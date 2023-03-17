The Saint Pat Lady Saints lost their first softball game of the season in a blowout game to the Fleming County Lady Panthers Wednesday night.

Both teams had been waiting all year to get back on the field and were excited to get back in action. St. Pat took the field at the top of the first inning, with their starting pitcher, Makenna Roush up on the mound. St. Pat struggled defensively early on in the game, with numerous dropped passes, and many stolen bases given up after a drop from the catchers mit. Fleming County flew past the Lady Saints, scoring 5 runs in the first inning alone.

“They’re young. The outfield is really young, it’s freshman or sophomores out there, and they gotta learn.” said Lady Saints head coach, Ronnie Clos.

The Lady Saints had just as tough a time at home plate as they did in the field.

Fleming County’s starting pitcher, junior Abigail Ross was drilling balls into the strike zone quickly and consistently, making it hard for the Lady Saints, who had only spent one afternoon on the field prior to their match up with the Lady Panthers.

“We didn’t have any practice. This is the second time we’ve been on the field. We had weather and a school play, half my girls were in the play so when we did have practice we just had eight kids here. Now that’s over with so now we’ll get going.” said coach Clos.

The Lady Saints swung hard and tried their best to make it on the scoreboard, but couldn’t out match the Lady Panthers defense. With Fleming County’s fielders hammering it in and making intelligent decisions defensively, it was all the Lady Saints could do to make it to first base. The first inning was over just as quick as it started, after the Lady Panthers struck out number 8, Mercedes Hedgecock, for their third out of the inning, bringing the score to 5-0 at the top of the second.

The Lady Saints defensive game would improve in the second inning, but only slightly.

Having given up only 4 runs in the top of the second, the Lady Saints played better defensively as the game progressed. Due to their little time together as a team, the Lady Saints needed this game to get back into the mindset that softball requires. Down 9 at the bottom of the second, St. Pat was struggling, and they knew it. The Lady Saints were giving it everything they had at home plate to try to make up their lost runs, but just weren’t able to compete with Fleming County’s fielders.

“They’re a good team. I give all the credit to Fleming County. They play hard and they hit the ball hard.” said coach Clos.

Hitting the ball hard was what the Lady Panthers specialized in on Wednesday. With a triple in the first inning to bring in two runners, two more as the game went on, five doubles all together and a home run from 8th grader Maggie McGlone, the Lady Panthers were crushing balls into the outfield left and right.

With McGlone’s home run bringing in three more runs for the Fleming County, the Lady Panthers were up 19-0 at the bottom of the fourth, with St. Pat doing everything they could to avoid a loss via the run-rule.

At this point in the game, the Lady Panthers had put in one of their relieve pitchers, number 23, junior Char Parker. Parker was hammering strikes just as consistently as Fleming County’s starter, Abigail Ross, and made it just as difficult for the Lady Saints to get a hold of her pitches. When the Lady Saints did make good contact, the Lady Panthers fielders were able to either make good catches, or cut them off at the baseline before they were able to make it around the diamond.

Fleming County took home the win over the Lady Saints in a four inning game, winning 19-0. Their runaway victory against St. Pat in their first game of the season no doubt has spirits high. The Lady Panthers will have gone on to play Greenup County Thursday night at home, and will face off against Raceland tonight on the road. They have a long season ahead of them, and the Lady Panthers will need to continue to keep their strength throughout the rest of the season.

St. Pat will continue to practice to get their team ready for their upcoming games, with the Lady Saints facing off against the Mason County Lady Royals tonight at Mason County, and the Menifee County Lady Cats tomorrow night on the road.

“We’ve got a pitcher coming to pitch to us, outside of here, to get us used to playing. We haven’t seen a pitcher either you know, this is the first time we’ve had anybody pitch to us for real.” said coach Clos.