The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame inducted fourteen new members this year.

Of the coaches and players inducted, all have shown significant prowess in the game of basketball, whether that be on the court, or on the sidelines. The Hall of Fame honors numerous players, coaches and contributors each year, all of whom have made strides to advance their team, and have spent years honing their craft and being active in the sport. They assess and decide who to induct each year throughout all 16 regions in the state, based on numerous factors regarding their skill, character, and how they’ve affected the lives of others.

This year, of the fourteen inductees, three were from the 5th region. Region 5’s inductees were coach Tim Mudd, coach John Burr and Glasgow Ralph Bunche High School great, Charles Hunter.

After putting in 22 years as head coach of the Elizabethtown Lady Panthers, coach Mudd retired from coaching in 2016. His team had an 80.54% win rate during his time as a coach. Coach Mudd led the Lady Panthers to eighteen district titles from 1996, to 2016, and eight regional titles from 1997 to 2016. Mudd comes in as the ninth winningest coach in the state, making him a great selection for the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Alongside Mudd, Coach Burr was another 5th region superstar, having been nicknamed the dean of 5th region coaches.

To cap off the inductees from region 5, Charles “Big Game” Hunter was a fierce competitor for Glasgow Ralph Bunche High School, leading the 5th region in points his junior and senior year, Hunter was a valuable asset for GRB. Hunter was nominated as a High School All-American, and was named to the Kentucky All Stars, where he was selected Star of Stars in both games they played against Indiana.

Kentucky has always had a rich basketball history, throughout all 16 regions exemplary players have emerged from every school in the state. The 5th region isn’t the only one with inductees this year. The 6th and 7th regions both also had three inductees.

With Wayne Golden, Patty Jo Hedges-Ward and A’dia Mathies from the 6th region, and Coach Chris Renner, Ronnie Daniel and Jerry Eaves from the 7th Region, this years hall of fame roster is stacked to the brim with exceptional players and coaches, all of whom deserve their spot on the list.

Greg Smith, from the 2nd region, began at playing basketball at Princeton Dotson High School. Smith, along with his older brother Dwight Smith, would lead Dotson to the Sweet Sixteen in 1963. After his older brother’s graduation, Princeton Dotson High School Merged into Caldwell County High School. Smith continued to play basketball throughout the rest of his high school career, leading the Cubs to the Sweet Sixteen, and being named to the All Tournament Team. Smith would go on to play in the NBA for eight years. Smith remains as the only Caldwell County player to have his jersey retired.

The 4th region inductee, Craig Eversoll was Warren Central High School’s best weapon throughout his tenure as a player. Averaging 29 points per game his senior year, Eversoll was named to the All State Tournament Team in 1982 and ‘83. Eversoll would evolve his school into a state power for years to come after his graduation.

This years final three inductees, Brigitte Combs from Whitesburg High School, Ervin Stepp from Phelps High School and Jack Fitzpatrick from Somerset Dunbar High School are all excellent players, and have brought great success to their schools.

Combs led her team to three consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances, and was named 1983 Kentucky Miss Basketball. Stepp averaged 47 points per game his junior year, leading the nation and breaking the state record previously held by King Kelly Coleman. Stepp shattered his own record his senior year, leading nationally for the second year in a row, averaging 53.7 points per game. Stepp set the state free throw record his senior year, scoring 357 total free throws, a mark that still ranks second nationally. Fitzpatrick played for Somerset Dunbar in the Kentucky Athletic League until his graduation in 1954. the KAL was the African American equivalent of the KHSAA, and existed until its merger with the KHSAA in 1957. Fitzpatrick was the MVP of the 1954 KAL state tournament, and continued his basketball career post college with the Harlem Globetrotters, and Saperstein’s Chicago Majors of the American Basketball League.

Each and every one of this years 14 inductees have earned their spot on the list, through their hard work and dedication to the game of basketball. the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame has honored this years inductees, and is proud of their commitment to the sport. Kentucky’s basketball heritage runs deep, and these special individuals prove that, without a doubt.