and I’m really pleased, a lot of coaches wouldn’t be very happy with the outcome that we had but my kids done the best they could do and I’m happy with what they did.” said coach Flack.

Harrison County was firing pitches into the strike zone with extreme consistency, quickly striking out all three batters in all three innings the Lady Devils played. On the pitching mound for Robertson County, was two very inexperienced, young pitchers. Starting the first game and pitching all three innings was eighth grader Addisston Flack.

“She did the best she could do. I think she saw that she’s gonna have to put a lot more work in at home. Her and our seventh grader both are young, and I’m proud of both of them.”

Harrison County head coach Chad Persinger had spoken to coach Flack prior to their match up on Thursday, and knew going into it that the Lady Devils consist mostly of young kids just now learning the game.

“I think they’re a young team. I think we did as good as we could do under the circumstances. I talked to their coach a lot, we wanted to try and help them out as much as we could, I know he’s got a lot of girls that’s doing stuff for the first time so I feel for him on that. We tried not to run up the score or anything like that.” said coach Persinger.

The first game, had the eighth grader Addisston Flack pitching to Harrison County’s best. Robertson County gave up six runs in the first inning, and was unable to make contact in the batters box. After Harrison County’s starting pitcher Isabella Persinger struck out the first three batters the Lady Devils had in their lineup, the Fillies were up 6-0 heading into the top of the second.

“It’s hard to prepare your batters when their pitcher pitches faster than your pitching machine.” joked coach Flack.

In an inning very similar to the first, the inexperienced pitcher for the Lady Devils struggled at the mound, walking several batters and allowing base hits for Harrison County to further their lead with many runs batted in. Harrison County pulled further ahead with five runs in the second, to go up 11-0 at the bottom of the second.

Despite her being brand new to the game of pitching, Flack was able to hammer some pitches into the strike zone. However, the Fillies batting game is second to none, and when a ball came within the strike zone, they were crushing the ball into the outfield, causing the Lady Devils fielders to scramble for the ball, and allowing the Fillies to round the bases.

“We hit the ball well last night against Scott High, we play Monday against Simon Kenton so we know we gotta bring the bats for some of these games. We hit a lot before the game, we’ll hit this weekend, we just try to keep them going.” said coach Persinger.

The Fillies won the first game 15-0 at the bottom of the third inning.

The second game, went very similar to the first, although the lineups were switched around. Harrison County had in multiple new players, and Robertson County had their fielders playing different positions, in an effort to find out where they need to be as the season progresses.

Robertson County seventh grader Allison Miller was the Lady Devils starting pitcher for the second game against the Fillies, and much like the eighth grader that started the first game, it was her first time pitching to a batter. Once Miller was wore out on the mound, Robertson County put in yet another girl who would put in her first pitches on the mound, senior Emily Case.

“She came in, I knew Addisston and Allison were tired, and she finished the game up, and I was pleased. I really appreciate the effort they put out.” said coach Flack.

While the second game was very much a repeat of the first, in that the Fillies won 15-0 yet again in three innings, the Lady Devils put in every ounce of energy they had toward the game, and took away the knowledge of how games should be played, by watching the Fillies work, and playing against one of the toughest teams to beat in the district.

The Harrison County Classic has been cancelled due to weather, and the Fillies will resume play on Monday against the Simon Kenton Lady Pioneers.

The Lady Devils will also have their next game against the Bracken County Lady Bears on Monday at home.

Both teams have a long season ahead of them, and the Lady Devils will continue to learn and grow their abilities as the season goes on.

GAME 1

FILLIES 15, LADY DEVILS 0

2B K. Persinger, Delong 1.

3B K. Persinger 1.

RBI – (HC) K. Persinger 6, Hudgins 2, Delong, Lexie Highlander, Lunsford, Hicks 2.

R-(HC) K. Persinger 3, Delong 2, Ritchie, Roe 2, Taylor 3, Lauren Highlander 2, Hicks 2.

RECORDS: Harrison County 3-0, Robertson County 0-2

GAME 2

FILLIES 15, LADY DEVILS 0

2B (HC) Ross, White.

RBI (HC) Ross 5, White 3, Dye 3, Roe, Taylor, Hudgins 2.

R (HC) Ross 3, Roe, Ritchie 2, Persinger, Hicks, Lunsford 2, J. Persinger, McCoy, Hamm 3.

RECORDS Harrison County 3-0, Robertson County 0-2